(Al Jazeera)   Two Brazilian covid vaccines now available. Well that should be more than enough for everyone   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Meanwhile Brazil trial finds efficacy of Sinovac vaccine at 50.4 percent.

Hasn't every other covid vaccine out there got a better result than that? Seems like a total waste of lab/factory space making that one.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Nidiot: Meanwhile Brazil trial finds efficacy of Sinovac vaccine at 50.4 percent.

Hasn't every other covid vaccine out there got a better result than that? Seems like a total waste of lab/factory space making that one.


https://www.reuters.com/article/healt​h​-coronavirus-sinovac/explainer-whats-b​ehind-varying-efficacy-data-for-sinova​cs-covid-19-vaccine-idUSL4N2JO0UD

TL;DR: YMMV
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: Nidiot: Meanwhile Brazil trial finds efficacy of Sinovac vaccine at 50.4 percent.

Hasn't every other covid vaccine out there got a better result than that? Seems like a total waste of lab/factory space making that one.

https://www.reuters.com/article/health​-coronavirus-sinovac/explainer-whats-b​ehind-varying-efficacy-data-for-sinova​cs-covid-19-vaccine-idUSL4N2JO0UD

TL;DR: YMMV


"Experts say it is difficult to interpret the efficacy results as the full datasets are not out."

Still sounds like shiat so far.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ACKHUALLY..... This is a pretty classic case of comparative advantage. Even if someone invents a vaccine that is worse than all others in every way, it is STILL likely to be useful somehow because this is a global fight and a race against time.

The only vaccine that has been entirely rejected so far, I think, was the Australian one. It gave false positive results for HIV, so they had to chuck it for safety reasons.

I guess then, the criterion that will get your vaccine booted is safety. If you can show effectiveness of, say, 50%, which is not good admittedly, you STILL might be able to justify its production and distribution and administration if you can do them cheaply, reliably, quickly, and maybe with some room for improvement or development. Brazil might need its own vaccine simply for political reasons. Sad, but that is how some of the world works.

People get really hung up on something being THE BEST or THE FIRST. Especially for COVID19, those ships have already sailed. We need to continue work on the vaccines for THE REST of the world. This ain't over.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't looked into this vaccine much as it is not one coming to the US but I thought the Chinese one used a common virus a lot of people already had antibodies too.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My Brazilian jokes never get greenlit...

I feel like the Liberty Mutual kid who got a bike.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
One thing we're guaranteed is a smooth roll out.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Summoner101: One thing we're guaranteed is a smooth roll out.


Not without Sade

Sade - Smooth Operator (12" Version) - Official - 1984
Youtube C0sr0ZnUc7I
 
Saturn5
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: ACKHUALLY..... This is a pretty classic case of comparative advantage. Even if someone invents a vaccine that is worse than all others in every way, it is STILL likely to be useful somehow because this is a global fight and a race against time.

The only vaccine that has been entirely rejected so far, I think, was the Australian one. It gave false positive results for HIV, so they had to chuck it for safety reasons.

I guess then, the criterion that will get your vaccine booted is safety. If you can show effectiveness of, say, 50%, which is not good admittedly, you STILL might be able to justify its production and distribution and administration if you can do them cheaply, reliably, quickly, and maybe with some room for improvement or development. Brazil might need its own vaccine simply for political reasons. Sad, but that is how some of the world works.

People get really hung up on something being THE BEST or THE FIRST. Especially for COVID19, those ships have already sailed. We need to continue work on the vaccines for THE REST of the world. This ain't over.


A fair point (and on Fark, at that).  What gets me is the reports that the vaccines may not keep you from getting and transmitting the virus, but only keep you from getting sick.  If it doesn't prevent infection and transmission, it may be useful as a preventative treatment but it will do nothing to stop the pandemic.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Not only do they provide protection from SARS-CoV-2, they depilate your junk. Without the hot wax and the ripping and screaming and so on.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

puffy999: My Brazilian jokes never get greenlit...



That's a lot of jokes.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Enh, subby. You're really reaching for that one. A good twist has to have some truth behind it. Neither of the vaccines are brazilian.

Boo. Hiss.
 
