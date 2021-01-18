 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Canadians are unapologetic: 7/10 want vaccinations mandatory so they can get back to hockey fights   (beta.ctvnews.ca) divider line
34
    More: Interesting, Canada, Percentage point, per cent of Canadians, CTVglobemedia, United States, Canadians support, Canada - United States border, CTV National News  
•       •       •

401 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2021 at 9:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yup. Hold 'em down and stab them.
 
Nullav [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Canada has that dumb 3, too? Is that just a human thing? Like Jane has ten kids, and three die looking up in a rainstorm at 20?
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a just a little prick.

//that's what she said
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nullav: Canada has that dumb 3, too? Is that just a human thing? Like Jane has ten kids, and three die looking up in a rainstorm at 20?


Yup. Its a human condition sadly. Modern medicine now outweighs Darwinism
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hockey fights? I love hockey fights. Will gladly get a shot for more hockey fights. Not even Canadian.
 
Gerald Tarrant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm 7 of 10 canadians want mandatory vaccines. Our conservative (republican wanabe) party typically polls at 30% of the population... coincidence?
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

montreal_medic: Nullav: Canada has that dumb 3, too? Is that just a human thing? Like Jane has ten kids, and three die looking up in a rainstorm at 20?

Yup. Its a human condition sadly. Modern medicine now outweighs Darwinism


That 30-40 percent is kinda consistent world wide isn't it. Except in countries like China were you will have no choice.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd take the vaccine out of a dirty heroine needle if it means being able to mountain bike in BC this summer. Has some pretty bad withdrawal symptoms this winter from but getting my fix.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
May change when they realize that you won't be able to cross the border (ie return to Canada) without it.  All of the Canadian Floridiots - ie snow birds really like their Florida.
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So are they going to shut down the country for the next time years until they can vaccinate everyone?

https://torontosun.com/opinion/kinsel​l​a-international-media-unimpressed-by-c​anadas-vaccine-rollout-and-theyre-righ​t
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nullav: Canada has that dumb 3, too? Is that just a human thing? Like Jane has ten kids, and three die looking up in a rainstorm at 20?


We do have them here. They're called Klanbertans. It's our Red State.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Numberlady2: May change when they realize that you won't be able to cross the border (ie return to Canada) without it.  All of the Canadian Floridiots - ie snow birds really like their Florida.


Too be honest now that we have adults in charge in the US I could se them needing to be vaccinated to enter the US as well.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rucker10: I'd take the vaccine out of a dirty heroine needle if it means being able to mountain bike in BC this summer. Has some pretty bad withdrawal symptoms this winter from but getting my fix.


Just a reminder that getting the vaccine doesn't necessarily mean you won't be a disease vector. The vaccination is only useful once (mostly) everyone is vaccinated.

So when you get it, sit your ass at home a while so others can also live.
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, a nation on this planet that actually surpassed the "me vs us" child developmental stage.  Very impressive!  Pretty remarkable how willing people are to do what's good for the whole when their nation's entire existence hasn't been an unaddressed afterthought of slavery.
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rucker10: I'd take the vaccine out of a dirty heroine needle if it means being able to mountain bike in BC this summer. Has some pretty bad withdrawal symptoms this winter from but getting my fix.


I want to get back to photographing sports, and going for hikes and travelling and not wearing a freaking mask.
 
mjg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nullav: Canada has that dumb 3, too? Is that just a human thing? Like Jane has ten kids, and three die looking up in a rainstorm at 20?


Yup. Up here is commonly called Alberta and Albertastan (aka - farmers in Saskatchewan)
/from SK
 
vdrog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That article was about BARRING unvaccinated people from private businesses, not about mandatory vaccines.

I personally support vaccines, all vaccines.  What I dont support is some snot nosed little 16 year old demanding my medical history before I enter a place of business.
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gaylord Q. Tinkledink: Nullav: Canada has that dumb 3, too? Is that just a human thing? Like Jane has ten kids, and three die looking up in a rainstorm at 20?

We do have them here. They're called Klanbertans. It's our Red State.


Hey! Not all of us don't want to take it. Some of us want 30% more of it because of our equalization payments.

The math is very complex and we were never so good at math.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Action Replay Nick: Rucker10: I'd take the vaccine out of a dirty heroine needle if it means being able to mountain bike in BC this summer. Has some pretty bad withdrawal symptoms this winter from but getting my fix.

Just a reminder that getting the vaccine doesn't necessarily mean you won't be a disease vector. The vaccination is only useful once (mostly) everyone is vaccinated.

So when you get it, sit your ass at home a while so others can also live.


Oh I'll do whatever they want us to do honestly. I'm just talking about what I hope happens.
 
Gerald Tarrant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fark account name: So are they going to shut down the country for the next time years until they can vaccinate everyone?

https://torontosun.com/opinion/kinsell​a-international-media-unimpressed-by-c​anadas-vaccine-rollout-and-theyre-righ​t


A Toronto Sun link.. our equivalent of the Daily Fail.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vdrog: That article was about BARRING unvaccinated people from private businesses, not about mandatory vaccines.

I personally support vaccines, all vaccines.  What I dont support is some snot nosed little 16 year old demanding my medical history before I enter a place of business.


We may get our mandatory human-chips after all out of this.  Mixed bag that would be - an RFID chip like we put in pets but its data is if you're up to date with your own vaccine.  Likely way too easy to abuse though, even beyond the very controversial nature of a chip in the first place.
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Gerald Tarrant: fark account name: So are they going to shut down the country for the next time years until they can vaccinate everyone?

https://torontosun.com/opinion/kinsell​a-international-media-unimpressed-by-c​anadas-vaccine-rollout-and-theyre-righ​t

A Toronto Sun link.. our equivalent of the Daily Fail.


Some of us prefer locally sourced artisanal bullshiat.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Gerald Tarrant: fark account name: So are they going to shut down the country for the next time years until they can vaccinate everyone?

https://torontosun.com/opinion/kinsell​a-international-media-unimpressed-by-c​anadas-vaccine-rollout-and-theyre-righ​t

A Toronto Sun link.. our equivalent of the Daily Fail.


Ooo, maybe they'll post a more reputable link from Rebel Media next!
 
Nullav [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: vdrog: That article was about BARRING unvaccinated people from private businesses, not about mandatory vaccines.

I personally support vaccines, all vaccines.  What I dont support is some snot nosed little 16 year old demanding my medical history before I enter a place of business.

We may get our mandatory human-chips after all out of this.  Mixed bag that would be - an RFID chip like we put in pets but its data is if you're up to date with your own vaccine.  Likely way too easy to abuse though, even beyond the very controversial nature of a chip in the first place.


And I bet you'll hog all the all-dressed and ketchup versions, too.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm tired of anti-science idiots getting airtime for their wrongheaded and idiotic ideas.

You want to be anti-science and not get a vaccine? Fine, but the rest of us cannot be expected to put ourselves at risk because of something YOU don't want to do.

I'm fine with people not getting vaccinated if they have some sort of medical condition that would make it dangerous for them. But this is like 0.01% of the population.

If you are able to get the vaccine you have a social duty to do so.
 
Salmon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I wonder if they'd have to introduce some sort of religious exception?

I certainly hope not, but I'm wondering how the Mennonites at all the farmer's markets here will try to get around that if was introduced.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rev.K: I'm tired of anti-science idiots getting airtime for their wrongheaded and idiotic ideas.

You want to be anti-science and not get a vaccine? Fine, but the rest of us cannot be expected to put ourselves at risk because of something YOU don't want to do.

I'm fine with people not getting vaccinated if they have some sort of medical condition that would make it dangerous for them. But this is like 0.01% of the population.

If you are able to get the vaccine you have a social duty to do so.


I would rather this than forced vaccines. Let society shame and shun the plague rats than government legislate, government legislation should always be the last resort not the first. However I realize this makes it hard for the immuno-suppressed
 
angrycrank
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mjg: Nullav: Canada has that dumb 3, too? Is that just a human thing? Like Jane has ten kids, and three die looking up in a rainstorm at 20?

Yup. Up here is commonly called Alberta and Albertastan (aka - farmers in Saskatchewan)
/from SK


Oh, there's plenty of chucklefarkery in the rural areas of Eastern Ontario (see esp. Randy Hillier) and an anti-vax religious cult near Morin Heights Québec.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink:
We do have them here. They're called Klanbertans. It's our Red State.

You are a moron as usual.  If you can look at the official Canada health stats, Alberta is one of the better Vaccinated provinces.  And outdoes Ontario where your dumb ass lives by a wide margin on several vaccines.

https://www.canada.ca/en/public-healt​h​/services/publications/healthy-living/​2017-vaccine-uptake-canadian-children-​survey.html
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When we return to normal office hours it will be contingent on all employees being vaccinated. Anyone who refuses will be looking for a new job.
 
inner ted
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pope Larry II: Rucker10: I'd take the vaccine out of a dirty heroine needle if it means being able to mountain bike in BC this summer. Has some pretty bad withdrawal symptoms this winter from but getting my fix.

I want to get back to photographing sports, and going for hikes and travelling and not wearing a freaking mask.


Can't wait til all the kids go back to school and get back to normal life
What's that ? No vaccine for kids yet .... o ... back to the basement
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Salmon: I wonder if they'd have to introduce some sort of religious exception?

I certainly hope not, but I'm wondering how the Mennonites at all the farmer's markets here will try to get around that if was introduced.


I certainly hope not as well.  This is far too dangerous and important for the social health of the country as a whole.  Frankly the idea of an objection based on anything but pure medical need should have been laughed out of the courtrooms in the first place.  Maybe we'll have better people making that call this time.
 
Civchic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A very good friend outed herself to me as refusing the vaccine - she is a PA in a NURSING HOME.  Lives with three high-risk individuals (husband and mother in law have Huntingtons, father in law is a cancer survivor) Was offered the Pfizer vaccine and turned it down because "I don't want something so new and untested in my body".

Vaccine roll out here in Ontario is abysmal and I was SO FREAKING FURIOUS.  I would have lined up twice for that thing.
 
Salmon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Civchic: I would have lined up twice for that thing.


well, you do need two doses.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.