Police in London report that at least one person brought a sword to a knife fight
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There can't be more than one
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daveheart - Saturday Night Live
Youtube ZyS7QaFT_R0
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Despite the diverse and unusual weapons used, police said: "There are no reported injuries."

Maybe it was a West Side Story street production..
 
Mouser
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They pull a broken bottle, you pull a knife.
They pull a knife, you pull a sword.
It's the Southall way.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"It also left a man's decapitated body lying on the floor next to his own severed head. A head which, at this time, has no name."
 
Cheron
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We should figure out if it was handed out by a samite clad woman in a pond.
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Cheron: We should figure out if it was handed out by a samite clad woman in a pond.


Lobbing swords about at random...not a safe thing to be doing.
 
