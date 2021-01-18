 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Over 40,000 residents overdue for 2nd COVID vaccination because old people heard rumor "that the side effects are worse with the second shot"   (wfla.com) divider line
    second shot, second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, Orlando, Florida, side effects, booster shot, Immune system, Booster dose  
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yep, it's all the old people. Nothing at all to do with the 20-, 30- and 40-something anti-vaxxers spreading their bullshiat. Yep, that's the ticket. In the meantime, this hope it has been trying for 3 f#cking weeks to get an appointment for her first vaccination, so anyone who doesn't go to the second can kiss my ass and die.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what's worse than vaccine side effects?

The side effects of not getting vaccinated.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conspiracy theories all about I see.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worse?  If your first shot had zero side effect, then if it's 3 or 4 times worse, it's still zero!
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Had my second shot a week ago. The next afternoon felt a little achy and chill for about 1-2 hours. Took a couple ibuprofen and no worse for wear.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I had uncomfortable side effects from the second shot. But you know what else, I am at a near 95% protection against Covid. That's better than none. I'll take the few days of discomfort for that. But I do think this will be a bigger issue. People may take their chances with a 50% effectiveness to avoid feeling bad.
 
Gig103
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: You know what's worse than vaccine side effects?

The side effects of not getting vaccinated.


Those of us in unions have been saying the same thing for decades and being ignored, why would health be any different?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hey subby, you mean that rumor that the article specifically confirms?

Maybe instead of calling something a rumor, call it true, and focus on the lack of time spent on patient education.

If you can't be bothered with being accurate, don't be surprised when people don't seem to believe you.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Maturin: Had my second shot a week ago. The next afternoon felt a little achy and chill for about 1-2 hours. Took a couple ibuprofen and no worse for wear.


It seems very hit or miss. I had some digestive issues, fatigued, achy and a headache for about three days. Some people I know had zero side effects.  Some people felt like they had the flu. But no one I've talked to regrets getting it.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm in the last group, whatever that is. Like the end of the summer. Just be getting the backwash of leftover vaccine. Probably be called Covid 25 by then.
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
what are the side effects of being intubated and ventilated in a crowded florida ICU
 
doomjesse
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: You know what's worse than vaccine side effects?

The side effects of not getting vaccinated.


Come on.  That's not fair.  Death isn't so bad.  He plays a mean game of chess though.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikalmd
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Meanwhile  here in Ca. can't even get an appointment for the first shot ..
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They should have found a way to work with the fast food companies to just put the vaccine in the burger and chicken meat. 75% vaccinated over a weekend.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Maturin: Had my second shot a week ago. The next afternoon felt a little achy and chill for about 1-2 hours. Took a couple ibuprofen and no worse for wear.


Same. The side effects are more intense but lasted 1-2 hours. A lot better than weeks or months of Covid-19 side effects.
 
Gramma
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oddly enough, my niece (she's a doctor) was fine with the first shot and had a severe allergic reaction to the second.

I hadn't even thought of that as a possibility.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: You know what's worse than vaccine side effects?

The side effects of not getting vaccinated.


You know whats worse than not being vaccinated? Getting vaccinated once and getting COVID, causing it to adapt to the vaccine and mutate.
 
stevecore
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
When I went to get my first shot the hospital specifically told us to expect symptoms after the second

Makes me a little nervous because mine were so bad I had to call into work three days in a row and got Covid testing just to be safe. Came back negative though.  Still gonna get the second dose.
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Talk about being ungrateful. Pretty sure there is a huge number of people who would love to get the proper double dose of the vaccine.
 
Flashlight
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

stevecore: When I went to get my first shot the hospital specifically told us to expect symptoms after the second

Makes me a little nervous because mine were so bad I had to call into work three days in a row and got Covid testing just to be safe. Came back negative though.  Still gonna get the second dose.


I got pretty much every side effect from the first shot. I spent the next day in bed. After my second shot I had nothing. Not even a sore arm the day of. There is hope.
 
noneyourbase
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Speaking from experience: the side effects are worse with the second shot. First shot gave me a sore arm, second shot was associated with myalgias and body aches. This is completely appropriate and expected, as the second dose produces a more robust immune response (that's the whole point).  This was actually reported in the original NEJM paper too:

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/​NEJMoa2034577

Scroll down to the part titled Systemic Reactogenicity.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Isn't  this how you induce mutations?
Yeah, I half protected from it, but there is some of it still in me.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: I had uncomfortable side effects from the second shot. But you know what else, I am at a near 95% protection against Covid. That's better than none. I'll take the few days of discomfort for that. But I do think this will be a bigger issue. People may take their chances with a 50% effectiveness to avoid feeling bad.


Even a 50% vaccine is probably better than 50% protection.  If it follows the pattern of other vaccines, even if you fall on the bad side of 50% and get covid anyway it will very likely be a much milder case for you than it would be otherwise.  The same is true, possibly even more so for the people who take the more effective vaccine and fall on the unlucky 5% side.  I would expect the death rate for vaccinated people who still catch the disease to be far lower than for the unvaccinated population.

Even so, the side effects for most people from the better vaccine aren't good enough reason alone to opt for the less effective one.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Vaccines are usually small bits of a disease or a mock-up that teaches your body how to fight the real thing. If you don't expect small side effects from this, I don't know what to tell you.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, third-world countries aren't getting nearly enough of the vaccines.

https://www.politico.com/news/2021/01​/​18/who-chief-covid-vaccine-profits-eld​erly-460157
 
noneyourbase
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

noneyourbase: Speaking from experience: the side effects are worse with the second shot. First shot gave me a sore arm, second shot was associated with myalgias and body aches. This is completely appropriate and expected, as the second dose produces a more robust immune response (that's the whole point).  This was actually reported in the original NEJM paper too:

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/​NEJMoa2034577

Scroll down to the part titled Systemic Reactogenicity.


https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056​/​NEJMoa2034577

Fixed link
 
dopirt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I had a couple down days after my first shot (last week, Moderna), I don't care, I am absolutely getting the second shot.

/I didn't think I'd be getting a shot until way later, but my doctor's office reminded me I had (I hope 'had')  cancer last year.
//Shiat, this past year made me forgot about that.
///Yeah I saw her in August and will see her again in February, but wow...
 
Unrepentant Fool [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: You know what's worse than vaccine side effects?

The side effects of not getting vaccinated.


Yep. I can hear the local idiots outside, screaming into the void about the horror of having to wear masks, not going to bars, or (god forbid) having to even consider receiving the vaccination. They're all so decidedly un-American ideas to them.

I walked from my bedroom to the livingroom to get my laptop for work today, and haven't moved much since then due to exhaustion. Can't taste or smell the vast majority of things still. It's been 2 months, as of Wednesday, since I contracted covid.

So yeah, the side effects of not being vaccinated are no joke.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yeah, I know plenty of peeps who felt like crud after their second shot - chills, body aches, etc. Crummy enough to take the day off.

Nothing to be scared of, but plan your schedule accordingly.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
From everything I've read 1st round brings protection to 90% not 50%. 2nd increases it to 95%.

Not EVEN, saying don't get both. If it's a two stage vaccine GET BOTH STAGES!!!!.

I knew this kinda shiat would happen and KNEW it was gonna be Florida starting it! I keep telling people all these redneck, backwoods Maga licking governors WILL blow through their allotments ASAP leaving zero for 2nd dose then start screaming about "Libs are hanging us out to dry..." They have and will continue to sacrifice their own people for bullshiat Fox news brownie points.

Then the icing on the cake is when Covid 2; Electric Bugaloo comes rolling in they'll scream about "The Vacc doesn't work..." meanwhile, all these half-dose assclowns will be a PERFECT breeding ground for Super Covid and back to lockdown by the start of 2022...

Of course, it will all be Biden's, Soro's, "Killary's" Emails, Gate's, Antifa's, Communist's, BLM's fault...
 
Vlad_the_Inaner [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Got a unsolicted call from Something Some medical Something center.

Commonly getting people trying to sell unwanted things like nurse visits, I told them not to call me anymore

Now I wonder if there was a state medical office looking for people to vaccinate, if they'd call like that

As I understand it I am not in any of the early cohorts, even with Gov DeSatan ignoring the CDC guideline to pander to the 65 and up set

I hate this timeline

/none of the usual spam checks reported it as spam
 
Autumn Moone
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just got my first shot 20 minutes ago. I'm feeling finljkl.sckdljvksdlkmvindvnosjvnodij
 
Grizwald [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
my wife had a rough next day after her 2nd vaccine.  chills, tired, went to bed early woke up fine since then.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Idiot I work with wont get the shot because "A doctor took it and died 2 weeks later." Yet he is on a ton of meds prescription and OTC. He pops Excedrin like M&Ms and his liver is probably shot.
 
Crypto Dentist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I signed up for my second shot, got an email and call that they don't have enough vaccine to schedule me (Northern Virginia). I guess a bunch of people got that, because an email went out trying to reassure people there is enough vaccine and appointments will be made, slowly. We'll see...
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's fine, don't let them into establishments once enough vaccines have been made available for that phase of the experiment.

You're going to learn real fast how to order groceries online.
 
AeAe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
farking old people. The 2nd shot is still a better option than getting covid no matter how 'bad' it is.
 
