(Metro)   UK reports one in eight Covid-19 patients return to the hospital to die   (metro.co.uk) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'd say all of them...eventually.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Endothelial cell infections: not even once.
 
Frozit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm.   This definitely needs deeper analysis.  There are probably other correlated issues, like pre-existing conditions, etc.

Go figure.  Stress a body hard that was already in trouble, body fails.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frozit: Stress a body hard that was already in trouble, body fails.


Marburg, Ebola, and COVID-19 are all endothelial cell diseases.  Once COVID starts working on your linings, really bad things happen to your body.  It falls apart.  Literally.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
But the other seven return to the hospital to deliver those tins of three-flavour popcorn (that the doctors steal from).  So y'know, it's a wash.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Headline sounds like a nature documentary about eels migrating to the Sargasso Sea.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Frozit: Stress a body hard that was already in trouble, body fails.

Marburg, Ebola, and COVID-19 are all endothelial cell diseases.  Once COVID starts working on your linings, really bad things happen to your body.  It falls apart.  Literally.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Any reliable sources?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: But the other seven return to the hospital to deliver those tins of three-flavour popcorn (that the doctors steal from).  So y'know, it's a wash.


I thought th?e point of hospital food gifts was to get doctors and nurses to stay in your room longer so that you get better care
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It says 1 in 8 return to the hospital to die, where do the other 7 go to die?
 
FQQT
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The other 7 goes to Disneyland
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Frozit: Stress a body hard that was already in trouble, body fails.

Marburg, Ebola, and COVID-19 are all endothelial cell diseases.  Once COVID starts working on your linings, really bad things happen to your body.  It falls apart.  Literally.


Hantavirus too.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Juc: It says 1 in 8 return to the hospital to die, where do the other 7 go to die?


Wherever they bury the survivors.
 
tuxq
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
All I can say is I'm grateful that I haven't contracted it. My introverted personality has saved me once again from the dangers of socializing.

Also... the 2nd dose of the vaccine is the same vaccine, just more of it. If you didn't have a reaction on the first dose, do not expect the same results on the 2nd dose. Take the Tylenol, you will regret it if you don't. Imagine the worst fever/chill/shiver combination from your childhood illnesses... it's like that, but for only 12-24 hours--luckily. Ask me how I know!

/Introverts: Rise up! It's your time! Stand at your covered windows, peel them back, look out at the world, and say "You won't kill me today, world!" ... sure, it's because you're not going out there... but that takes something that--seemingly--many people don't have.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Any reliable sources?


The study still has to be reviewed. So, no, not yet.
 
BiffSpiffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Any reliable sources?


Yes

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.11​0​1/2021.01.15.21249885v1.full.pdf
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: BafflerMeal: But the other seven return to the hospital to deliver those tins of three-flavour popcorn (that the doctors steal from).  So y'know, it's a wash.

I thought th?e point of hospital food gifts was to get doctors and nurses to stay in your room longer so that you get better care


That random question mark placement is because of how Fark's implementation ofarke-editor works in Safari. Sometimes the cursor gets out of sync with where it is displayed the text box, along with other problems like copy-paste not getting appended to the undo stack. Oh well.

/ Wish they'd gone with Markdown
// FOSS FTW
/// but markdown has the worst syntax for images, which are very important on Fark, so I understand
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
isn't this the fraction of those who return/die who were initially hospitalized with severe COVID?
 
gyruss
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Frozit: Stress a body hard that was already in trouble, body fails.

Marburg, Ebola, and COVID-19 are all endothelial cell diseases.  Once COVID starts working on your linings, really bad things happen to your body.  It falls apart.  Literally.


Incidentally, endothelial boundaries are the cells which fail in acutely fatal radiation poisoning. The radiation kills them all at once, and when they break apart a day later, the body melts from the inside.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

tuxq: If you didn't have a reaction on the first dose, do not expect the same results on the 2nd dose.


That was me with part 2 of the shingles vaccine. Insane fever/chills. Soaked the bed two days straight. I hope the Covid vaccine won't do the same thing to me (assuming I'm ever able to get it).
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just like the flu!
 
AbstractDatabase
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Just like the flu!


If you mean the flu also causes endothelial complications... you are correct.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I will be fine as long as my cat doesn't catch it.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The other 7 return to the hospital for the world-class cuisine.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Just like the flu!


The rate of death within a year of hospitalization for flu is nearly 50%. Covid saves lives!!!1
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Frozit: Hmm.   This definitely needs deeper analysis.  There are probably other correlated issues, like pre-existing conditions, etc.

Go figure.  Stress a body hard that was already in trouble, body fails.


Indeed. And 80% of COVID-19 deaths in my country have been in over-75s, who tend to be frailer, have more pre-existing conditions and quite often die.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well, we need to know how many of those would have been hospitalized anyway, are we talking about really old people? I assume that there is a better paper somewhere.
 
