 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   To be fair, if you really want to get the attention of police, setting your car on fire in front of the FBI building and making bomb threats is definitely a winning strategy   (kiro7.com) divider line
7
    More: Facepalm, Automobile, nearby streets, English-language films, car fire, attention of police, bomb squads, Law enforcement agency, police  
•       •       •

298 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2021 at 6:05 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Actually, here's a better way for those attention whores.  It's been happening for almost two weeks now.

The Goonies - Chunk confesses to the Fratellis.
Youtube Q5UG7ISJfP0
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Burning your F150 to the ground to own the libs.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"want to get the attention of police"

Well, you've certainly done that. Now the question is ... WHY have you done that?
 
jimjays
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
But it was 1:14 in the afternoon. Fires are more spectacular at night. Or maybe he was safety-conscious in thinking of the fire trucks coming in and out. OK then, good on him.
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Znuh: Burning your F150 to the ground to own the libs.


Fire
Observed,
Reprobate
Detained
 
Jormungandr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's my right to burn my own vehicle to the ground. Everyone else can just go around the flaming wreck that I leave on the roads I PAID FOR. Anyone who is a dumb idiot and needs to breathe can just hold their breath, geez.

/s
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.