(Washington Post)   41 minutes of fear: A video timeline from inside the Capitol siege
742 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 17 Jan 2021 at 11:18 PM



pup.socket
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fear of the paywall, mostly.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Everything that trickles out will only add to my anger if they don't have to build another federal prison because of all of the convictions.

/I'm taking the 'over' on a thousand years of combined sentencing.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I just want to say:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BDR459 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wish I could watch it.
 
Karne
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This just proves how dangerous and unpredictable ANTIFA is.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Trumpers are finding out to never go against the Internet when death is on the line.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

pup.socket: Fear of the paywall, mostly.


Wapo's paywall could've kept protesters out
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's over two TED Talks worth of fear, man.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Summoner101: The Trumpers are finding out to never go against the Internet when death is on the line.


They should have known that after Bone Spurs declined to participate in a land war in Asia.
 
hammettman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Also, editors, please stop calling these people a mob.

They were white supremacists.
They were QAnon followers.
They were insurrectionists.
They were MAGA faithful.

Many different groups who came together.

One thing that they had in common.

They were mostly all Republicans.

Call them that.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is WaPo paying fark to link to their stories? I mean, no one can read them so it baffles me as to why they constantly get greened.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

EvaDewer: Summoner101: The Trumpers are finding out to never go against the Internet when death is on the line.

They should have known that after Bone Spurs declined to participate in a land war in Asia.


Maybe.  But the FBIs?  Trumpers don't think they really exist.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

hammettman: Also, editors, please stop calling these people a mob.

They were white supremacists.
They were QAnon followers.
They were insurrectionists.
They were MAGA faithful.

Many different groups who came together.

One thing that they had in common.

They were mostly all Republicans.

Call them that.


Side thought:  while it's possible not all of them are Republicans--some might consider themselves Libertarians or Independents or something--I expect that literally zero of those people are registered Democrats. (And if any of them are, I can guarantee you it's for electoral shenanigans.)
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I heard a thing on NPR tonight where someone was monitoring Zello and they played back some of the actual stuff the terrorists were saying during the attack. Absolutely chilling. They were ready to execute people and it was coordinated. There's no doubt after hearing that shiat in their own words.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Not enough fear, apparently, based on what we saw in the Impeachment vote.
 
cltbuilder
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Not enough fear, apparently, based on what we saw in the Impeachment vote.


Oh they're afraid. Just not afraid of justice.
 
eviljimbo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I have it on good authority that these people weren't really doing anything bad, they're just misunderstood patriots, and we should all just forget about it and move on with our collective lives. They didn't really mean it. Really.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: Everything that trickles out will only add to my anger if they don't have to build another federal prison because of all of the convictions.

/I'm taking the 'over' on a thousand years of combined sentencing.


We have plenty of border KZ camps
They magats were sure they were the Ritz let's send them there
 
likefunbutnot [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: Everything that trickles out will only add to my anger if they don't have to build another federal prison because of all of the convictions.

/I'm taking the 'over' on a thousand years of combined sentencing.


The thing is, these guys are already their own bloc of special lunacy. If they get dumped in prison, what's keeping them from radicalizing more idiots or diving deeper into white nationalist movements? I'd be deeply worried about how these guys get distributed through prisons because there will be enough of them to have an identity inside the system.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: pup.socket: Fear of the paywall, mostly.

Wapo's paywall could've kept protesters out


Sadly, yes. I'm still amazed how a bunch of hillbillies armed with stupidity were waived through by the security.
 
Curious [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

eviljimbo: I have it on good authority that these people weren't really doing anything bad, they're just misunderstood patriots, and we should all just forget about it and move on with our collective lives. They didn't really mean it. Really.


you read that in interviews with people who got arrested when they got home and you have to wonder just WTF is wrong in their heads.

i guess the answer is they believe trump and his lies about the election.  but that brings us back to WTF is wrong with therm.
 
Man with the Red Eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Curious: eviljimbo: I have it on good authority that these people weren't really doing anything bad, they're just misunderstood patriots, and we should all just forget about it and move on with our collective lives. They didn't really mean it. Really.

you read that in interviews with people who got arrested when they got home and you have to wonder just WTF is wrong in their heads.

i guess the answer is they believe trump and his lies about the election.  but that brings us back to WTF is wrong with therm.


There's no need to create a deeper pathology than just they are morons.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Curious: WTF is wrong with therm.


The nature vs. nurture hasn't been resolved yet.
 
wxboy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
60 hours and 7 minutes remaining.
 
TheManofPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: Everything that trickles out will only add to my anger if they don't have to build another federal prison because of all of the convictions.

/I'm taking the 'over' on a thousand years of combined sentencing.


Difficulty: They are white and they'll say how very very sorry they are once they get to court (and most likely get gofundme support for legit lawyers). So that'll get it down to misdemeanors, fines, and probation. Maybe a year for people who legit stole stuff and 5 years for whoever delivered the killing blow.

/please let me be wrong America
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The United States right now = Hugh Grant.

Our grandchildren, yet to be born, someday watching video = Jay Leno

"WHAT were you thinking?!?!"
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

likefunbutnot: TheSwizz: Everything that trickles out will only add to my anger if they don't have to build another federal prison because of all of the convictions.

/I'm taking the 'over' on a thousand years of combined sentencing.

The thing is, these guys are already their own bloc of special lunacy. If they get dumped in prison, what's keeping them from radicalizing more idiots or diving deeper into white nationalist movements? I'd be deeply worried about how these guys get distributed through prisons because there will be enough of them to have an identity inside the system.


Nothing, the jails in the US are already full of white supremacists anyway.
 
wantingout
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
oh good lord. They are trying so hard to make this appear so much worse than it is.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

austerity101: hammettman: Also, editors, please stop calling these people a mob.

They were white supremacists.
They were QAnon followers.
They were insurrectionists.
They were MAGA faithful.

Many different groups who came together.

One thing that they had in common.

They were mostly all Republicans.

Call them that.

Side thought:  while it's possible not all of them are Republicans--some might consider themselves Libertarians or Independents or something--I expect that literally zero of those people are registered Democrats. (And if any of them are, I can guarantee you it's for electoral shenanigans.)


Conservatives, Reactionaries, Nazis.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Summoner101: EvaDewer: Summoner101: The Trumpers are finding out to never go against the Internet when death is on the line.

They should have known that after Bone Spurs declined to participate in a land war in Asia.

Maybe.  But the FBIs?  Trumpers don't think they really exist.


Have fun storming the Capitol!
 
Atheist Vuvuzela Marching Band
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Don't look at me, I'm hunkering down in a locked psychiatric facility.

check the

IP

in

ur

Fark user imageView Full Size


#cocacola
#dot
#net
#tiktoktrap
#go
#getter
#ray
#datadump
#dadafordata
#drewihaveoneoftheirquantumcomputersin​avice
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

pup.socket: leeksfromchichis: pup.socket: Fear of the paywall, mostly.

Wapo's paywall could've kept protesters out

Sadly, yes. I'm still amazed how a bunch of hillbillies armed with stupidity were waived through by the security.


How else was Bill Clinton supposed to start his Presidency?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
/side note:  I still think he was one of the most fun presidents.  Y'all can hate all you want.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: Summoner101: EvaDewer: Summoner101: The Trumpers are finding out to never go against the Internet when death is on the line.

They should have known that after Bone Spurs declined to participate in a land war in Asia.

Maybe.  But the FBIs?  Trumpers don't think they really exist.

Have fun storming the Capitol!


Do I think it would work...?

It'd take a miracle.
 
Jumbled
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hammettman: Also, editors, please stop calling these people a mob.

They were white supremacists.
They were QAnon followers.
They were insurrectionists.
They were MAGA faithful.

Many different groups who came together.

One thing that they had in common.

They were mostly all Republicans.

Call them that.


"Deplorables" works just fine.
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Is WaPo paying fark to link to their stories? I mean, no one can read them so it baffles me as to why they constantly get greened.


That's not true. People who don't know how to disable javascript can't read them. The rest of us have no problem reading Wa Post.
 
