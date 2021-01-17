 Skip to content
(Sky.com)   Man claiming he was from National Health Service barges into 92-year-old woman's house, injects her with fake COVID-19 vaccine, demands £160 payment   (news.sky.com) divider line
    United Kingdom, London, 92-year-old woman, England, southwest London  
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
More like the makings of a Lifetime channel movie plot.

-1 to subby for blatant headline abuse.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Again?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
socialized medicine... demands payment

*brain breaks*
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The headline is both funny and irritating, and I'm sure will inspire many conservative conspiracy theories about the evils of socialized "anything".
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The NHS summed up in one sentence.

"Remember, the vaccine is free of charge. At no point will you be asked to pay. The NHS will never ask you for your bank account or card details."

Though technically there is a fixed prescription charge of £9 (about $12) for prescriptions. Unless you are a child, retired, unemployed or diabetic, in which case there is no charge.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Psychologists must find it fascinating to study sociopaths.
 
Snarfangel [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Was it the Ministry of Housinge?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Article doesn't say how they caught him. Or how many other people he might have tried it on.
 
davynelson
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
johnny_vegas Again?


I'm thinking no, it's just deja vu for some of us.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He then jabbed her in the arm with a "dart-like implement" and told her to pay £160, which he claimed would be refunded. It is unknown what was injected.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
\
 
Yankees Team Gynecologist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There's a special place in hell for people who prey upon the elderly like this.

Old people should be neglected, not abused.


/joking obviously
 
nitropissering
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hello, can we have your liver?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Can't say I've ever injected myself/anyone else with IV drugs, but I never minded being stuck with a needle by a medical person.

They don't really appreciate it when you joke and point out your veins are easy to find, and I could probably be great candidate to be a heroin addict if I wanted to be. :(
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
thepeterd
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Again?


Yes. The vaccines used in the UK require 2 injections.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Was there a brazzers logo shown at any point during the "injection"
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Remember the judge who ordered the repeat child molester to be dyed green?

I'm starting to think she was on to something...

Let's start with "I'm an ASSHOLE" should be tattooed on his forehead.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Why do you guys hate capitalism?!  SMALL BUSINESS OWNER
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
*THATS NO VACCINE*
 
