 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   Seventy years ago today, 11 men stole more than $2 million ($29 million today) from the Brink's Armored Car depot in Boston, Massachusetts. It was the perfect crime-almost-   (history.com) divider line
8
    More: Interesting, Crime, Theft, robbery's mastermind, Robbery, Burglary, O'Keefe, largest robbery, Prison  
•       •       •

616 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jan 2021 at 10:05 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
captainstudd
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I didn't do it.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Only a small part of the money was ever recovered; the rest is fabled to be hidden in the hills north of Grand Rapids, Minnesota.

BRB
 
graggor
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
History.com? I thought they only did Aliens stuff.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
US Capitol rioters being arrested to "Layla" and Narrated by Ray Liotta from Goodfellas.
Youtube xrmtsaOEGo8
 
daffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

40 degree day: History.com? I thought they only did Aliens stuff.


They also do Big Foot.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ugh... wrong tab...
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You know...

It would have been funny if that asshole with the fake hidden treasure actually had hid a treasure... of marked, stolen bills.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.