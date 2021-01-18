 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The US Sun)   Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina smell now all over the walls of woman's living room after her vagina-scented candle explodes into flames. Yeah it's probably pretty ewwwy in there now   (the-sun.com) divider line
49
    More: Weird, Gwyneth Paltrow, Flame, Odor, Olfaction, Jody Thompson, Shakespeare in Love, Duets, media consultant  
•       •       •

931 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2021 at 10:01 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now THAT is how you write a headline!! Bravo 👏
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She flicked the wick too many times and it exploded?  Isn't that how it's supposed to work?

Oh, we're talking about candles...
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The pseudovagina that exploded.
 
willabr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I would like to actually compare the two aromas.
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Vaginal Inferno is my Death Metal Hole cover band.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
To be fair, did you expect a super high level of quality assurance from a company that makes a candle chemically scented to smell like the owner of the company's vagina?

As long as nobody is seriously injured, I don't feel bad at all for this persons misfortune.
 
yomrfark
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

willabr: I would like to actually compare the two aromas.


for science
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
" vagina scented candle explodes into flames"
William S Burroughs.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So her veejay is so hot it starts fires?

Or so stanky that the fumes ignited
 
Salmon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
She can have one of my Salmon Ass candles for free.
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
TheWhoppah
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You can make your own vagina scent with this simple synthesis:
Making Trimethylamine
Youtube cIDWdpMhKII
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is it more, or less, dangerous at this point than Catherine Zeta Jones'?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"We eventually got it under control and threw it out the front door.

Was that a Chris Martin quote?
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The flaming fanny? The combustible c*nt?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
On a wall in York Minster there's a plaque that contains the names of all of its precentors over the years. In 1133? Hugh Sottovagina.

/I have no dignity.
//None at all.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
all4women.co.zaView Full Size


Really uncomfortable seeing the word "goop" in close proximity to "vagina" in TFA.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, at the front door......

catster.comView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: The pseudovagina that exploded.


Like a Pseudovagina-nova on the walls.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I had a similar problem where dipping my wick in an old girlfriend's vagina caused me to have a burning sensation.
But some antibiotics finally cleared that up.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Must have purchased the one that not only smells but performs like GP's vag.
A simple case of mislabelling.
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Crotch candles, ew.
 
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
GOOOOOPS!
 
cosmiquemuffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm still amazed (and more than a little disturbed) that people are actually buying that candle.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cleek
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: To be fair, did you expect a super high level of quality assurance from a company that makes a candle chemically scented to smell like the owner of the company's vagina?

As long as nobody is seriously injured, I don't feel bad at all for this persons misfortune.


it doesn't actually smell like that. Paltrow and the guy who actually made the fragrance tossed around some adjectives and found some that sounded sexy and voluptuous.

https://www.thecut.com/2020/01/interv​i​ew-douglas-little-goop-perfumer-on-the​-vagina-candle.html

no actual vaginas were involved.

great marketing, though! name another candle scent anyone cares about.
 
El Brujo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I bought the one that smells like Gwyneth's butthole. Do not recommend.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 550x550]


"Sometimes, you just gotta air things out"
 
fang06554 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Maybe it's just a guy thing... But if I bought and subsequently used a vagina scented candle and it exploded, no one would ever find out.

/Did not buy a vagina candle
//If I did I would never admit it
//But seriously did not buy a vagina candle
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cleek: Maker_of_Roads: To be fair, did you expect a super high level of quality assurance from a company that makes a candle chemically scented to smell like the owner of the company's vagina?

As long as nobody is seriously injured, I don't feel bad at all for this persons misfortune.

it doesn't actually smell like that. Paltrow and the guy who actually made the fragrance tossed around some adjectives and found some that sounded sexy and voluptuous.

https://www.thecut.com/2020/01/intervi​ew-douglas-little-goop-perfumer-on-the​-vagina-candle.html

no actual vaginas were involved.

great marketing, though! name another candle scent anyone cares about.


Christmas cookies.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cleek: great marketing, though! name another candle scent anyone cares about.


s1.qwant.comView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [all4women.co.za image 850x524]

Really uncomfortable seeing the word "goop" in close proximity to "vagina" in TFA.


What did fish smell like before women learned to swim?
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I wonder if Gwyneth Paltrow's current husband knew how crazy she is before he married her.
 
cleek
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pb8q_​7​RUVQM
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steve1673
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: [Fark user image 229x220]


I'd recommend this method of use:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fang06554: Maybe it's just a guy thing... But if I bought and subsequently used a vagina scented candle and it exploded, no one would ever find out.

/Did not buy a vagina candle
//If I did I would never admit it
//But seriously did not buy a vagina candle


That's why she says she won it.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cleek: Maker_of_Roads: To be fair, did you expect a super high level of quality assurance from a company that makes a candle chemically scented to smell like the owner of the company's vagina?

As long as nobody is seriously injured, I don't feel bad at all for this persons misfortune.

it doesn't actually smell like that. Paltrow and the guy who actually made the fragrance tossed around some adjectives and found some that sounded sexy and voluptuous.

https://www.thecut.com/2020/01/intervi​ew-douglas-little-goop-perfumer-on-the​-vagina-candle.html

no actual vaginas were involved.

great marketing, though! name another candle scent anyone cares about.


I dunno, a ton of idiots are pissed at Yankee Candle for their lack of scent these days, does that count? (note: this absolutely has nothing to do with COVID, a symptom of which is a loss of smell)
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TappingTheVein: Vaginal Inferno is my Death Metal Hole cover band.


Gwyneth Paltrow's Vagina Smell is the name of my Coldplay techno-bluegrass cover band.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
gross
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: [Fark user image 229x220]

[Fark user image 229x220]

[Fark user image 229x220]


Actually the one you want is this:

s2.qwant.comView Full Size


/My mom was a nurse. This was the air freshener of choice in the OB/GYN departments in both hospitals she worked in.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Rene ala Carte: [Fark user image 229x220]

[Fark user image 229x220]

[Fark user image 229x220]

Actually the one you want is this:

[s2.qwant.com image 337x380]

/My mom was a nurse. This was the air freshener of choice in the OB/GYN departments in both hospitals she worked in.


I know a bunch of stoners that always carried that in their cars.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.