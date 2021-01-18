 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Politico)   FBI investigating whether woman stole laptop from Pelosi's office to sell it to Russia   (politico.com) divider line
25
    More: Followup, Nancy Pelosi, Riley June Williams, Federal Bureau of Investigation, local law enforcement officers, WILLIAMS' mother, Personal computer, Law enforcement agency, criminal case  
•       •       •

476 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2021 at 2:35 AM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Okay I was mildly joking when saying anyone involved should be shot.

Anyone who has possibly - POSSIBLY - jeopardized national security like this should be executed. Full stopm
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
B-b-b-b-b-b-but they are patriots and love America!
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, that's not hyperbole treason. That's treason treason.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They should get the Rosenberg special.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://www.itv.com/news/2021-01-16/i​t​v-news-identifies-pro-trump-protester-​who-stormed-us-capitol

She seems nice.
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ok, so now that sent me down the rabbit hole trying to define literal treason, IANAL but it appears to be a US allied person helping a country which we are formally at war with, say what you want about Russia, but congress hasn't declared war against them.    I guess I was being hyperbolic.

Espionage!   Now we're talking!    That's what the Rosenberg's went down for when they passed nuke secrets to the USSR, since they weren't a declared enemy.
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: They should get the Rosenberg special.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh by the way, felony murder is a thing, which means she murdered 5 people.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump's cult is a foreign terrorist ideology.

It's amazing how stupid Republicans have been in the past 20 years.

2002: let's build the world's largest landmine to fight terrorism!

2021: let's become terrorists and deliberately step on the world's largest landmine that we built ourselves while the entire internet watches.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: Trump's cult is a foreign terrorist ideology.

It's amazing how stupid Republicans have been in the past 20 years.

2002: let's build the world's largest landmine to fight terrorism!

2021: let's become terrorists and deliberately step on the world's largest landmine that we built ourselves while the entire internet watches.


Especially our enemies. His reign of terror and the ease at which he was able to radicalize millions of his own citizens against his own country is our enemies wet dream. They will most definitely take full advantage of what he's done and exploit the ever loving shiat out of it for decades to come. This entire time they thought they had to devise these grand schemes to attack us.

Nope.. Just appeal to the morons and feed them whatever information that best works for them
 
Unrepentant Fool [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


As a fellow Pennsylvanian, may I suggest that this treasonous farkstick have to answer to our Lt. Governor once she's brought to justice?
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Russia, if your listening, I'd like you to do her a favor
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Any foreign intelligence agents operating in the DC area would've been derelict in their duty to not jump into this crowd and try to exploit the chaos to obtain more intelligence for their country.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dasher McHappenstance: Ok, so now that sent me down the rabbit hole trying to define literal treason, IANAL but it appears to be a US allied person helping a country which we are formally at war with, say what you want about Russia, but congress hasn't declared war against them.    I guess I was being hyperbolic.


Not as defined by the constitution:

Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort.

That's a very big "or". It does not require a declaration of war from Congress. And you could argue that a country that interfered in our last election is a de facto enemy.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Dasher McHappenstance: Ok, so now that sent me down the rabbit hole trying to define literal treason, IANAL but it appears to be a US allied person helping a country which we are formally at war with, say what you want about Russia, but congress hasn't declared war against them.    I guess I was being hyperbolic.

Not as defined by the constitution:

Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort.

That's a very big "or". It does not require a declaration of war from Congress. And you could argue that a country that interfered in our last election is a de facto enemy.


It may not be treason, but it is espionage, and the reason the Rosenbergs were executed.
 
Popsqueak
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
well, I guess we'll see how good IT security is.  I wonder if there's any link, however tenuous, to the Solar Winds hack.  Timing is impeccable.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: ImpendingCynic: Dasher McHappenstance: Ok, so now that sent me down the rabbit hole trying to define literal treason, IANAL but it appears to be a US allied person helping a country which we are formally at war with, say what you want about Russia, but congress hasn't declared war against them.    I guess I was being hyperbolic.

Not as defined by the constitution:

Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort.

That's a very big "or". It does not require a declaration of war from Congress. And you could argue that a country that interfered in our last election is a de facto enemy.

It may not be treason, but it is espionage, and the reason the Rosenbergs were executed.


The Rosenbergs went against the government.
But the person in this article has the backing of at least half our government and citizens.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: ImpendingCynic: Dasher McHappenstance: Ok, so now that sent me down the rabbit hole trying to define literal treason, IANAL but it appears to be a US allied person helping a country which we are formally at war with, say what you want about Russia, but congress hasn't declared war against them.    I guess I was being hyperbolic.

Not as defined by the constitution:

Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort.

That's a very big "or". It does not require a declaration of war from Congress. And you could argue that a country that interfered in our last election is a de facto enemy.

It may not be treason, but it is espionage, and the reason the Rosenbergs were executed.

The Rosenbergs went against the government.
But the person in this article has the backing of at least half our government and citizens.


No, they only wish they did.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If there are text messages or emails where she expressed a desire to provide computer equipment stolen from the capitol to a foreign national for profit she will likely end up in a maximum security federal prison for a very long stretch. Then again maybe some coocoo "suspicious person" ex-boyfriend is making shiat up as revenge for being dumped.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Alphax: Begoggle: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: ImpendingCynic: Dasher McHappenstance: Ok, so now that sent me down the rabbit hole trying to define literal treason, IANAL but it appears to be a US allied person helping a country which we are formally at war with, say what you want about Russia, but congress hasn't declared war against them.    I guess I was being hyperbolic.

Not as defined by the constitution:

Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort.

That's a very big "or". It does not require a declaration of war from Congress. And you could argue that a country that interfered in our last election is a de facto enemy.

It may not be treason, but it is espionage, and the reason the Rosenbergs were executed.

The Rosenbergs went against the government.
But the person in this article has the backing of at least half our government and citizens.

No, they only wish they did.


I see no evidence that they don't.
 
JRoo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well, there's no way a patriot would sell out their country.

Only a psychopathic, self-interested person, would knowingly expose other people to danger against their will, be it for money or any other reason.
 
khatores
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Any foreign intelligence agents operating in the DC area would've been derelict in their duty to not jump into this crowd and try to exploit the chaos to obtain more intelligence for their country.


When I was really young (4-5 years old), I heard about the concept of Russian illegals. For what seemed like several years, I had recurring dreams that I was out in public with my parents and had somehow slipped away from them, and suddenly was being pursued by a Russian male and female couple who were trying to kidnap me. They were incredibly persistent and impossible to shake. Sometimes they actually impersonated my parents by wearing similar clothes and hair.

Later on I had a more eerie one where I would see my mom in one part of the house, then go to another part, and encounter her again...and just try to avoid letting on that I knew one of them was the impostor, until I could figure out who it was. But whoever it was, I figured they had superhuman abilities so I'd better not make it obvious. And what would I do about it anyway? Farking Russians, man...they're everywhere.
 
Al!
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Only a true patriot would storm Congress while it's in session and steal computers for Russia. This is further evidence that the left is the true enemy, and that these people are doing the work of Jesus and Thomas Jefferson.
 
ongbok
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I know we must give this asshole their due process, but it is times like this when I do understand the quick lynching style of the old west. After Lincoln was killed they didn't fark around
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.