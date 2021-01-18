 Skip to content
(Sky.com)   UK man fined after taking 100-mile McDonald's trip to town during lockdown. Difficulty: The town doesn't have a McDonald's   (news.sky.com) divider line
    Manchester, Greater Manchester, North Wales, Chief Inspector Carol Martin  
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Unless British McDonald's is top tier compared to the American version its not worth the risk of a fine
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

alechemist: Unless British McDonald's is top tier compared to the American version its not worth the risk of a fine


It's all a matter of preference.  Do you dig your Big Mac boiled?
 
orbister
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There was a young man of Devizes
Whose balls were of different sizes
The one was so small
It was no ball at all
But the other won several prizes.
 
Pert
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I visited Devizes last summer. Here is the reason to do so:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Beer, not horses. 6X is FANTASTIC.
 
