(Metro)   Lighten up UK, when your most recent lockdown ends things will get better, you'll only be facing a massive 'gonorrhoea outbreak'. Something to look forward to   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    More: Scary, Sexually transmitted disease, Human sexual behavior, Sexual intercourse, Dr John McSorley, Chlamydia infection, Human sexuality, open society, Covid restrictions  
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So wear a condom AND a face mask.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Alphax: So wear a condom AND a face mask.


Dental Dam.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Remember kids, the best part of gonorrhea is getting it!
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please, Clap!
 
Yawp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like the Brits are a bit weak on the 'Social Distancing' concept.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"UK Massive Gonorrhea Outbrea" is the name of my Massive Attack tribute band.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leave it to the Brits to make it even harder to spell that word.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: "UK Massive Gonorrhea Outbrea" is the name of my Massive Attack tribute band.


Genre? Im thinking two-tone.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Ready
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Gonorrhoea is caused by bacteria that can be found in vaginal fluid or discharge from the penis, and used to be known as 'the clap'.

It's these sorts of fun factoids that keep me coming back to read the Metro time and time again.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Dental Dam.


Lisa needs braces
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Clap for our carers!
 
apathy2673
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
WORTH IT
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's just the flu! A variant apparently spread to my johnson!
 
