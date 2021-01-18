 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Thesaurus Day, so let's all celebrate the legendary synonym and antonym reciting dinosaur of the Cretaceous Period   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
8
    More: Interesting, Thesaurus, Writing, Language, National Thesaurus Day, honors Peter Mark Roget, Writer, Peter Mark Roget, Orthography  
•       •       •

123 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2021 at 4:44 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Commemorate, if you will.
 
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sadly, multitudes of humankind utilize a thesaurus to engender a manifestation of coruscation in their disquisitions.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That is very cool, even though the thesaurus is a very long book that is very full of stuff you very often do not use.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The.anti-Larry: Sadly, multitudes of humankind utilize a thesaurus to engender a manifestation of coruscation in their disquisitions.


Friends - The One with the Thesaurus
Youtube LcM4zWiikKQ
 
KumquatMay [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Look out! It's a long, dangling participle with a pronounced gazetteer!

(Ah, Bored of the Rings, how I love you!)
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.