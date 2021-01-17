 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bonzo)   Does your therapist Google you? Yes, all the time. A new study has found that most therapists do indeed Google their patients, for reasons including curiosity, voyeurism, to see if you're still alive, and to weed out the ones who can't pay   (psychnewsdaily.com) divider line
32
    More: Creepy, Psychotherapy, Family therapy, Psychology, Clinical psychology, small new study, present study's authors Leora Trub, study's authors, issue of patients  
•       •       •

307 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jan 2021 at 8:29 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She really doesn't want to see my fetlife page.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That...actually makes total sense.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My bartender googles me?
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
LOL the lawyer I used to work for would have me google prospective new clients as soon as he got off the phone with them. Mostly to see if they looked like deadbeats.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: My bartender googles me?


Well, yeah. You don't think they want to get paid?
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, of all the surprise privacy intrusions nowadays, this is somewhere in the high 800s on my list of alarming examples.

I work in retail, and I had a customer tell one of my female clerks the other day that he'd tried googling the shop to see if he could learn the last names of all the employees.  I had my phone in Airplane mode a few months ago and asked my GF what the long-necked pointy-beaked little birds at our feeder were, and she didn't know, so I turned my phone on, opened a Google tab in Chrome, and started typing . . . and it guessed what I was looking for.

And I don't even have the Google Voice Search app, and all my microphone permissions aside from actual phonecalls are turned off.  I don't even let Chrome use JavaScript, FFS.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I gave mine a TotalFark subscription, but now she won't give me an appointment and claims she's booked solid
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HighlanderRPI: I gave mine a TotalFark subscription, but now she won't give me an appointment and claims she's booked solid


That was nice of you. But you should have kept your Fark handle to yourself.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Obviously to see if you're as crazy IRL
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

RandomAxe: I had my phone in Airplane mode a few months ago and asked my GF what the long-necked pointy-beaked little birds at our feeder were, and she didn't know, so I turned my phone on, opened a Google tab in Chrome, and started typing . . . and it guessed what I was looking for.

And I don't even have the Google Voice Search app, and all my microphone permissions aside from actual phone calls are turned off.  I don't even let Chrome use JavaScript, FFS.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Sorry to say this, but I suspect foul-play at your feeder.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: HighlanderRPI: I gave mine a TotalFark subscription, but now she won't give me an appointment and claims she's booked solid

That was nice of you. But you should have kept your Fark handle to yourself.


Who said I told her my handle? I gave her one off PolTab
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I went to 4chan to see what those Trump people post. I was greeted with porn." - my therapist last week

Mostly we talk about politics because my mental health problem is intertwined with having a Nazi mom.

He's asked me about my social media after the pandemic started. He's not 1337 h4x0r enough for my haunts. But I have sent him here a few times. He likes Fark.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
To jack it to your pics at the beach.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Go for it.  There's nothing out there about me.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There's nothing about me that isn't a lie or myth.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I have nothing tied to my name really out there..So the Googles, they do nothing....
 
dittybopper
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Who cares what the rapists are doing, as long as they're behind bars.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: There's nothing about me that isn't a lie or myth.


Well, the truth about your nonexistent relationship with Morgan Fairchild is revealed.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Nope, 80% of you are interesting enough to think about the second you leave my office.

The other 20% I spend sometime talking to other providers to ensure your medication is good and that we are all on the same page about any suicidal ideation you expressed.

You want to come in and lie for your hour ? OK I am not going to get on google to confirm or deny anything you say.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Who cares what the rapists are doing, as long as they're behind bars.


They're going to need analbum cover.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
People goggle all the people all of the time.

Docs, lawyers, therapists, prospective employers, prospective dates...is this new?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: People goggle all the people all of the time.

Docs, lawyers, therapists, prospective employers, prospective dates...is this new?


I only Google pizza places.

/ no Chicago-style, please.
 
it wont be okay and nothing will change [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
As a therapist I can honeslty say I've never googled a client (outside of local news stories of arrests), but yeah I have certainly looked some up on Facebook, as it's my only social media profile. But it wasnt to stalk them, it was to block them. I work in the community with adults who have serious mental illnesses, so I try to limit contact opportunities outside of work wherever I can. Same reason I can't use local online dating profiles and refuse to drink in public, just not worth the hassle
 
Electromax
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: RandomAxe: I had my phone in Airplane mode a few months ago and asked my GF what the long-necked pointy-beaked little birds at our feeder were, and she didn't know, so I turned my phone on, opened a Google tab in Chrome, and started typing . . . and it guessed what I was looking for.

And I don't even have the Google Voice Search app, and all my microphone permissions aside from actual phone calls are turned off.  I don't even let Chrome use JavaScript, FFS.
[Fark user image image 350x313]
Sorry to say this, but I suspect foul-play at your feeder.


Fowl-play, however, is at the birdbath.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

it wont be okay and nothing will change: As a therapist I can honeslty say I've never googled a client (outside of local news stories of arrests), but yeah I have certainly looked some up on Facebook, as it's my only social media profile. But it wasnt to stalk them, it was to block them. I work in the community with adults who have serious mental illnesses, so I try to limit contact opportunities outside of work wherever I can. Same reason I can't use local online dating profiles and refuse to drink in public, just not worth the hassle


Check your email for a message from FARK.
 
Creoena
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

it wont be okay and nothing will change: As a therapist I can honeslty say I've never googled a client (outside of local news stories of arrests), but yeah I have certainly looked some up on Facebook, as it's my only social media profile. But it wasnt to stalk them, it was to block them. I work in the community with adults who have serious mental illnesses, so I try to limit contact opportunities outside of work wherever I can. Same reason I can't use local online dating profiles and refuse to drink in public, just not worth the hassle


You may want to consider a different FARK handle if you're a therapist.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've been in a ton of therapy. I'd like to think I've been honest enough with them that they wouldn't Google me. I've had a DWI and a very public suicide attempt, but if they show up in Google search they have to be very buried. Found out I share a name with a volunteer firefighter and a B-17 crewman so that's cool I guess.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
One time my therapist twittered my yahoo until I googled on her facebook.
/I don't have a therapist.
//nor do I have an original joke.
///it is what it is.
 
masterofnothing
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

it wont be okay and nothing will change: As a therapist I can honeslty say I've never googled a client (outside of local news stories of arrests), but yeah I have certainly looked some up on Facebook, as it's my only social media profile. But it wasnt to stalk them, it was to block them. I work in the community with adults who have serious mental illnesses, so I try to limit contact opportunities outside of work wherever I can. Same reason I can't use local online dating profiles and refuse to drink in public, just not worth the hassle


Username checks out.
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

it wont be okay and nothing will change: As a therapist I can honeslty say I've never googled a client (outside of local news stories of arrests), but yeah I have certainly looked some up on Facebook, as it's my only social media profile. But it wasnt to stalk them, it was to block them. I work in the community with adults who have serious mental illnesses, so I try to limit contact opportunities outside of work wherever I can. Same reason I can't use local online dating profiles and refuse to drink in public, just not worth the hassle


That you mrs fletcher? I've been needing to talk.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Therapists get paid.

Do therapists Google me when I'm in therapy, to get a better idea of what I am & how to treat me? Sure. Do therapists Google me when I'm not in therapy? Of farking course not. There's no money in it - unless a therapist has a friggin' crush on me or fears me (neither of which is farking likely), I'm pretty sure they couldn't give a wet slap about me.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.