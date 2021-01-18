 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Yobs head-butting a pizza machine is a great way to start your Monday   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
    Dumbass, The Sun, News of the World, Newspaper, The Times, News Corporation, News International, Glasgow, Police Scotland spokesperson  
OneDayWhat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hold on to your butts. Today I was this many years old when I learned there's such a thing as a Pizza Machine. Also, yobs.
 
Cheesehead_Dave [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
None pizza left yob
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh, is that the definition of "yob?"
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How do they keep the pineapple fresh in there?
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: How do they keep the pineapple fresh in there?


Well, it's Glasgow, so I'm assuming they just wrap them in sheep stomach.
 
skilly
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I had a beloved black male cat named Yob. Most awesomest chill cat ever.

/CSB
//pours one out
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OneDayWhat: Hold on to your butts. Today I was this many years old when I learned there's such a thing as a Pizza Machine. Also, yobs.


I am flabbergasted this is not a thing in the States. We seem like poster children for this sort of thing.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Also from the Sun, more info on this fascinating device that needs to be everywhere:https://www.thesun.co.uk/m​oney/1324974​7/pizza-vending-machine-bristol/
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Now nobody gets vending machine pizza.  Nice work, yobs!
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

skilly: I had a beloved black male cat named Yob. Most awesomest chill cat ever.

/CSB
//pours one out


It's what Jesus does for money
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Holy shiat, wrong button - joke's edge fuct
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: OneDayWhat: Hold on to your butts. Today I was this many years old when I learned there's such a thing as a Pizza Machine. Also, yobs.

I am flabbergasted this is not a thing in the States. We seem like poster children for this sort of thing.


drunken yuts vandalizing things is nothing new in 'murica. you're not local, huh?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: xxBirdMadGirlxx: OneDayWhat: Hold on to your butts. Today I was this many years old when I learned there's such a thing as a Pizza Machine. Also, yobs.

I am flabbergasted this is not a thing in the States. We seem like poster children for this sort of thing.

drunken yuts vandalizing things is nothing new in 'murica. you're not local, huh?


I meant the pizza vending machine. In the Before Times, when going to your local and overpaying for the privilege of drinking with your friends was still a thing, one of them stationed on the right street corner would make a killing between 2 and 4 AM.

Or get destroyed, like this one. People don't vary that much, no matter where in the world you are.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Biledriver: Also from the Sun, more info on this fascinating device that needs to be everywhere:https://www.thesun.co.uk/mo​ney/13249747/pizza-vending-machine-bri​stol/


$17 for a pepperoni pizza seems a little high, even with the convenience of a vending machine.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: sinko swimo: xxBirdMadGirlxx: OneDayWhat: Hold on to your butts. Today I was this many years old when I learned there's such a thing as a Pizza Machine. Also, yobs.

I am flabbergasted this is not a thing in the States. We seem like poster children for this sort of thing.

drunken yuts vandalizing things is nothing new in 'murica. you're not local, huh?

I meant the pizza vending machine. In the Before Times, when going to your local and overpaying for the privilege of drinking with your friends was still a thing, one of them stationed on the right street corner would make a killing between 2 and 4 AM.

Or get destroyed, like this one. People don't vary that much, no matter where in the world you are.


My favorite tavern when I lived in Texas for grad school was next door to a restaurant that stopped serving at 9:00 PM, but next to that was a 24/7 gas station.  It kinda pissed off the bartenders when people would sneak out for food (because will they come back to pay their tabs?), but that gas station was quite profitable on Saturday nights.
 
