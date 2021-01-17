 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Woman trying to get into DC security zone claims she's a military security officer and a member of Trump's cabinet, offers commemorative challenge coin as ID. Arrestalarity ensues   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
85
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dumbass #2.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
These are truly stunningly stupid people.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You know she's white, because they shoot black women for doing the same.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Should have gone with the Trumpy Bear
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

namegoeshere: Dumbass #2.


2 down, 73,999,998 to go.

/give or take
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Member of Trump's cabinet, huh? Why didn't she think of something less conspicuous, like FLOTUS?

With all the fake Melanies out there, surely one more wouldn't be noticed, right?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: namegoeshere: Dumbass #2.

2 down, 73,999,998 to go.

/give or take


Correct. This is gonna keep happening and all it takes is one to get thru.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least she didn't use her sooper seekrit poison capsule when she got arrested. You know how these Trumpistani Elite Guard do...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

question_dj: You know she's white, because they shoot black women for doing the same.


They shoot black women for delivering papers.

/tried to anyway
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#3 and this one thinks he's a Constitutional law scholar:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: namegoeshere: Dumbass #2.

2 down, 73,999,998 to go.

/give or take


More like 44,500,000.  The rest were redshift.
 
duke3522
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't really have a problem with the nation seeing Trumpers as mentally ill clowns.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I start a new job at the Capitol building in Richmond Tues. I am hoping shiat doesn't go crazy.  That's what I need my first day at work.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a creatively stupid attempt.

Never in a million years would I have thought someone would use a farking challenge coin as ID..
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They live lives immersed in total fantasy.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
theintercept.imgix.netView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: That's a creatively stupid attempt.

Never in a million years would I have thought someone would use a farking challenge coin as ID..


They think anyone in military/quasi-military life is a fellow traveler and all they have to do is wink and nod to show it.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dahnkster: [preview.redd.it image 640x921]


The removal of artefacts is a disturbing development at it is an indicator that those doing the removal are anticipating destruction of the cite.

What happens if a suitcase nuke goes off during Inauguration? 20,000+ dead American soldiers.  Congress and the Supreme Court gone.  Millions of civilians eradicated. And either Trump or Pompeo left in charge of the military.

This is my prediction.  I hope I'm wrong, but with McConnell refusing to confirm anyone, artefacts going missing, and Trump Loyalists 'resigning' I can't help but think that that is the plan.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: A Virginia man was arrested at an inauguration checkpoint on Friday after he showed police a "non-government issued" inauguration credential and officers found a gun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in his pickup truck. He said he got lost and forgot he had the gun with him


I've heard 5-year-olds come up with more convincing lies
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: question_dj: You know she's white, because they shoot black women for doing the same.

They shoot black women for delivering papers.

/tried to anyway


/ or latinos



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Target Builder: That's a creatively stupid attempt.

Never in a million years would I have thought someone would use a farking challenge coin as ID..


This is probably the first time it has failed for her.  I'm sure she'll just whack a cop in the head with a flag next time around.  These people can't handle being told no.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Walker: #3 and this one thinks he's a Constitutional law scholar:
[Fark user image 425x595]


That fake cowboy?  Good riddance.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Dahnkster: [preview.redd.it image 640x921]

The removal of artefacts is a disturbing development at it is an indicator that those doing the removal are anticipating destruction of the cite.

What happens if a suitcase nuke goes off during Inauguration? 20,000+ dead American soldiers.  Congress and the Supreme Court gone.  Millions of civilians eradicated. And either Trump or Pompeo left in charge of the military.

This is my prediction.  I hope I'm wrong, but with McConnell refusing to confirm anyone, artefacts going missing, and Trump Loyalists 'resigning' I can't help but think that that is the plan.


Oh, yeah-a small nuke would also destroy evidence.  Lots of evidence.
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
To borrow a line from Charlie Wilson's War, the crazies have started rolling into Washington like it's
a farking bathtub drain.
 
indylaw
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just abjectly pants-on-head f*cktarded.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Which one was it? Not knowing what these things are I gert smert and looked. Amazon is selling this one for 13 bucks.

Fark user imageView Full Size


So official.
 
alice_600
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I am thinking of investing in nursing care homes.
 
1funguy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Member of Trump's cabinet, huh? Why didn't she think of something less conspicuous, like FLOTUS?

With all the fake Melanies out there, surely one more wouldn't be noticed, right?


You know how to tell if they are fake Melania?

They hold his hand in public.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
BLM/antifa is out of control! I hope they throw her in prison!
 
EJ25T
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
FTA: "She was taken to a hospital to be evaluated"
This should be a requirement for every one of these people. It's not that they're just stupid, gullible, or racist; they are all of those things... as well as mentally ill.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How many of these idiots are going to be arrested in DC because they don't look up the laws about gun permits?  DC doesn't have an open carry law and doesn't take states' permits for conceal carry.  In other words, if you're not licensed in DC to have a weapon, you can't bring it with you!
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Walker: #3 and this one thinks he's a Constitutional law scholar:
[Fark user image image 425x595]


"My car is an extension of my home, that's why its legal that I have a drink in my hand at all times, and legal that I ran down those two pedestrians. Where's the law that says you can't run over people with your house?"
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

question_dj: You know she's white, because they shoot black women for doing the same.


No black women is stupid enough to do it.

Well, Candace Owens.  But I really do think she has reverse vitalago.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
These people. Just because Pinocchio has gotten away with 25,000 lies, and not been challenged, they think they can too.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Which one was it? Not knowing what these things are I gert smert and looked. Amazon is selling this one for 13 bucks.

[Fark user image image 850x850]

So official.


I didn't know they made Robert Z'Dar challenge coins.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Walker: #3 and this one thinks he's a Constitutional law scholar:
[Fark user image 425x595]

That fake cowboy?  Good riddance.


Not quite sure a fake Cowboy - didn't he or his relatives graze some cattle in the riparian areas of the Gila River inside the Wilderness boundary as was his "Right"?

But yea, Good riddance!
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Walker: #3 and this one thinks he's a Constitutional law scholar:
[Fark user image 425x595]


"My vehicle is an extension of my home..."

And his firearm is an extension of his wee wee.
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I mean, there's only been about 642 cabinet members over the last 4 years.  It was possible.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Walker: #3 and this one thinks he's a Constitutional law scholar:
[Fark user image image 425x595]


SovCit dipsh•t.
 
1funguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: These people. Just because Pinocchio has gotten away with 25,000 lies, and not been challenged, they think they can too.


I always tell security "I'm with the band".

Works every time.
 
werbito
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: backhand.slap.of.reason: Dahnkster: [preview.redd.it image 640x921]

The removal of artefacts is a disturbing development at it is an indicator that those doing the removal are anticipating destruction of the cite.

What happens if a suitcase nuke goes off during Inauguration? 20,000+ dead American soldiers.  Congress and the Supreme Court gone.  Millions of civilians eradicated. And either Trump or Pompeo left in charge of the military.

This is my prediction.  I hope I'm wrong, but with McConnell refusing to confirm anyone, artefacts going missing, and Trump Loyalists 'resigning' I can't help but think that that is the plan.

Oh, yeah-a small nuke would also destroy evidence.  Lots of evidence.


That was on loan.
 
orbister
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

question_dj: You know she's white, because they shoot black women for doing the same.


Examples?
 
peasandcarrots
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Dahnkster: [preview.redd.it image 640x921]

The removal of artefacts is a disturbing development at it is an indicator that those doing the removal are anticipating destruction of the cite.

What happens if a suitcase nuke goes off during Inauguration? 20,000+ dead American soldiers.  Congress and the Supreme Court gone.  Millions of civilians eradicated. And either Trump or Pompeo left in charge of the military.

This is my prediction.  I hope I'm wrong, but with McConnell refusing to confirm anyone, artefacts going missing, and Trump Loyalists 'resigning' I can't help but think that that is the plan.


"We're about to irradiate a one-to-two mile radius with a dirty bomb in defiance of an election and to eliminate the entire government to the point where there can be no checks or balances. The strike zone will include the National Archives, the Smithsonian Institution, and memorials for Washington, Lincoln, and Jefferson. Better save that bust and a painting of Trump."
 
Keizer_Ghidorah [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RecoveringLibertarian: Walker: #3 and this one thinks he's a Constitutional law scholar:
[Fark user image image 425x595]

"My car is an extension of my home, that's why its legal that I have a drink in my hand at all times, and legal that I ran down those two pedestrians. Where's the law that says you can't run over people with your house?"


Ask Dorothy.
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Valar Moronis
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: The removal of artefacts is a disturbing development at it is an indicator that those doing the removal are anticipating destruction of the cite.


As if that bunch cared about preserving historical artifacts.

They're stealing them for bail money.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Member of Trump's cabinet, huh? Why didn't she think of something less conspicuous, like FLOTUS?

With all the fake Melanies out there, surely one more wouldn't be noticed, right?


I mean, there's been like 10,000 cabinet members for Trump and counting, so it checks out.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I start a new job at the Capitol building in Richmond Tues. I am hoping shiat doesn't go crazy.  That's what I need my first day at work.


Well hey you will at least get a cavity search, so you know silver linings.
 
