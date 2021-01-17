 Skip to content
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fox News next month: "Should Biden be impeached for killing 500,000 Americans?"
 
Summoner101
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Biden impeachment imminent for doing nothing to prevent the pandemic and all these deaths.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

You think they'll wait that long?
 
Insain2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
According to Google this company has plenty of this type of Bed/Coffin ready to go.........

Then there's always these guys always available!!!!
Yupperz!!!!!
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They had better die and decrease the surplus population
 
Summoner101
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Cardboard beds would be terrible for a hospital.  It'd never pass Infection Control standards.  Even if it was for emergency use, it's not like it's much cheaper than plastic cots which have the benefit of being reusable.
 
PerryWinnwet [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Reusable... coffinbeds?
 
Felgraf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
More than the american deaths in all of WWII.

Jesus.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I remember the old mantra "it kills less people than the flu". That hasn't aged well.
 
NotTooLittleRichard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
To quote a much better (fictional) president, "A lot of people died...how many didn't have to?"

I want to ****ing cry all the ****ing time.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I must've missed something.  Do we try to save patients in a hospital or do we just let each of them die?
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Biden impeachment imminent for doing nothing to prevent the pandemic and all these deaths.


Except they don't have control of the House or Senate so any articles filed will never see a vote.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Boebert said she will introduce Articles of Impeachment on January 20 against Biden.  For "abusing his office" before he's even taken office!

Yeah, it won't go anywhere, but that's something that'll be happening
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

This is going to be like the 40 times they tried to repeal the ACA, isn't it?
 
