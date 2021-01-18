 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   Hitman in prison for executing a gerbil has his tennis shoes confiscated. At least subby thinks that's what this story is about   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
21
    More: Weird, The Sun, United Kingdom, News of the World, Newspaper, The Times, News Corporation, News International, Buff' Paterson  
•       •       •

1183 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2021 at 1:56 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What are these training shoe things?

I'm so old I remember when the tennis shoe became street wear.  And we wore clodhoppers.

/one word
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Misses his gerbil
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Richard Gere is back in the news again?
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not Kevin??!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was there a reason why the shoes were taken? Is there a rule about what inmates can wear? Why was he aloud to receive them in the first place? So many questions.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The First G-Force Sparta Remix - Poop In His Hand
Youtube NpGPVOyPkt0
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nocrash: What are these training shoe things?

I'm so old I remember when the tennis shoe became street wear.  And we wore clodhoppers.

/one word


allthatsinteresting.comView Full Size

Have you tried to walk in these things?
 
treesloth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does it matter what color the car the victim was sitting in was?  I find it weird that they include details like that.  They also seem to have a strange need to report the value of any home mentioned.  It could be "Musk returned to his £32M vacation estate" or "The victim took up residence in a £2 Tesco cardboard box under the Chelsea Bridge".
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
who gives a f*ck about how a convicted murderer feels
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kimberlyknutsen.comView Full Size

... you best not miss.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will there be meetings?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nocrash: What are these training shoe things?

I'm so old I remember when the tennis shoe became street wear.  And we wore clodhoppers.

/one word


Don't forget shiatkickers.

/and flipflops
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me see if I'm following this rightly.
Prison officials allowed him to have the tennis shoes that were sent in the mail to him and then decided to just take them away?

WTF am I missing?!?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrymRpr: Let me see if I'm following this rightly.
Prison officials allowed him to have the tennis shoes that were sent in the mail to him and then decided to just take them away?

WTF am I missing?!?


One of the guards wanted the shoes.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
cdn.costumewall.comView Full Size


Whar tennis shoes whar
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

stuffy: Was there a reason why the shoes were taken? Is there a rule about what inmates can wear? Why was he aloud to receive them in the first place? So many questions.


They're a target for theft/assault etc. and prison guards don't need that shiat.  Another reason why prison has what are in effect uniforms.  Less shiat to fight over.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So he killed the 'feared' enforcer from another gang?

I'm not sure that qualifies as a 'horror killing' in my book but okay.
 
Creoena
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: [cdn.costumewall.com image 850x446]

Whar tennis shoes whar


No word if this will delay the Hitman 3 release.

/Hitman 3 release date is the same as Biden's inauguration
//After Jan 6th, I would have changed the release date of a game called "Hitman" if I were them
 
khatores
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GrymRpr: Let me see if I'm following this rightly.
Prison officials allowed him to have the tennis shoes that were sent in the mail to him and then decided to just take them away?

WTF am I missing?!?


It all depends on the facility and what the rules are. Generally prisoners are allowed certain things as incentives for good behavior. If they cause trouble, their stuff is taken away.

It's like being a child...behave and your parents look the other way on a lot of stuff. Fark up and you're grounded.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And then I stepped back, tried to look at the website as if it were the first time, and recoiled in horror at my life decisions.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

khatores: GrymRpr: Let me see if I'm following this rightly.
Prison officials allowed him to have the tennis shoes that were sent in the mail to him and then decided to just take them away?

WTF am I missing?!?

It all depends on the facility and what the rules are. Generally prisoners are allowed certain things as incentives for good behavior. If they cause trouble, their stuff is taken away.

It's like being a child...behave and your parents look the other way on a lot of stuff. Fark up and you're grounded.


So in the U.K. If your a good boy you get footwear?
If he refuses to eat his mashed pea's does he go to the tower of London?
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.