(Birmingham Mail)   Pro tip: Don't eat fireworks   (birminghammail.co.uk) divider line
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
[BillEngvallVoice]  Here's your sign.  [/BillEngvallVoice]
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aaaaaaaaaand of course she is also dumb enough to pose for a picture of the stupidest person on earth.
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiot.  It says Whizzo Chocolate Company right there on the label!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Hey, a box of stuff I've never seen before. I should eat that."
 
talkertopc
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fine, I'll have a ham sandwich for lunch instead but subby better hope I don't end up suffering from a potassium nitrate deficiency.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Don't hide them in the kettle on the kitchen stove either.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
She has revealed: "I remember the moment I crunched down on a handful of the 'sweets' - and instantly felt explosions in my mouth.

Pop rocks have really upped their game.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wot's all this then??
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

edmo: "Hey, a box of stuff I've never seen before. I should eat that."


they are like crack

Fark user imageView Full Size


The sawdust is especially tasty
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Evil Overlord List No. 22  "No matter how tempted I am with the prospect of unlimited power, I will not consume any energy field bigger than my head."
 
SansNeural
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"A mum who ate miniature FIREWORKS after mistaking them for popping candy has been left with harrowing injuries."


Oh my gosh, that is terrible!

She really should not have been procreating.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Jackass 3: COVID Boogaloo!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

edmo: "Hey, a box of stuff I've never seen before. I should eat that."


Not to mention, "I have no idea what these taste like, so I'll not bother to sample and just 'crunch down on a handful'".
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I assume most people were thinking Birmingham Alabama not Birmingham UK
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

maudibjr: I assume most people were thinking Birmingham Alabama not Birmingham UK


TBF I would expect the same thing in Alabama (especially around Bessemer).
 
Insain2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What a Macaroon!!!!!!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How is it that hasn't tried the Fabuloso?  The grape one screams 'drink me'
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I love fireworks fails

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If what she says is true (displayed in the sweet/candy aisle, with candy-like packaging and no obvious warning) then I actually think she has a point.

If what she says is true.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It took place in Warwickshire?  I can almost guarantee it was in either in Bedworth or Nuneaton, two of the Centres of Extreme Stupidity in the county.  Bedworth was the first place in Britain to have condom machines at the railway station to try to stop the residents escaping and breeding.  Unfortunately, most of them haven't ever left town and can be found shagging behind the bins at the rear of the local Wetherspoon's pub or the McDonalds.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Seems like an urban legend. Wouldn't she have to really chew the hell out of them? Wouldn't she take the paper off them first if they were candy? I'm not buying this stupid story.
 
EatsCrayons
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pert: If what she says is true (displayed in the sweet/candy aisle, with candy-like packaging and no obvious warning) then I actually think she has a point.

If what she says is true.


The head office of the company did say that they talked to the franchise owner about removing them from the candy aisle, so... She's not totally stupid.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ less than a minute ago  

maudibjr: I assume most people were thinking Birmingham Alabama not Birmingham UK


I was thinking Birmingham, Michigan. Silly me.
 
