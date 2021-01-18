 Skip to content
 
(Slash Gear)   Headline: Study finds one daily alcoholic drink may jeopardize heart health. Article: in 5% of the study participants   (slashgear.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Nobody trusts medical science, because they have your grandma's morality. They are staunch conservatives, all of them.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Article: in 5% of the study participants

That's actually a pretty large percentage, Subby.

/I love drinkin', I'm just sayin'
//I'd be more worried about cancer from having one drink a day every day than heart disease
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The last line of TFA.

"The means by which alcohol may trigger afib is unclear."

Becauuuuuse they didn't separate alcohol use from other activities or habits of the participants.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing I don't have one drink a day.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty much anything you do is going to be bad for somebody somewhere.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Five percent of the time it's a hundred percent a heart attack.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a solvent commonly used to kill living cells, what do you expect?

Benzodiazepines activate GABA receptors in the brain just as well and are much safer (compare the LD50) but they are illegal. Silly.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In how many did  it improve heart health?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I was worried about dying would I ingest poison?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: If I was worried about dying would I ingest poison?


You might, Waxbeans. You might.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bailey's in my coffee. Every morning.
Is that bad?
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Well, they said 16% increased risk over a fourteen year period. Then they said it's 4 out 100 people for non drinkers and 5 out of a 100 for drinking low quantities. That math seems off, but whatever.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about 20 drinks? Asking for a friend.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both sides of my family, the alcoholism gene is like a spike protein, and alcohol is the antibodies humans make and circulate. My family gets stuck to the drinks and gets removed from society.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, sure, I could maybe - maybe - live longer if I didn't drink, but then, what would be the farking point?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah, OP messed that up - it was 5% total, but 16% more likely in drinkers than non-drinkers - so 5.4% for drinkers vs 4.6% for non-drinkers.

OP, you had one job.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Oh, sure, I could maybe - maybe - live longer if I didn't drink, but then, what would be the farking point?


So you can see what the new dialysis machines will look like.
Or, enjoy January summers in Montana
Yell at flying cars from your lawn?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pinner: Bailey's in my coffee. Every morning.
Is that bad?


Definitely.  I hate coffee.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sounds like poor to-hit mechanics all the games use these days.

/save me RNGesus!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Hehehe.
I guess most recreational drugs are seen as poison to some people.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I look at it as doing my part to avoid being a burden to Social Security, drive-thru farmer's markets, and cashiers who have to handle my fistfuls of old coupons.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Oh, sure, I could maybe - maybe - live longer if I didn't drink, but then, what would be the farking point?


Getting to live in assisted living?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ComaToast: I look at it as doing my part to avoid being a burden to Social Security, drive-thru farmer's markets, and cashiers who have to handle my fistfuls of old coupons.


This.🤣🥃
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I thought one drink a day was good for your heart? Or is that just red wine?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pinner: Bailey's in my coffee. Every morning.
Is that bad?


Grandma on Dad's side lived to 98, and she drank some whisky every day of her adult life. Eggs for breakfast, too. My Dad was a 6'-0" retired Marine but around Grandma he was a quiet 6 yr old.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Beer, too. But it's the other stuff that helps. The alcohol is just a pleasant delivery system for nutrients.
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Should I stop drinking my mimosa or have another. I'm so confused.
 
Salmon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fine, I'll take smoking back up instead
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Some people die from eating one peanut.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Memories, I haven't seen that since I was 7 years old.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: In how many did  it improve heart health?


Well, seeing how it says only one or two a day improve your heart health, it wouldn't be very many people I know.  I seem to only know two kinds of people: Those who drink 0 a day and those who drink 4 or more a day.  Few are in the sweet spot.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pinner: Bailey's in my coffee. Every morning.
Is that bad?


Only if you hate Bailey's.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/full/​1​0.1161/01.CIR.102.19.2347

It's the alcohol.  The other stuff can actually help too.  Let's just throw away the XKCD Correlation != Causation cartoon.  There is very little we know that's not correlation in the realm of nutrition.    There's always politics involved in this as well.   Someone is going to review any study and be tempted to err in caution over those who overconsume.  Those who can moderate consumption get flawed information designed to protect those who haven't learned to moderate.  Evidence even indicates that the "12 Step" alcoholic model is a myth as well.   Failure to deal with the root cause behind self-medication is par for the course.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Okay, so one drink might hurt you, but they don't say which drink. Should I skip the Bloody Mary at breakfast, or say no to the bourbon?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Coole Swan for the win, folks. It's amazing.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: Evidence even indicates that the "12 Step" alcoholic model is a myth as well.


If you dig really, really deeply, you find the success rate (one year sober) is around 3%. Worse than people just going cold turkey.
 
