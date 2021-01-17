 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABL13 Houston)   Bounty hunters conduct a no-knock raid on the wrong address, engage in shootout with homeowner. Throw in some mumble rap and Nissans with paper plates and this is the most Houston story of the year   (abc13.com) divider line
43
    More: Fail, Police, Sheriff, Coming out, Gun, Texas bounty hunters, Ricky Brannon, Constable, The Residents  
•       •       •

1339 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jan 2021 at 2:14 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's not a Texas thing.  Happens in Arizona too.  I'm glad my state implemented bail reform before it was cool.  Bail bond business were basically eliminated decades ago.
 
Farkin Charlie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How the hell do 4 people shoot at each other and end up not hitting anyone? Its Texas, theres guns galore, and plenty of open spaces. Does no one ever learn how to point their bangbang sticks?
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Three Texas bounty hunters have been charged after they made illegal entry into a home and engaged in a shootout with one of the residents, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

gotta be a misprint
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Farkin Charlie: How the hell do 4 people shoot at each other and end up not hitting anyone? Its Texas, theres guns galore, and plenty of open spaces. Does no one ever learn how to point their bangbang sticks?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Farkin Charlie: How the hell do 4 people shoot at each other and end up not hitting anyone? Its Texas, theres guns galore, and plenty of open spaces. Does no one ever learn how to point their bangbang sticks?


it turns out that shooting at caricaturized  cardboard cutout of Obama while drunk on bud light doesn't actually make you a better shot.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Storm trooper training school is located in Dallas.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Important to note : none of the men who opened fire inside the home were charged with any gun crime or attempted murder. I'm willing to bet I can guess the skin colour of these men.

This is the key problem and why police are not respected, the law is not applied equally.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Xai: Important to note : none of the men who opened fire inside the home were charged with any gun crime or attempted murder. I'm willing to bet I can guess the skin colour of these men.

This is the key problem and why police are not respected, the law is not applied equally.


Yep.  They should be charged with attempted murder and with assault for the beating they gave the innocent man after he surrendered to deescalate the situation.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Farkin Charlie: How the hell do 4 people shoot at each other and end up not hitting anyone? Its Texas, theres guns galore, and plenty of open spaces. Does no one ever learn how to point their bangbang sticks?


Probably shooting through walls, blind shots, etc.

Unsurprisingly, shooting accurately while being shot at isn't that easy.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No knock raid? Are bounty hunters bound by warrants?
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cman: No knock raid? Are bounty hunters bound by warrants?


They have no more power then you and I as common citizens and have to follow the same laws. Just as you and I can't just storm into someone's house without permission, either can they. Bounty Hunters tend to be some of the dumbest people on the planet because they essentially cosplay actual law enforcement for a living and let all that perceived privilege  go straight to their head just like the people they are pretending to be
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Honest mistake.
Like when you see "created by God" but read "comedy gold"
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

styckx: cman: No knock raid? Are bounty hunters bound by warrants?

They have no more power then you and I as common citizens and have to follow the same laws. Just as you and I can't just storm into someone's house without permission, either can they. Bounty Hunters tend to be some of the dumbest people on the planet because they essentially cosplay actual law enforcement for a living and let all that perceived privilege  go straight to their head just like the people they are pretending to be


I was under the impression that it gets messy because in some places bounty hunters end up as some kind of pseudo officer of the court kind of status, since they're enforcing against those upon whom the court has granted provisional release.  Kinda like how individuals doing funeral procession escort end up being fully deputized officers while engaging in that duty even when they may lack the training and department support normally associated with law enforcement.

I can only assume that these bounty hunters haven't been charged with statutes related to home invasion, attempted murder, and assault is because there are outstanding questions that prosecutors either haven't resolved, or aren't going to resolve.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They would not disclose the names of the men, or which bail bonds company they were hired by.

WHY???
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Investigators also said the men will be charged with burglary and felony after entry. They would not disclose the names of the men, or which bail bonds company they were hired by.

Not very libertarian to keep those bits secret, now, is it?
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: Investigators also said the men will be charged with burglary and felony after entry. They would not disclose the names of the men, or which bail bonds company they were hired by.

Not very libertarian to keep those bits secret, now, is it?


Probably because they were cops earning money on the side.
 
nitefallz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It wasn't the wrong house
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Should've listened to the boss.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Farkin Charlie: How the hell do 4 people shoot at each other and end up not hitting anyone? Its Texas, theres guns galore, and plenty of open spaces. Does no one ever learn how to point their bangbang sticks?


It's not easy to shoot accurately when the target is shooting back.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How are their names not released? Is there some odd shield law?  Around here mug shots are up right away
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I am the law!
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Alligator in a yellow flightsuit shoulda knocked.
 
jso2897
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

nitefallz: It wasn't the wrong house


It was at the time.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Farkin Charlie: How the hell do 4 people shoot at each other and end up not hitting anyone? Its Texas, theres guns galore, and plenty of open spaces. Does no one ever learn how to point their bangbang sticks?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Xai: SurfaceTension: Investigators also said the men will be charged with burglary and felony after entry. They would not disclose the names of the men, or which bail bonds company they were hired by.

Not very libertarian to keep those bits secret, now, is it?

Probably because they were cops earning money on the side.


Ya think?

Brannon said he was hit in the back of the head with a gun and beaten before being dragged outside to where sheriff's deputies were.
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"I thought we was getting robbed," said Brannon.

Maybe it was the grammar police.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A lot of places don't release the names or mugshots until the arrested have been seen by a judge.  It's quite common.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Isn't cash bond great?
 
Monumenticus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm not saying ANYTHING here that might keep me off the jury for these bounty hunters.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is not the way.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TxRabbit: "I thought we was getting robbed," said Brannon.

Maybe it was the grammar police.


You leave my grandmother out of this!
 
joker420
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Judging by the headline that didn't mention color the guy must have been white?
 
Dwedit
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Farkin Charlie: How the hell do 4 people shoot at each other and end up not hitting anyone? Its Texas, theres guns galore, and plenty of open spaces. Does no one ever learn how to point their bangbang sticks?


Man we suck
Youtube Cn-ADi2z33Q
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That episode of King of the Hill where Dale became a bounty hunter was 100% accurate.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just because they're charged doesn't mean it'll actually go to trial. The DA will probably drop the charges.
 
Gramma
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

nitefallz: It wasn't the wrong house


It wasn't in Houston either.  I think Subby is a big fat liar.
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

puffy999: They would not disclose the names of the men, or which bail bonds company they were hired by.

WHY NOT???


FTFY - one of my immediate reactions.
It would seem a few discharge-of-firearms laws could also apply.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Investigators also said the men will be charged with burglary and felony after entry. They would not disclose the names of the men, or which bail bonds company they were hired by.

Not very libertarian to keep those bits secret, now, is it?


Seems to me that libertarians tend to want more protection for people who have been charged but not yet convicted of crimes.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Investigators also said the men will be charged with burglary and felony after entry. They would not disclose the names of the men, or which bail bonds company they were hired by.

Not very libertarian to keep those bits secret, now, is it?


So Texas being Texas. Protecting the names of thugs.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gramma: nitefallz: It wasn't the wrong house

It wasn't in Houston either.  I think Subby is a big fat liar.


It was a suburb of Houston. And you know how those people in the suburbs are; shoot you as quick as look at you. You're better off in the big city.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gramma: nitefallz: It wasn't the wrong house

It wasn't in Houston either.  I think Subby is a big fat liar.


Eh, Cypress is a 'burb of Houston. Close enough for those outside the area.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well that was disappointing...the bounty hunters survived.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 minute ago  

iron de havilland: Should've listened to the boss.

[Fark user image 448x188] [View Full Size image _x_]


Disintegrations for bounties are stupid anyhow. "Did you catch that guy?" "Oh yeah, totally. Disintegrated him though, so no body to prove it. I'll take my credits now."
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.