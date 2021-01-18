 Skip to content
(TMZ)   BearSprayMan arrested for attacking Capitol cop. ManBearPig unavailable for comment   (tmz.com)
    United States Capitol, September 11 attacks, United States Capitol Police, Washington, D.C., Jon Schaffer  
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jon Schaffer -- the founder of heavy metal group Iced Earth

No farking way, that's a blast from the past.
Also dumb as hell. Typically bear spray has way less capsicum oil in it and it doesn't work well on humans.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Some of them are very fine people."

D. TRUMP 2016 - 2021
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Iced Earth?

More like scorched earth.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blue Lives Matter, but only until they come after your seditious ass...
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also wanted, may have changed hair. Quick mockup
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Well, they're the dumbest insurrectionists ever, so I'm assuming they thought that the cop term "smoky bear" meant that cops were actual bears.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The videos linked from Parler last night showed more than one person spraying the cops. I had assumed it was pepper spray. I confess that I do not know the difference between pepper spray and bear spray.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A few weeks ago I was kinda like "Why does everyone hate white people so much?"

Now im like "Oh. Ok."
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just love the pure unadulterated hatred pouring out of those eyes.
Really makes one want to heal the nation
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I see that he is an Oaf Creeper too. I saw two other bear sprayers spraying cops in the videos I watched, and I have not watched more than 5% of them.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hang him by elevating, not dropping.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Bear spray is going to be banned now, isn't it? The assholes who want nazi things are the reason we cannot have nice self protection things.

/I would sooner go after a burglar with bear spray than a shotgun
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Does a bear sh!@t in the woods?
Or does a felon who bear sprayed the Capital Police sh!@t in the jail cell?
 
Number 216
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Kick The Chair: Also wanted, may have changed hair. Quick mockup
It really is hilarious how many of these domestic terrorists think they're able to hide in plain sight by cutting their hair/dying it another color, changing how they normally dress head to toe in MAGA garbage in addition to shaving

Glad there's been tons of arrests and more to come
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
One shot and you're south of the border.
 
God--
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Every time I see one of these articles I giggle. I especially love the ones that post their shiat on social media AFTER it's  been announced on the news that the FBI and SS are combing social media...  It warms the cockles of my heart to see how obviously stupid these people are.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I'm kind of impressed how many of them have turned themselves in.  Maybe having a ton of people in your life lining up to ID you to the FBI and tell them where to find you finally got it through their skulls that maybe they're the asshole in the situation.
 
Supadope
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

God--: Every time I see one of these articles I giggle. I especially love the ones that post their shiat on social media AFTER it's  been announced on the news that the FBI and SS are combing social media...  It warms the cockles of my heart to see how obviously stupid these people are.


Amen
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Elegy: Jon Schaffer -- the founder of heavy metal group Iced Earth

No farking way, that's a blast from the past.
[Fark user image image 300x300]Also dumb as hell. Typically bear spray has way less capsicum oil in it and it doesn't work well on humans.


I've heard that the intent behind bear spray is to soak the area with something so tasty that the grizzly loses interest in meat based prey long enough for it to make an escape.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bruscar: The videos linked from Parler last night showed more than one person spraying the cops. I had assumed it was pepper spray. I confess that I do not know the difference between pepper spray and bear spray.


In my limited experience, bear spray is heavy on patchouli.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You know what's missing from America nowadays?  Empathy.

Maybe instead of laughing at people who commit crimes and then receive punishment for those crimes, you should feel sorry for them instead.  Have you considered that, libs?  Sad!
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Beer Whiz Beer. It's in the Water. That's what it's yellow
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
*&^%. Bear Whiz Beer.
 
dallylamma
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

One shot and you're south of the border.


...incapacitating...
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You mean it was the guy that always wears a confederate bandana on his head for all of their live performances?

/I'm SHOCKED
//Not that shocked

Trik
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Unless trump gets thrown into prison all this is meaningless.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: You know what's missing from America nowadays?  Empathy.

Maybe instead of laughing at people who commit crimes and then receive punishment for those crimes, you should feel sorry for them instead.  Have you considered that, libs?  Sad!


I do feel sorry for them. That their msguided actions made us worse off and will land them in a jail cell. Didn't have to be that way.
It seems that 'conservatives' have gotten away with so much for so long that they have that deer in a headlight look now that they are getting called on their BS.
 
Trik
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: Rapmaster2000: You know what's missing from America nowadays?  Empathy.

Maybe instead of laughing at people who commit crimes and then receive punishment for those crimes, you should feel sorry for them instead.  Have you considered that, libs?  Sad!

I do feel sorry for them. That their msguided actions made us worse off and will land them in a jail cell. Didn't have to be that way.
It seems that radical 'conservatives' have gotten away with so much for so long that they have that deer in a headlight look now that they are getting called on their BS.


/ftfy
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
best vanity plate ever.
 
dickieignorant
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Richard Christy probably donned a pair of diapers, chugged 15 pumpkin beers and is heading to visit this guy in jail.  Less rest stops or missed jailhouse conversation.
 
baorao
‘’ less than a minute ago  

God--: Every time I see one of these articles I giggle. I especially love the ones that post their shiat on social media AFTER it's  been announced on the news that the FBI and SS are combing social media...  It warms the cockles of my heart to see how obviously stupid these people are.


would it kill someone to livestream these things? turn it into some mix of "Minority Report" and "The Hunger Games".

I would pay $30 or $40 a month for that.
 
