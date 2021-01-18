 Skip to content
 
(CNN) Remember the 'Baby Trump' balloon? Its going to live on in a British museum
    George W. Bush, President of the United States, Protest, White House, Donald Trump, London, diaper-clad baby  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well it is part of not just American, but world history.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could display it in Battersea.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Could display it in Battersea.

[i.pinimg.com image 850x642]


Haha charade you are
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Didn't the Trumpers get all indignant and try to commission one of some British politician? Then they found out you can't get 2-day Prime delivery on something like that. Did anything ever come of that?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Could display it in Battersea.

[i.pinimg.com image 850x642]


That'd just be a charade.

/appropriate
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

noitsnot: iron de havilland: Could display it in Battersea.

[i.pinimg.com image 850x642]

Haha charade you are


Less than a minute?  It's going to be that kind of day isn't it?
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Well it is part of not just American, but world history.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Please put a tiny little thimble on his penis-

"Won't someone think of the children?"
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And in the end we learned that the true Baby Trump Balloon was in our hearts after all...
Fark user imageView Full Size
42 hours to ignition!
 
neeNHA [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Not Palm Beach?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Can it live on in the British Museum?  Like, next to the Rosetta Stone or something?
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They could hang it next to Roger Water's anti-Semitic pig balloon.
 
hammettman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Saw the blimp and the protests in London on vacation.  It also turned up in Scotland in our second leg.  Somewhat disappoint it didn't turn up in Dublin on our last leg, but overall, were very impressed with our friends across the pond.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ob:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Makes sense. After all, I've seen it in your peritoneum.
 
Fizzy_Pop
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Meh.... maybe an unpopular opinion here, but I always hated that balloon. Seems like a lot of effort went into it for nothing. You can't insult people who live in an alternate reality. Just my two cents. He deserves far worse than to be remembered by a cutesy balloon caricature, and the museum space deserves better too.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I would like to see it added to the Thanksgiving day parade in NYC so spectators can point and laugh as it goes by for many years to come. Oh, and change the route so it goes by Drumpf Towet.
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

noitsnot: iron de havilland: Could display it in Battersea.

[i.pinimg.com image 850x642]

Haha charade you are


Roger Waters - Pigs (Three Different Ones) (Live)
Youtube QWLBtMz5OuY
 
neeNHA [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fizzy_Pop: Meh.... maybe an unpopular opinion here, but I always hated that balloon. Seems like a lot of effort went into it for nothing. You can't insult people who live in an alternate reality. Just my two cents. He deserves far worse than to be remembered by a cutesy balloon caricature, and the museum space deserves better too.


From all accounts, being called a baby is the worst insult ever.

Prolly cuz he's heard it so often.

/diaper don
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: I would like to see it added to the Thanksgiving day parade in NYC so spectators can point and laugh as it goes by for many years to come. Oh, and change the route so it goes by Drumpf Towet.


Never work. Upon its first appearance in Murica, the cops will pull it down and destroy it.
 
Exception Collection
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's a shame.  It could have been put up in Aberdeen, Scotland.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fizzy_Pop: Meh.... maybe an unpopular opinion here, but I always hated that balloon. Seems like a lot of effort went into it for nothing. You can't insult people who live in an alternate reality. Just my two cents. He deserves far worse than to be remembered by a cutesy balloon caricature, and the museum space deserves better too.


I kind of agree but I think the main point was just getting under that extremely thin skin. He apparently HATED it and it just emphasized how much the world sentiment was totally against him. Supposedly he repeatedly asked for it to be shot down. There are two incidents in which the cultists have obliged with knife attacks
'Baby Trump' balloon stabbed and deflated at Alabama protest
 
wiredroach
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ark of Arts, here I come. I'm going to be huuuge.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cormee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Didn't the Trumpers get all indignant and try to commission one of some British politician? Then they found out you can't get 2-day Prime delivery on something like that. Did anything ever come of that?


Yeah, I think it was Sadiq Khan, mayor of London.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Perhaps a resident near Mar-a-largo could fly it.
 
ScouserDuck
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Where did they steal it from?
 
