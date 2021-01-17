 Skip to content
(YouTube)   If you do ANYTHING depicted in this video, cut it out. Now
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hate that my wife doesn't use her turn signals all the time. Scares the shiat out of me.

She also some times stops at green lights....says she's afraid of people speeding through the red light.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Driving under the Speed Limit.

Limit:
1.
A point or level beyond which something does not or may not extend or pass.

2.
A restriction on the size or amount of something permissible or possible.
 
ManThatHurts [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is it bad that I watched this while driving?  I had my emergency flashers on the entire time so that makes it okay. right?  I mean, you can do whatever you want if you have your emergency flashers on.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I tend to always sit in the left lane, even when there's nothing in the right hand lanes.

But then I do live in the UK....
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: I tend to always sit in the left lane, even when there's nothing in the right hand lanes.

But then I do live in the UK....


Good thing you put in that last sentence.  I was on my way to Ohio to punish you.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
May I add to the list:

STOP DRIVING WITH ONE FOOT ON THE GAS AND ONE FOOT ON THE BRAKE
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conspicuously missing:  granny shifting when you should be double clutching.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: I hate that my wife doesn't use her turn signals all the time. Scares the shiat out of me.

She also some times stops at green lights....says she's afraid of people speeding through the red light.


It's time to take her keys away then.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't do any of those things. My record is perfect.
/I don't drive.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"But I always turn here."
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Slowing down while merging?  I always do that as it seems much safer

/of course that's because I try to be doing 75 or so when I get to the end of the onramp to merge onto a 65 highway
//much easier to slow down a bit than accelerate when driving my truck
 
tin_man [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I expected that to suck, but it was actually very good.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've noticed that a lot of driving in the left (for 2) or center lane (for 3) on surface streets is a result of no or too short right turn lanes and people who pull out and don't accelerate. On highways, it's similar, but add in the people who don't use the merge lane properly to get up to hwy speed. (US / FL)
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Using a turn signal is so much of a habit for me that I'll even use it when I'm in the middle of nowhere in the middle of the night when I haven't seen another car for a long time. Like putting on my seatbelt, it just feels uncomfortable to not to.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Missing from the list:

I'm in the middle lane of three, and the only car for a mile and someone makes a right turn onto the three lane INTO MY LANE and makes me slow way the hell down.

and

In the right lane on a divided 4 lane highway, with the cruise control on maybe 4-5 over the speed limit, and some asshole behind me passes, and once they are in front, SLOWS DOWN, forcing me to turn off the cruise control, and discover that they are going a good 8-10 miles slower than I was.  So I pass, put the cruise back on 5 over, and they speed up, pass, get in front of me, and slow down again.

Some idiot did that like 5 times on a road trip once, and finally I had enough, and got a couple car lengths back, and hit the driver's mirror with a 5 million candlepower floodlight.  They finally got the hint and exited.

I didn't see him again.  I hope he got retina damage and couldn't drive any more.
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I do all of those things on the reg just to piss all of you off.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

theteacher: She also some times stops at green lights....says she's afraid of people speeding through the red light.


Yikes.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GooberMcFly: Using a turn signal is so much of a habit for me that I'll even use it when I'm in the middle of nowhere in the middle of the night when I haven't seen another car for a long time. Like putting on my seatbelt, it just feels uncomfortable to not to.


Same. I was driving a vehicle off road and my coworkers mocked me for days.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GooberMcFly: Using a turn signal is so much of a habit for me that I'll even use it when I'm in the middle of nowhere in the middle of the night when I haven't seen another car for a long time. Like putting on my seatbelt, it just feels uncomfortable to not to.


Sometimes I like to kick it old school and hang an arm out the window.
 
Ronnie_Zman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
0:18
"I'm not going to start pointing fingers..."
1:55
"...and it always seems to be a Prius."

Notably missing:
- Zipper merge
- Entering turn lane too early
- Using bus lane as your own private lane
- Illegal lane splitting (motorcycles)
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.