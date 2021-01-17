 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   This kid musters sheep in a wheelchair   (abc.net.au) divider line
    Hero, Disability, Skill, Learning  
kbronsito
4 hours ago  
Gross. Muster. Ew.
I only put ketchup on my sheep, like a normal person.
 
cherryl taggart
4 hours ago  
Love these stories.  I had a kid that has a form of cerebral palsy, that without intervention, meant a life in a wheelchair.  Only problem was, no one thought to tell the kid.  These twenty odd years later, he's ambling through life with a bit of a limp, and unless he thinks to mention it, you'd think he was getting over a strained ligament or muscle.

Cerebral palsy is a whole spectrum and it doesn't have to mean an automatic pity party.
 
beezeltown
2 hours ago  
It's bad enough the sheep is in a wheelchair, but then you have to sneak un and muster it...sick. Just sick, kid.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
1 hour ago  

kbronsito: Gross. Muster. Ew.
I only put ketchup on my sheep, like a normal person.


I was thinking Munster. Eddy?
 
cyberspacedout
1 hour ago  
I clicked, and didn't see a single sheep in a wheelchair.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: I clicked, and didn't see a single sheep in a wheelchair.


Dammit.  Missed it by that much.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
1 hour ago  
Disabled Farm & Wild Animals Using Carts!

There ya go!
 
gameshowhost
1 hour ago  
Oh. I was expecting a Scottish site.
 
Summoner101
1 hour ago  
But Yass isn't even at this muster.
 
Jensaarai
1 hour ago  
Baa Ram Ewe
 
HFK
53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
47 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Love these stories.  I had a kid that has a form of cerebral palsy, that without intervention, meant a life in a wheelchair.  Only problem was, no one thought to tell the kid.  These twenty odd years later, he's ambling through life with a bit of a limp, and unless he thinks to mention it, you'd think he was getting over a strained ligament or muscle.

Cerebral palsy is a whole spectrum and it doesn't have to mean an automatic pity party.


Hey it's my pretty party and I'll cry if I want to
 
TheCableGuy
42 minutes ago  
And what does he do with his dangling participles?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
41 minutes ago  
After a few weeks of hearing about that Madison Cawthorn twerp, it's refreshing to see a kid in a wheelchair I don't want to pull a Tommy Udo on and push him down a flight of stairs.
 
jumac
41 minutes ago  
As someone who has cerebral palsy, I wish this kid well.  While mine is not bad enough that I need a wheelchair(yet).  Its not with out issues.  I hope his parents while letting him have his freedom to push the limits and have a fun life, don't let him push to far.  I have it only in my right side, but I pushed my self to far growing up and now at 42 am paying for it.  Relying on my left side to do most stuff and finding out that injuring the good side sometimes the injures don't heal all the way and well.  I am still able to work but I come home in a lot of pain.  Been told by many doctors its very common for people with cerebral palsy for this to happen on their good sides.  Been told that its good odds I need a cane or walking stick of some sort at sometime and will be disabled long before I hit retirement age.
 
Ringshadow
39 minutes ago  
If you like the sheeps, my favorite youtuber currently is Sandi Brock, a canadian sheep farmer and one woman army. She is a DELIGHT.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Obvious screencap of her video but look at this fresh mutton.
 
whatisaidwas
9 minutes ago  
Sheep in a wheelchair is my Smiths Teletubbies cover band.
 
daffy
less than a minute ago  
This kid is a real hero. He doesn't worry about what he can't do, he just does things that he can and has fun doing it.
 
