 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   And in white people's news, in clearly what is a metaphor for us today   (cnn.com) divider line
23
    More: Fail, America's Cup, team's AC75, America's Cup teams, Prada Cup race, INEOS Team UK, team members, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, Emirates Team New Zealand  
•       •       •

2247 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2021 at 1:05 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The technology is amazing, but like billionaires trying their hand at boutique space launches, it's just billionaires jizzing off in public with money that could feed people.

The difference is, the billionaire space moguls can *argue* at least that what they do has long term benefits for humanity. They still can't do it space science, nor are they really interested, but whatever.

Tax these farkers so it wouldn't even occur to them to build these playthings.

I'm saying this as an avid sailor, cruiser, whose residence and work is a sailboat. Sailboat races above dinghy class are about how much money you can dump on your toys.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Owned by the DeVos family?

Good.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Whiteness Protection Program is running within normal parameters, Submitter.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well now I feel a lot better about capsizing that boat when I was learning to sail.

/I wonder if they'll ever recover my glasses from the bottom of the Charles
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sir... Sir your sailboat thingy appears to have fallen over.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Remember back in the 80s, when the captain was reported to be a non-swimmer?  Dennis something.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Again? Man that boat sucks.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: The technology is amazing, but like billionaires trying their hand at boutique space launches, it's just billionaires jizzing off in public with money that could feed people.

The difference is, the billionaire space moguls can *argue* at least that what they do has long term benefits for humanity. They still can't do it space science, nor are they really interested, but whatever.

Tax these farkers so it wouldn't even occur to them to build these playthings.

I'm saying this as an avid sailor, cruiser, whose residence and work is a sailboat. Sailboat races above dinghy class are about how much money you can dump on your toys.


A late uncle of mine raced sailboats at a far more modest level, though I have forgotten what classification.  He taught us a whole bunch of things I've also since forgotten about it while watching America's Cup races.  And you're 100% correct.  Most forms of vehicle racing end up just going to who has the most money even when you are trying to keep costs respectable.  This, though, is probably the most extreme example you can point to.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: Well now I feel a lot better about capsizing that boat when I was learning to sail.

/I wonder if they'll ever recover my glasses from the bottom of the Charles


static.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Good thing they got those second and third yachts.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: The technology is amazing, but like billionaires trying their hand at boutique space launches, it's just billionaires jizzing off in public with money that could feed people.

The difference is, the billionaire space moguls can *argue* at least that what they do has long term benefits for humanity. They still can't do it space science, nor are they really interested, but whatever.

Tax these farkers so it wouldn't even occur to them to build these playthings.

I'm saying this as an avid sailor, cruiser, whose residence and work is a sailboat. Sailboat races above dinghy class are about how much money you can dump on your toys.


I'm no Elon fanboy, but I have to admire what he's doing with space ships.
If he's successful with rocket launches and landing, his company will become the next Boeing.
I recall seeing a video about plans to use the rockets as VTOL planes.
That's in addition to supporting a huge satellites system, making his company the next Bell...but at an international level.
That's as well as a delivery service to whomever wants something shipped upstairs.

This is the first real step in commercializing space.

/for better or for worse
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: The technology is amazing, but like billionaires trying their hand at boutique space launches, it's just billionaires jizzing off in public with money that could feed people.

The difference is, the billionaire space moguls can *argue* at least that what they do has long term benefits for humanity. They still can't do it space science, nor are they really interested, but whatever.

Tax these farkers so it wouldn't even occur to them to build these playthings.

I'm saying this as an avid sailor, cruiser, whose residence and work is a sailboat. Sailboat races above dinghy class are about how much money you can dump on your toys.


spending an extra $15 million to shave 6 seconds off a 36 hour race may not seem like it is worth it but that's just because $15 million seems like a lot of money to you.
 
6nome
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: yohohogreengiant: The technology is amazing, but like billionaires trying their hand at boutique space launches, it's just billionaires jizzing off in public with money that could feed people.

The difference is, the billionaire space moguls can *argue* at least that what they do has long term benefits for humanity. They still can't do it space science, nor are they really interested, but whatever.

Tax these farkers so it wouldn't even occur to them to build these playthings.

I'm saying this as an avid sailor, cruiser, whose residence and work is a sailboat. Sailboat races above dinghy class are about how much money you can dump on your toys.

spending an extra $15 million to shave 6 seconds off a 36 hour race may not seem like it is worth it but that's just because $15 million seems like a lot of money to you.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Inaditch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
As a metaphor, a rich person's boat named PATRIOT capsizing and taking on water is a bit too on the nose.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: yohohogreengiant: The technology is amazing, but like billionaires trying their hand at boutique space launches, it's just billionaires jizzing off in public with money that could feed people.

The difference is, the billionaire space moguls can *argue* at least that what they do has long term benefits for humanity. They still can't do it space science, nor are they really interested, but whatever.

Tax these farkers so it wouldn't even occur to them to build these playthings.

I'm saying this as an avid sailor, cruiser, whose residence and work is a sailboat. Sailboat races above dinghy class are about how much money you can dump on your toys.

spending an extra $15 million to shave 6 seconds off a 36 hour race may not seem like it is worth it but that's just because $15 million seems like a lot of money to you.


Think of this as one of the few mechanisms in which wealth actually trickles down. I vote we make yacht racing compulsory for anyone with a net worth over $100 million.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: yohohogreengiant: The technology is amazing, but like billionaires trying their hand at boutique space launches, it's just billionaires jizzing off in public with money that could feed people.

The difference is, the billionaire space moguls can *argue* at least that what they do has long term benefits for humanity. They still can't do it space science, nor are they really interested, but whatever.

Tax these farkers so it wouldn't even occur to them to build these playthings.

I'm saying this as an avid sailor, cruiser, whose residence and work is a sailboat. Sailboat races above dinghy class are about how much money you can dump on your toys.

spending an extra $15 million to shave 6 seconds off a 36 hour race may not seem like it is worth it but that's just because $15 million seems like a lot of money to you.


I guess the same could be said about race cars and technology. And some of what they learn eventually affects the motor vehicles sold at local car dealers. Why our government doesn't have roll cages in vehicles or why we don't wear helmets in cars I don't know. Then again, here in Ohio USA most motorcyclists don't wear a helmet. I think it is to ensure a steady supply of organ donors to the hospitals. I don't see how insurance companies cope with this.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I used to sail competitively.  Those guys that crew at that level make serious cash too.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: The technology is amazing, but like billionaires trying their hand at boutique space launches, it's just billionaires jizzing off in public with money that could feed people.

The difference is, the billionaire space moguls can *argue* at least that what they do has long term benefits for humanity. They still can't do it space science, nor are they really interested, but whatever.

Tax these farkers so it wouldn't even occur to them to build these playthings.

I'm saying this as an avid sailor, cruiser, whose residence and work is a sailboat. Sailboat races above dinghy class are about how much money you can dump on your toys.


Having been near one of these America Cup yachts, they're really beautiful and pretty neat to see.  They look so different from any other sailboat.  With the sole purpose of speed and winning a race.

I guess it's like looking at and admiring a lamborghini or a Formula One car.... maybe more like the later, as you can go to Walmart and run errands in a Lambo but not a Formula One.

OTOH, it's not like I have a single fark to give about billionaires and their hobbies.
 
petec
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: The technology is amazing, but like billionaires trying their hand at boutique space launches, it's just billionaires jizzing off in public with money that could feed people.

The difference is, the billionaire space moguls can *argue* at least that what they do has long term benefits for humanity. They still can't do it space science, nor are they really interested, but whatever.

Tax these farkers so it wouldn't even occur to them to build these playthings.

I'm saying this as an avid sailor, cruiser, whose residence and work is a sailboat. Sailboat races above dinghy class are about how much money you can dump on your toys.


I believe they are using the 'wing sail' developed for one of the previous AC designs on large cargo ships, so some of the new tech does become useful. Similar to F1 tech making it to your daily driver.
 
KamikazeCraig [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: The technology is amazing, but like billionaires trying their hand at boutique space launches, it's just billionaires jizzing off in public with money that could feed people.

The difference is, the billionaire space moguls can *argue* at least that what they do has long term benefits for humanity. They still can't do it space science, nor are they really interested, but whatever.

Tax these farkers so it wouldn't even occur to them to build these playthings.

I'm saying this as an avid sailor, cruiser, whose residence and work is a sailboat. Sailboat races above dinghy class are about how much money you can dump on your toys.


How dare capitalists to spend their money instead of forfeiting it for communist redistribution to those less lucky!

/shakes tiny impotent fist at life
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Having recently taking sailing lessons, I can agree that sailing/water based activity is a wealthy person's money sink.

If I was independently wealthy I would have a beach house and a nice 28 foot yacht for pleasure sailing around NJ's Long Beach Island.

Alas, I've got enough money for how I live now and that's okay with me.
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It costs a lot of money to have that bad of a day.

I can do bad days for far less and garner much less publicity.  It's nice.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.