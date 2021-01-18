 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   This Brexit malarkey is going too far. The alienation from foreign governments & loss of face on the world stage I can candle. But now they're coming for our goddamn trampolines   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
15
    More: Silly, Cost, International trade, shipping costs, United Kingdom, Costs, New York City, Price, high transport costs  
•       •       •

319 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2021 at 9:05 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So I guess we're not going to bounce back after all.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "We can't get space out of China..."

Beautiful.
 
Stantz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*handle, dammit

/They're not even close on the keyboard
//so very tired
 
Sepia apama [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw, what will the stoats do?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What has this got to do with Brexit? TFA even links to the original report. Drewry's composite World Container index inched up 0.3% or $17 to $5,237.83 for a 40ft container, which is 194.1% higher than the same period in 2020. Freight rates on Shanghai-New York further surged $363 to stand at $6,748 for a 40ft box.
So has the cost of shipping from China to New York tone up because of Brexit?
Remainers are really getting desperate.
 
Stantz [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: What has this got to do with Brexit? TFA even links to the original report. Drewry's composite World Container index inched up 0.3% or $17 to $5,237.83 for a 40ft container, which is 194.1% higher than the same period in 2020. Freight rates on Shanghai-New York further surged $363 to stand at $6,748 for a 40ft box.
So has the cost of shipping from China to New York tone up because of Brexit?
Remainers are really getting desperate.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So it has come to this.
 
TheManofPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Stantz: *handle, dammit

/They're not even close on the keyboard
//so very tired


Don't worry, the typo will lighten up someone's day
 
Loucifer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They still make fuel from hobos?
 
Amicable Pie Fight
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Brexitise me"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Without trampoline, how are sluty British girls supposed to lubricate?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A small price to pay for blue passports.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
But hey Britain, think of how you must be stigginit to the EU by screwing yourself for the next 4 generations.
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.