(Some Guy)   No Subby isn't high, five strains of pot look promising in preventing respiratory distress in Covid infection   (hivplusmag.com)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I had no respiratory issues and I smoke plenty. The guy I work with who doesn't, he got it in his chest.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So what the hell are the strain names?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Far out, man
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
/bong rip
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I, as a true patriot and lover of my fellow brothers and sisters, will volunteer to smoke whatever they give me. For science, and my fellow brothers and sisters around the world. That's what a great guy I am.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It can do anything.   No wonder Jesus grew it.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: It can do anything.   No wonder Jesus grew it.


Oh my. Now THERE'S an urban weed legend. Shhhsh! Say nothing about this, but did you know that there is a secret strain called Jesus Kingdom Gold? It's a strain developed by none other than Jesus Christ himself, and is 99.99999% THC. With some DMT thrown in. Seeds were entrusted to Peter himself, the Founder of the Church. And to this day, it is the Church's most closely guarded secret.

It's what then burn when they select a new Pope.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I haven't gotten the 'Rona yet; just saying.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I volunteer as test subject
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someone on Fark who had the 'rona once commented that the only relief they got from the constant fatigue and insomnia symptoms was from eating edibles.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Simpsons | S13E16 - Homer Smokes Some Weed
Youtube VTI1__LAr7s
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harlee: The Googles Do Nothing: It can do anything.   No wonder Jesus grew it.

Oh my. Now THERE'S an urban weed legend. Shhhsh! Say nothing about this, but did you know that there is a secret strain called Jesus Kingdom Gold? It's a strain developed by none other than Jesus Christ himself, and is 99.99999% THC. With some DMT thrown in. Seeds were entrusted to Peter himself, the Founder of the Church. And to this day, it is the Church's most closely guarded secret.

It's what then burn when they select a new Pope.


They had to be high to elect a Jesuit
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I prefer indica, but I'm in the black market, so sometimes I end up with sativa.

My housemate caught covid-19 but I didn't, and neither did his weed-smoking son or granddaughter.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That article was weak sauce.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what you're saying is that subby should be high?
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we could still have parties, I can only imagine the high as fark burnout going on and on about this for hours as he hits up people for bumps.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This reminds me that I still have some weed left over from a few years ago. Guess I'll smoke some. Got tomorrow off and since I don't drink anymore this seems a logical thing to do. Wish me luck farkers, I do battle with the demon cabbage once more...
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pothead smokes his brain into submission, never leaves the couch.  Pothead doesn't get COVID. Pothead decides 'weed prevents COVID bro....'
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My D.A.R.E. counselor told me I would rob banks and claw the skin off my arms if I did the marijuana.  So, I'm on the fence about this.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Someone on Fark who had the 'rona once commented that the only relief they got from the constant fatigue and insomnia symptoms was from eating edibles.


I can believe it.
My wife was sick twice as long as I was and she doesn't smoke.
I was bummed when I lost smell and taste but it came back.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ssaoi: My D.A.R.E. counselor told me I would rob banks and claw the skin off my arms if I did the marijuana.  So, I'm on the fence about this.


I think the answer to that moral dilemna is clear.
You rob the bank WHILE clawing those demons out....
 
madpeanut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: So what the hell are the strain names?


Sativa.  So Blue dream, etc
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well wtf, smitty... bust a move!
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: This reminds me that I still have some weed left over from a few years ago. Guess I'll smoke some. Got tomorrow off and since I don't drink anymore this seems a logical thing to do. Wish me luck farkers, I do battle with the demon cabbage once more...


Years old weed? 🤢
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: I, as a true patriot and lover of my fellow brothers and sisters, will volunteer to smoke whatever they give me. For science, and my fellow brothers and sisters around the world. That's what a great guy I am.


Username checks out!
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GloomCookie613: Subtonic: This reminds me that I still have some weed left over from a few years ago. Guess I'll smoke some. Got tomorrow off and since I don't drink anymore this seems a logical thing to do. Wish me luck farkers, I do battle with the demon cabbage once more...

Years old weed? 🤢


Yep. I quit weed a long time ago but every once in a while a friend will still insist on giving it to me. Just kept in the medicine cabinet and kinda forgot about it.

Oh, and it still works if you're wondering.

Up-tempo jazz music intensifies
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: This reminds me that I still have some weed left over from a few years ago. Guess I'll smoke some. Got tomorrow off and since I don't drink anymore this seems a logical thing to do. Wish me luck farkers, I do battle with the demon cabbage once more...


Well, I've heard that Cannabis helps with this for a while now - but with Schedule 1 classification it isn't studied here.  Better get some new and better Sativas and vape the flower instead as THC degrades over time!  And besides Covid, it is the secret substitute for AA and decreases other narcotics abuse in legalized and medical states! Also replaces other legal "GORK OUT" drugs for PTSD for Vets!
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rogue Surf: Subtonic: This reminds me that I still have some weed left over from a few years ago. Guess I'll smoke some. Got tomorrow off and since I don't drink anymore this seems a logical thing to do. Wish me luck farkers, I do battle with the demon cabbage once more...

Well, I've heard that Cannabis helps with this for a while now - but with Schedule 1 classification it isn't studied here.  Better get some new and better Sativas and vape the flower instead as THC degrades over time!  And besides Covid, it is the secret substitute for AA and decreases other narcotics abuse in legalized and medical states! Also replaces other legal "GORK OUT" drugs for PTSD for Vets!


Yeah, nah. It's all mental and if they tell you anything else about addiction they're selling you something. It's your habits that break or make it. I make lists of stuff to do to keep me occupied. I still want a drink, but I think this is for another thread.
 
stuffy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Now we know why so many people are going out of their way to catch it.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sweet, looks like I need to load another bowl just to be sure.
 
chicagogasman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Someone on Fark who had the 'rona once commented that the only relief they got from the constant fatigue and insomnia symptoms was from eating edibles.


Truth for me. I had an extreme case that lasted nine weeks. Teh edibles and Bio freeze spray for my body pains made it less of a nightmare
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
*packs her bong (with sativa)*
F*ck yeah!
 
foxyshadis
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
FWIW, this is the original study, which is a little less High Times, although even the linked heard-it-from-a-friend-who-heard-it-fr​om-a-friend article isn't as bad as most science reporting: https://www.researchsquare.com/articl​e​/rs-30927/v1
 
youngandstupid
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How the hell had this thread been open this long without a reference to the Pandemic Special? This may cure covid, but is the mustache worth it?
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is most dpoisn.com.  Also, my screen name wants to know if its on the list.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Subtonic: GloomCookie613: Subtonic: This reminds me that I still have some weed left over from a few years ago. Guess I'll smoke some. Got tomorrow off and since I don't drink anymore this seems a logical thing to do. Wish me luck farkers, I do battle with the demon cabbage once more...

Years old weed? 🤢

Yep. I quit weed a long time ago but every once in a while a friend will still insist on giving it to me. Just kept in the medicine cabinet and kinda forgot about it.

Oh, and it still works if you're wondering.

Up-tempo jazz music intensifies


As long as it's stored in an airtight container and kept in a cool dark place, it will last indefinitely.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Subtonic: GloomCookie613: Subtonic: This reminds me that I still have some weed left over from a few years ago. Guess I'll smoke some. Got tomorrow off and since I don't drink anymore this seems a logical thing to do. Wish me luck farkers, I do battle with the demon cabbage once more...

Years old weed? 🤢

Yep. I quit weed a long time ago but every once in a while a friend will still insist on giving it to me. Just kept in the medicine cabinet and kinda forgot about it.

Oh, and it still works if you're wondering.

Up-tempo jazz music intensifies

As long as it's stored in an airtight container and kept in a cool dark place, it will last indefinitely.


Button bag in a cabinet.  Would recommend.

I just pet the cat for 20 minutes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There is no real difference between indica and sativa strains these days. The placebo effect and labels are ruining consumers perceptions of good pot.

/dispensary manager
//been doing this professionally for years
///good weed is good weed :)
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Subtonic: This reminds me that I still have some weed left over from a few years ago. Guess I'll smoke some. Got tomorrow off and since I don't drink anymore this seems a logical thing to do. Wish me luck farkers, I do battle with the demon cabbage once more...


Good luck. We're all counting on you
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Subtonic: This reminds me that I still have some weed left over from a few years ago. Guess I'll smoke some. Got tomorrow off and since I don't drink anymore this seems a logical thing to do. Wish me luck farkers, I do battle with the demon cabbage once more...


It's going to hit really, really harshly.  Take very small sips at a time or you'll cough your head off.
 
majestic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

IbiEvacua: There is no real difference between indica and sativa strains these days. The placebo effect and labels are ruining consumers perceptions of good pot.

/dispensary manager
//been doing this professionally for years
///good weed is good weed :)


I suppose there is no real difference between vodak and tequila. Though for some reason, if I drink the latter I end up wanting to fight. Same reason I smoke indica. I like to chill, not freak-out.
 
dready zim
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It has long been known that weed is a bronchial dilator. Sounds like just the ticket if you are having lung issues and lowered oxygen.

Waiting for cannabevets to chime in that people should just die rather than upset his opinion that there are no benefits to weed...
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I should be immortal then.
 
Point02GPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, hell. I started toking back in 62. I just quit in the early part of last summer. Almost 60 years of prevention down the drain. All I can say is Drat. Actually all I can say is... Double DRAT!
 
bobbifleckman [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I believe it. The more I read, the more I am convinced we had Covid last December. I'm the only smoker in my house. Ended up taking mother and son to emergency clinic. I was in bad shape but not like them. I spent a couple weeks on robitussin and smoked when I could. Helped with the bodyaches, for sure.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Of course cannabis helps fight against COVID. Being too stoned to even want to go out in public has certainly helped me get through the pandemic unscathed to this point.

Wait, what?
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Let's get working on those clinical trials then and maybe by next year we'll see the results. Otherwise, it's pretty meaningless.
 
tirob [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This isn't the first time these alleged researchers have made these kinds of claims.

https://calgary.ctvnews.ca/southern-a​l​berta-researchers-say-medical-cannabis​-could-help-fight-covid-19-1.4906249

"The research was conducted in partnership with the University of Lethbridge, Pathway RX Inc., and Swysh Inc., two companies focused on researching and developing custom cannabis therapies. Many of the cannabis varieties have been patented and are currently licensed to Pathway Rx's partner Sundial Growers Inc., a Calgary-based cannabis licensed producer."

So this is totally not a public relations stunt, amirite?
 
tbhouston
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's strange for a federally controlled substance with a schedule 1 label. Those drugs have no medical purpose, by definition..
 
