 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Capitol on lockdown due to "external security threat under a bridge"   (twitter.com) divider line
36
    More: News  
•       •       •

590 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2021 at 10:42 AM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Under the bridge? Is Anthony Kiedis a Trumper?
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Probably just some troll.
 
bthom37
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Found it!
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Thats where trolls live
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Probably just another right wing troll.
 
yomrfark
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Probably just some troll.


bthom37: [Fark user image 425x490]

Found it!


*SHAKES TINY FIST

/First triple post ever
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
CNN just said it's a false alarm. There was a small fire under the bridge. Probably a homeless person or something.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Suspect sought:

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
roc6783
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Probably just some troll.


There are no trolls on Fark, though.
 
Lillya
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Chili peppers too hot
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Steve Bannon heard screaming "NOOO! YOU SPILLED MY SPECIAL DRINKIN' WITCH HAZEL ON THE FIRE!"
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Under The Bridge [Official Music Video]
Youtube GLvohMXgcBo


hopefully this threat won't draw some blood
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
is it antifa again?
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Shrek wants everyone off his swamp
 
SMB2811 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How often does it have to be said - Don't feed the Trolls.
 
eviljimbo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: is it antifa again?


it's ALWAYS antifa now....
 
jayhawk88 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Not that it's unwarranted, but we're probably going to replay this about a dozen times this week.
 
Salmon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
has anyone mentioned a troll?
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Cajnik: [Fark user image 364x368]


that was just a light bright in the end wasn't it?
 
Wesdog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I cannot wait until in a few weeks/months all these idiots realize they have been charged with felonies and they are going to lose their right to own firearms when they are found guilty or plead out for a lighter sentence. It's going to be hilarious all the rationalization that will be going on. We will have to organize a huge pity party for them.

I bet a few of these idiots start some kind of movement to restore lost rights to convicted felons once they complete the terms of their sentences. Then the rest of the GOP will block it because it would mean letting people of color with old felonies own guns again also. They aren't going to let that fly no matter how much noise these idiots make about it.

/patriots lol
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fire at a homeless encampment, according to the twitter thread.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Came for the troll jokes, left satisficed
.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
More domestic terrorism. Again, they won't be stopped until we Lock. Them. Up.
 
COVID19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
notto
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
a1-images.myspacecdn.comView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Latinwolf: Came for the troll jokes, left satisficed
.


That errant period made me think that I had dirt on my screen. I was wondering why it wasnt coming off before I realized my mistake.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Be careful with the warnings, Biden will wake up from his mid-morning nap/Matlock session and demand that they build the wall even higher.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Probably a homeless person or something.


That's a lot of smoke coming off one burning person.
 
camarugala
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Uh oh... somebody didn't pay the troll toll!
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 1 minute ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Be careful with the warnings, Biden will wake up from his mid-morning nap/Matlock session and demand that they build the wall even higher.


Hahaha

"My imaginary Joe Biden is an old man who watches a lot of TV. Not like my hero Donald Trump, and old man who watches a lot of TV"
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Anteefa diguised as a coal rolling MAGAt, throwing up a smokescreen so they can attack the capital again and blame the USA freedom patriots.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hobo fire
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Led Zeppelin ~ The Crunge (1973)
Youtube 0kTg4QhUwuE
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.