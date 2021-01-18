 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Too many dead people can lower the air quality. The more you know   (abc7.com) divider line
9
    More: Sick, Cremation, death rate, LOS ANGELES, Death, Cemetery, Burial, Los Angeles County, California, pandemic years  
•       •       •

684 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2021 at 8:31 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
barbu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
bUt iT's a HoAx
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There is a alternative, or a solution, or maybe crystal clear option.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I remember this time a year ago when Fark Experts were assuring everyone that this couldn't happen here.  My favorite yarn was that the deaths in China were a consequence of--slaps knee--Wuhan's primitive medical infrastructure.  Oh man, look at us now.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I breathe dead people
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Maturin: There is a alternative, or a solution, or maybe crystal clear option.


Hope hydrolysis is legal in all states by the time I snuff it
 
genner
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: I remember this time a year ago when Fark Experts were assuring everyone that this couldn't happen here.  My favorite yarn was that the deaths in China were a consequence of--slaps knee--Wuhan's primitive medical infrastructure.  Oh man, look at us now.


I know right. Chinas crematoriums put ours to shame.
 
skyn_floote
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
mi·as·ma
/mīˈazmə,mēˈazmə/
noun
LITERARY
a highly unpleasant or unhealthy smell or vapor.
"a miasma of stale alcohol hung around him like marsh gas"
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Soylent BBQ?
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.