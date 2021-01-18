 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Fresh-produce delivery drivers should not set themselves on fire. Only the hot-food delivery drivers should even attempt this   (apnews.com) divider line
2
    More: PSA, Trade union, Eight-hour day, Working time, Employment, Law, Labour relations, Organizational studies and human resource management, Xinhua News Agency  
•       •       •

194 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2021 at 3:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NINEv2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The dingleberries who pick out my produce for pickup however...
 
Mock26
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NINEv2: The dingleberries who pick out my produce for pickup however...


Back in December once got a text from my shopper saying that the green onions looked like crap and asked if I wanted the organic ones instead, which looked fresh. It was the first time since this madness started that a shopper had done that! And I was very happy about it! I really wish that these companies would set up some sort of training program for their shoppers because some of them need it!

Most of the time my produce is good quality, but about 10-15% of the time I get something that is utter crap, like a package of cherry tomatoes with mold growing on them. I am just glad that Instacart and Amazon Fresh are really good about refunding my money when I get bad produce.
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.