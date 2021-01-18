 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   This just in: If you don't force sleep-deprived teens to sit in tiny desks in crowded, stifling hot rooms all day, subject them to bullies and psychotic teachers and insane rules, punish creativity and reward mediocrity? For some it makes things better   (psychnewsdaily.com) divider line
16
    More: Interesting, Sociology, Education, Health, Medicine, Mental disorder, School closures, Psychology, Teacher  
•       •       •

534 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 18 Jan 2021 at 8:50 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Make them walk up hill both ways?
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You mean... These UK teens skipped their meat an STILL had pudding? This feels wrong.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just gonna force the bullies online or worse, house calls.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh, we're for online learning now?
 
ssaoi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They will face all those things in corporate life, too.  It's coming for them either way.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good, no more schools then. Now get to work!
 
drogg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Friend of mine teaches HS physics, and I asked him how things were going with online learning. His most interesting comment was that there were some kids who did great in person, but sucked online. And there were some who sucked in person, but were excelling online.
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ssaoi: They will face all those things in corporate life, too.  It's coming for them either way.


Sometimes adults are mean, therefore it's good for children to be treated badly?
 
Lexx0001
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ssaoi: They will face all those things in corporate life, too.  It's coming for them either way.


And they won't have developed any skills on how to deal with it.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Maybe the first thing teens should learn is to get enough sleep.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When we grew up and went to school
There were certain teachers who would
Hurt the children any way they could

By pouring their derision
Upon anything we did
And exposing every weakness
However carefully hidden by the kids

/To much dark sarcasm in the classroom
 
Skwishmitten
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I will second the result of some failing hard (usually the notsogood students) and some excelling with distance learning.

It boils down to self discipline and/or parents.

/teaches 8-12 at Swedish international school
 
Byno [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

drogg: Friend of mine teaches HS physics, and I asked him how things were going with online learning. His most interesting comment was that there were some kids who did great in person, but sucked online. And there were some who sucked in person, but were excelling online.


It's almost as if different people learn differently. Or something.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Kids are gonna be forced to shoot up their own bedrooms.
 
Byno [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Skwishmitten: I will second the result of some failing hard (usually the notsogood students) and some excelling with distance learning.


My son got a perfect score on the EOG yet hates online learning and has seen his grades drop to the mid 90's this school year, so I'm getting a kick
 
MindStalker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Byno: drogg: Friend of mine teaches HS physics, and I asked him how things were going with online learning. His most interesting comment was that there were some kids who did great in person, but sucked online. And there were some who sucked in person, but were excelling online.

It's almost as if different people learn differently. Or something.


Would be nice if the kids who preferred online could continue being mostly online. Though they need some socialization as well.  I know some homeschool kids back in the day that regularly went on fieldtrips with other homeschoolers and was mostly socialized.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.