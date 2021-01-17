 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   Will you dance for a donut?   (youtube.com) divider line
29
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

471 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jan 2021 at 10:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not without a mask. WTF?
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dancin in the past
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad he didn't offer horizontal video for a doughnut.
 
viscountalpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aG72S​v​3OPQs

I'd dance for a hotdog.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

solokumba: Not without a mask. WTF?


you can't eat a doughnut with a mask on, silly.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lovely Day in Melbourne...
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's nothing cruller than making someone dance for their donut.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: solokumba: Not without a mask. WTF?

you can't eat a doughnut with a mask on, silly.


you eat your donut at home.
 
Sonic Yawn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i wonder what they'd do for a Klondike Bar?
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sonic Yawn: i wonder what they'd do for a Klondike Bar?


AT HOME
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leo Sayer - Long Tall Glasses (I Can Dance) • TopPop
Youtube c44JQWLqrCY
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like the whole extended family helped make that video.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somewhere Homer Simpson is dancing.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

solokumba: Not without a mask. WTF?


This is fark. That video is probably from 2012
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there chocolate in them? Then yes.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NO.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, but I would kill for a Klondike bar.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can dance for some donuts, I can leave my friends behind...

/apostrophes are important
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's because of donuts that I can't dance
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: solokumba: Not without a mask. WTF?

This is fark. That video is probably from 2012


The video was uploaded to Youtube today. As for when it was taken, who knows?
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Probably.  And a pack of Parliaments. 

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I would dance for a donut.  I would leave your friends behind.

Because your friends don't dance, and if they don't dance, well they're no friends of mine.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Too bad he didn't offer horizontal video for a doughnut.


OK boomer.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: LordOfThePings: Too bad he didn't offer horizontal video for a doughnut.

OK boomer.


OK 2019er
 
MBooda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Has anyone alluded to Men Without Hats' Safety Dance yet? Cause that would be nice.
 
Rusty Trommbone
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
no, but i will bust a big jiggly move for a snickers ice cream bar! the only sweet stuff i actually crave.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Depends on the donut.
 
MBooda
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hell, I'll dance naked for half a dozen donuts, but only if the girl throwing them is a really good horseshoes player.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.