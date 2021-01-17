 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Covid mortality rate jumps from ~1% to ~13% if you count deaths from resulting organ damage
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Subby didn't read the article did he? That was in hospitalized patients. Still not good but this is in patients with severe disease.

"Almost a third of recovered Covid patients will end up back in hospital within five months and one in eight will die, alarming new figures have shown.

Research by Leicester University and the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found there is a devastating long-term toll on survivors of severe coronavirus, with many people developing heart problems, diabetes and chronic liver and kidney conditions."
 
a far candle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
This doctor says around 3.5% of Covid cases are hospitalized and 3.5% of 12.3% is 0.43%. So the CFR goes from 1.8% to 2.23%. Given that we've had over 24 million cases that means an extra 100,000+ dead and a few hundred thousand people with serious chronic illnesses.

/The obvious solution is to stop hospitalizing people
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what about all the American Eagles that will die of shame if'n I wear a mask what for the Harbor Freight?

How many Silverados will never start again if I don't show the brainless microscopic organism I ain't skeered of it?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COVID leads to severe organ damage.
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Increase in heart and liver disease - maybe these are due to lockdown where people are unable to exercise and drinking more booze to cope?
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's an inordinate amount of car crashes than what we normally see.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The truthers will continue to assert that socialist health care systems around the world pay a bounty of 30,000 shillings/zenny/electrum pieces for every COVID-19 diagnosis.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Even after we get vaccinated, other than the moron anti vaxxers, we will be dealing with covid fallout for years. All the people with permanent damage from it and their future insurance woes. But hopefully this will kick people in the ass that healthcare shouldn't be a business.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
As someone who is just starting to get out of a mild coronavirus infection, Subby can go fark himself for that scare.
 
keldaria
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

a far candle: This doctor says around 3.5% of Covid cases are hospitalized and 3.5% of 12.3% is 0.43%. So the CFR goes from 1.8% to 2.23%. Given that we've had over 24 million cases that means an extra 100,000+ dead and a few hundred thousand people with serious chronic illnesses.

/The obvious solution is to stop hospitalizing people


I honestly cannot fathom why hospitals are allowed to exist. No other institution has anywhere near as high of a mortality rate for its customers. Yet nobody ever talks about it, like these needless deaths are somehow unavoidable. Just think of how many lives we would save and money that wouldn't need to be spent if we just made them illegal.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

keldaria: a far candle: This doctor says around 3.5% of Covid cases are hospitalized and 3.5% of 12.3% is 0.43%. So the CFR goes from 1.8% to 2.23%. Given that we've had over 24 million cases that means an extra 100,000+ dead and a few hundred thousand people with serious chronic illnesses.

/The obvious solution is to stop hospitalizing people

I honestly cannot fathom why hospitals are allowed to exist. No other institution has anywhere near as high of a mortality rate for its customers. Yet nobody ever talks about it, like these needless deaths are somehow unavoidable. Just think of how many lives we would save and money that wouldn't need to be spent if we just made them illegal.


And don't even get me started on cemeteries!
 
indylaw
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: COVID leads to severe organ damage.
As someone who grew up singing in church, that image gave me a sad.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

not enough beer: Subby didn't read the article did he? That was in hospitalized patients. Still not good but this is in patients with severe disease.

"Almost a third of recovered Covid patients will end up back in hospital within five months and one in eight will die, alarming new figures have shown.

Research by Leicester University and the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found there is a devastating long-term toll on survivors of severe coronavirus, with many people developing heart problems, diabetes and chronic liver and kidney conditions."


What exactly is YOUR f+-king point? You work for big tobacco during the day????????
And white knight the KKK for fun?
And what about for giggles?
 
Insain2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yupperz there be sooooo much more.....
Still more a come...
Next......
Ok last 1......  
Good night fellow Farkerz.......fir now!!!!
 
Felgraf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

waxbeans: not enough beer: Subby didn't read the article did he? That was in hospitalized patients. Still not good but this is in patients with severe disease.

"Almost a third of recovered Covid patients will end up back in hospital within five months and one in eight will die, alarming new figures have shown.

Research by Leicester University and the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found there is a devastating long-term toll on survivors of severe coronavirus, with many people developing heart problems, diabetes and chronic liver and kidney conditions."

What exactly is YOUR f+-king point? You work for big tobacco during the day????????
And white knight the KKK for fun?
And what about for giggles?


Accuracy is their point?

It's still super farking bad, but making sure one is accurate in times like this is kind of farking important?

Given the number of cases, even a small % increase in mortality is bad. But stating the increase is over a factor of 10 higher than it is will just cause people to not the information.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Felgraf: waxbeans: not enough beer: Subby didn't read the article did he? That was in hospitalized patients. Still not good but this is in patients with severe disease.

"Almost a third of recovered Covid patients will end up back in hospital within five months and one in eight will die, alarming new figures have shown.

Research by Leicester University and the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found there is a devastating long-term toll on survivors of severe coronavirus, with many people developing heart problems, diabetes and chronic liver and kidney conditions."

What exactly is YOUR f+-king point? You work for big tobacco during the day????????
And white knight the KKK for fun?
And what about for giggles?

Accuracy is their point?

It's still super farking bad, but making sure one is accurate in times like this is kind of farking important?

Given the number of cases, even a small % increase in mortality is bad. But stating the increase is over a factor of 10 higher than it is will just cause people to not the information.


Actually that didn't till you and him combined in my head.
FML.
Between all the skepticals, nitpickers, and hyperbolic, and the Oh No Don't Exaggerate types, no wonder no one is helping and masking up. FML. JFC.
 
Insain2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yupperz there be sooooo much more.....
Still more a come...

Next......
Ok last 1......  
Good night fellow Farkerz.......fir now!!!!
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: not enough beer: Subby didn't read the article did he? That was in hospitalized patients. Still not good but this is in patients with severe disease.

"Almost a third of recovered Covid patients will end up back in hospital within five months and one in eight will die, alarming new figures have shown.

Research by Leicester University and the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found there is a devastating long-term toll on survivors of severe coronavirus, with many people developing heart problems, diabetes and chronic liver and kidney conditions."

What exactly is YOUR f+-king point? You work for big tobacco during the day????????
And white knight the KKK for fun?
And what about for giggles?


The headline is a crock of shiat, and saying so is not COVID denial. And since 90% of the folks here are too farking moronic to read anything but the headline and the comments, calling that out here is entirely appropriate.

This ain't good news, particularly to someone who has several friends who have so far survived severe Covid as they are definitely in the risk group here.

But the headline is making the overall death rate to be an order of magnitude higher because of this. It isn't.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Math is hard.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: waxbeans: not enough beer: Subby didn't read the article did he? That was in hospitalized patients. Still not good but this is in patients with severe disease.

"Almost a third of recovered Covid patients will end up back in hospital within five months and one in eight will die, alarming new figures have shown.

Research by Leicester University and the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found there is a devastating long-term toll on survivors of severe coronavirus, with many people developing heart problems, diabetes and chronic liver and kidney conditions."

What exactly is YOUR f+-king point? You work for big tobacco during the day????????
And white knight the KKK for fun?
And what about for giggles?

The headline is a crock of shiat, and saying so is not COVID denial. And since 90% of the folks here are too farking moronic to read anything but the headline and the comments, calling that out here is entirely appropriate.

This ain't good news, particularly to someone who has several friends who have so far survived severe Covid as they are definitely in the risk group here.

But the headline is making the overall death rate to be an order of magnitude higher because of this. It isn't.


It's all about the approach.  Correcting slightly off information and making it sound like it's completely false is two different things. At this point. I have to be technically savvy to figure out who's being a crap head. Having to investigate the accusation and investigate the headline and  digest all the information isn't helping at this point one single bit.


Pick your battles.
Do you realize every single thread about c19 becomes a debate about specific facts.
Do you understand that that makes the whole farking thing tiresome?
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

keldaria: a far candle: This doctor says around 3.5% of Covid cases are hospitalized and 3.5% of 12.3% is 0.43%. So the CFR goes from 1.8% to 2.23%. Given that we've had over 24 million cases that means an extra 100,000+ dead and a few hundred thousand people with serious chronic illnesses.

/The obvious solution is to stop hospitalizing people

I honestly cannot fathom why hospitals are allowed to exist. No other institution has anywhere near as high of a mortality rate for its customers. Yet nobody ever talks about it, like these needless deaths are somehow unavoidable. Just think of how many lives we would save and money that wouldn't need to be spent if we just made them illegal.


100% mortality in cases of death. We must simply outlaw dying.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
12.3 per cent of discharged c19 patients returned to the hospital and died.

Clearly that should be added to the overall mortality rate of c19 fark faces

fark the world but there'sn't a convenient way to word that that's going to get greenlit because greenlit requires a bit of finesse farking Jack offs
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: keldaria: a far candle: This doctor says around 3.5% of Covid cases are hospitalized and 3.5% of 12.3% is 0.43%. So the CFR goes from 1.8% to 2.23%. Given that we've had over 24 million cases that means an extra 100,000+ dead and a few hundred thousand people with serious chronic illnesses.

/The obvious solution is to stop hospitalizing people

I honestly cannot fathom why hospitals are allowed to exist. No other institution has anywhere near as high of a mortality rate for its customers. Yet nobody ever talks about it, like these needless deaths are somehow unavoidable. Just think of how many lives we would save and money that wouldn't need to be spent if we just made them illegal.

100% mortality in cases of death. We must simply outlaw dying.


But how will I be able to avoid paying taxes?
 
