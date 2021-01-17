 Skip to content
(Metro)   If you're hosting an illegal super-secret lockdown party in violation of the law, remind guests not to post selfies on Instagram and tag the location   (metro.co.uk) divider line
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Clit Heroe?

Wasn't that a Foreigner song?
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark them all.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Manchester.  If there were only some guardian who would protect us from these naked people in that purposely blurry photo.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We're not dealing with our countries best & brightest here, are we?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Shortly after 8.30am on Saturday 16 January police received a report of a breach of Covid regulation at a property on Deansgate. Officers found no evidence of a breach at that address but their investigations established that people had gathered at an apartment on Greengate in Salford."

They went looking for one party, didn't find it, and busted another? All these gates confuse me. Maybe the partiers successfully spoofed their locations.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Chain the doors. Burn it down.
 
Skyfrog [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You leave your phone at the table is orgy 101.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It is believed that some of the guests travelled from as far as Clitheroe, Lancashire

Well, they couldn't have hosted; none of the guys would've been able to find their place.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"You want us to not be social FOR A YEAR?"

No, we wanted you to not be social for a month, but you stupid assholes couldn't handle that, so here we are.
 
