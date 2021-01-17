 Skip to content
(TwinCities.com)   Wisconsin capitol building breached by: A: Pro-Trump rioters, B: Antifa, or C: Regular old Wisconsin drunk driver   (twincities.com) divider line
    Madison, Wisconsin, Madison Police Lt. David Jugovich, Willie Burks  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's Wisconsin, so the law of averages says the DUI is a trumper and says, "I'm not racist, but..." A lot
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A drunk driver in Wisconsin?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't matter

Had sex
Packers won
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Famers market is on Saturday Morning.  Way too late
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Famers market is on Saturday Morning.  Way too late


Early.
 
flaming bob
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Subby, you jerk! Don't to that to me, I just woke up!
 
caljar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: It's Wisconsin, so the law of averages says the DUI is a trumper and says, "I'm not racist, but..." A lot


It's Madison, it doesn't get any more liberal than that.  Law of averages says it's a liberal.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No matter what the reason, have everybody that breaches a government building tried and convicted of treason.

Problem solved.

The only exception should be the military when they breech the building, under orders by the government, to take out insurrectionists that have already breached the building.  However, in the case of no hostages, just nuke the building.  Build a new cost efficient government building with no frills.  And make it less breechable.  And if the hostages are all elected officials, nuke the building, since those people are replaceable, you just have a new election or the order of succession.  make insurrectionists know that if they take elected officials hostage, they have nothing of value and will be nuked.
 
khatores
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

caljar: vudukungfu: It's Wisconsin, so the law of averages says the DUI is a trumper and says, "I'm not racist, but..." A lot

It's Madison, it doesn't get any more liberal than that.  Law of averages says it's a liberal.


Law of averages says he's too damn durunk to kno knwo knnnow or caref who farkin the Presisent is  or is was for the very  20 whateve
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

flaming bob: Subby, you jerk! Don't to that to me, I just woke up!


Hint: it's always C.
 
billstewart
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm glad to have the world getting back to normal, so instead of talking about "Qbot plague rats spreading rona to overthrow the government", we can have Fark headlines about "alcohol was involved".
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
AmbassadorBooze: ...have everybody that breaches a government building tried and convicted of treason.

Unless it's a police precinct building in South Minneapolis, of course.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I dig wearing crushed velvet chaps. Liberating.
 
TheLopper
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In Wisconsin, that's just known as a "driver".
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Was he late for his committee meeting?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Was it this guy? He has a history....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
