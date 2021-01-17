 Skip to content
(EarthSky)   Apologizing for 2020, the universe is sending Comet Leonard our way   (earthsky.org) divider line
    More: Cool, Sun, Solar System, Planet, Comet Leonard, Moon, Jupiter, JPL estimates, Earth  
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Comets, historically are omens of doom and unrest.

Neowise visited our neck of the woods in 2020

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fun to look at but portents of devastation!
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Leonard like this post. 👍🏻
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Comet Squiggy can't be too far behind.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If it's that faint between Mars and Jupiter and expected to be only magnitude 4 with a relatively close pass, it's tiny. The best show from this one might be a brightness flare as it disintegrates on its way in.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Breaker Moran: Comet Squiggy can't be too far behind.


Helloooo!
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta love comet brightness forecasts. Take your pick between marginal naked-eye visibility at best

Fark user imageView Full Size


from http://www.aerith.net/comet/catalog/2​0​21A1/2021A1.html, versus a NEOWISE-class apparition

Fark user imageView Full Size


via https://theskylive.com/cometleonard-i​n​fo
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The way things have been going.....
qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Apologizing by sending a harbinger of doom?

/jk
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
in the blockbuster action movie they'll call him 'Leon'. the soundtrack will be spectacular.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: dammit.

/sorry about the dup


Huh, the page treats them as the same image, so when you start the second one playing, it re-starts the first one as well, and they end up in sync. Cute.
 
wademh
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Terrapin Bound: [Fark user image 500x595]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
| Nature provides us with sky events seen once in a lifetime. Comet Leonard might be one of these, as it seems to have a hyperbolic orbit, that is, an orbit that'll carry it only once through the inner solar system, then out again into the depths of space. In other words, after this current sweep close past our sun, Comet Leonard won't be seen again from Earth.

The only thing being hyperbolic is you, EarthSky. This isn't sounding like that spectacular of a comet.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
resizing.flixster.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gar1013: [resizing.flixster.com image 206x305]


*tiny fist*
I was just about to say that Comet Leonard would break up safely into six parts before entering earth's orbit. A creepy blind prophet with a colorful sweater told me
 
Percise1
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Unless it is a center punch, or a graze close enough to strip most of our atmosphere, it's just a farking tease.
Do your parents know you are out here cometing? *rolleyes*

2021 sucks remarkably so far.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When space sends us their comets they aren't sending us their best and their brightest... well, maybe sometimes, but not usually.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Not going to hit us? Don't care, not interested.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: dammit.

/sorry about the dup


No dude, it's accurate. The ways things are going, a comet would hit us twice.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lurkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
but it is such a tiny, little comet...
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's interesting. It has a hyperbolic orbit like ʻOumuamua.
We've been seeing a few of these lately.
Probably an invasion.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Gotta love comet brightness forecasts. Take your pick between marginal naked-eye visibility at best

[Fark user image 643x527]

from http://www.aerith.net/comet/catalog/20​21A1/2021A1.html, versus a NEOWISE-class apparition

[Fark user image 850x320]

via https://theskylive.com/cometleonard-in​fo


I like using the Aerith site because he hasn't upgraded the graphic since the start and it's got really good charts.
 
