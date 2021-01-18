 Skip to content
(Independent)   Man scared of the rona lives at O'Hare for three months before anyone notices; airport security to be promoted to Capitol Hill duty   (independent.co.uk) divider line
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess he didn't fall in love wi
th a flight attendant and build her a fountain.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shoot. I've made a life time out of blending in.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, apparently O'Hare does not have a security policy to deactivate lost employee badges, or somehow employees know how to get around security without having any badge for 3 months
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: In other news, apparently O'Hare does not have a security policy to deactivate lost employee badges, or somehow employees know how to get around security without having any badge for 3 months


I suspect employee loses ID, squatter guy gets in before ID loser realizes the problem and has ID replaced, old one deactivated.
 
