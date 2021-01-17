 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Barrel found buried in German forest may be linked to the Red Army Faction, or possibly members of Asian Dawn   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: PSA, Cold War, Red Army Faction group, Army, Korean War, Vietnam War, criminal police office, plastic barrel, German authorities  
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
thepatriotperspective.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Man with the Red Eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Man, when I was stationed over there, we couldn't go 3 days of field time without turning up some WW1 or WW2 UXO and having to call EOD.  The amount of ordnance dropped across France and Germany during that time period is staggering.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

naughtyrev: [thepatriotperspective.files.wordpres​s​.com image 850x728]


I read about them in "Time."
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Man with the Red Eyes: Man, when I was stationed over there, we couldn't go 3 days of field time without turning up some WW1 or WW2 UXO and having to call EOD.  The amount of ordnance dropped across France and Germany during that time period is staggering.

Smithsonian

magazine had an article many years ago about the French Deminers who go around dealing with that stuff. While it's all scary, the really upsetting stuff is the left over chemical munitions from WW I.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Unobtanium: Man with the Red Eyes: Man, when I was stationed over there, we couldn't go 3 days of field time without turning up some WW1 or WW2 UXO and having to call EOD.  The amount of ordnance dropped across France and Germany during that time period is staggering.

Smithsonian magazine had an article many years ago about the French Deminers who go around dealing with that stuff. While it's all scary, the really upsetting stuff is the left over chemical munitions from WW I.


The Red Zone will take 300-700 years to completely clean.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

naughtyrev: Unobtanium: Man with the Red Eyes: Man, when I was stationed over there, we couldn't go 3 days of field time without turning up some WW1 or WW2 UXO and having to call EOD.  The amount of ordnance dropped across France and Germany during that time period is staggering.

Smithsonian magazine had an article many years ago about the French Deminers who go around dealing with that stuff. While it's all scary, the really upsetting stuff is the left over chemical munitions from WW I.

The Red Zone will take 300-700 years to completely clean.


That's why it's for the loading and unloading of passengers only.
 
Man with the Red Eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

PainInTheASP: naughtyrev: Unobtanium: Man with the Red Eyes: Man, when I was stationed over there, we couldn't go 3 days of field time without turning up some WW1 or WW2 UXO and having to call EOD.  The amount of ordnance dropped across France and Germany during that time period is staggering.

Smithsonian magazine had an article many years ago about the French Deminers who go around dealing with that stuff. While it's all scary, the really upsetting stuff is the left over chemical munitions from WW I.

The Red Zone will take 300-700 years to completely clean.

That's why it's for the loading and unloading of passengers only.


LOL!

But seriously, the chemical rounds are nightmare fuel.  I spent 2 years on a regional medical response team for CBRNE stuff.

No.
Thank you.

My first TDY was an orientation at a plant where they were destroying VX gas.  I'm no pussy, but you can wipe out a whole company with a teaspoon of that shiat.  After the tour, they drove us out the other direction, through miles and miles of bunkers full of nerve agents.

Like I said: no, thank you.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Back in the day these groups had brains and carried out multiple successful attacks. I went back to read about all those European groups of the 60's 70's and 80's... we're really lucky nothing that organized has formed here. Yet.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Asian Dawn sounds like a porn name
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Unknown liquids? Germans? Probably pee.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What about Asian Tony Orlando?
 
DrWhy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It was actual material of the Red-Eyed Army a local drinking club.  The liquids turned out to be home-made vodka and schnapps and the 'documents' were ribald limericks written in German, French, and Polish.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
giantbomb1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
Creidiki
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Back in the day these groups had brains and carried out multiple successful attacks. I went back to read about all those European groups of the 60's 70's and 80's... we're really lucky nothing that organized has formed here. Yet.


Many of them got shot while resisting arrest. Others committed suicide in police custody, sometimes by stabbing or shooting themselves muotiple times. Lot of them just vanished never to be heard again.
Neither the security services nor the groups farked around. It was a dirty and terrible time in European history. On the plus side, The radical moose lambs are not that big of a deal on this side of the pond, few tabloid headlines not withstanding.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

naughtyrev: Unobtanium: Man with the Red Eyes: Man, when I was stationed over there, we couldn't go 3 days of field time without turning up some WW1 or WW2 UXO and having to call EOD.  The amount of ordnance dropped across France and Germany during that time period is staggering.

Smithsonian magazine had an article many years ago about the French Deminers who go around dealing with that stuff. While it's all scary, the really upsetting stuff is the left over chemical munitions from WW I.

The Red Zone will take 300-700 years to completely clean.


There's no parking in the red zone. The white zone is for loading and unloading only.
 
catpause
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm having a Baader-Meinhofmoment.
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Man with the Red Eyes: Man, when I was stationed over there, we couldn't go 3 days of field time without turning up some WW1 or WW2 UXO and having to call EOD.  The amount of ordnance dropped across France and Germany during that time period is staggering.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rohar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Back in the day these groups had brains and carried out multiple successful attacks. I went back to read about all those European groups of the 60's 70's and 80's... we're really lucky nothing that organized has formed here. Yet.


Having been in the proximity of three of their attacks, I don't miss them much.

/I was about 100 yards from the Rhein Main explosion in dad's office.
//was at the site of the Abrams attack 20 minutes before it happened
///farkers couldn't leave me alone, I was on leave for Christmas from the Navy when they blew up  the prison near Weiterstadt about a mile from my parents hous
 
djfitz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not sure if this is related to the Mytic Dawn. Their assassination of Uriel Septim led to quite a crisis.
 
Cache
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That substance needs to be tested.  Where's Mikey?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Man with the Red Eyes: Man, when I was stationed over there, we couldn't go 3 days of field time without turning up some WW1 or WW2 UXO and having to call EOD.  The amount of ordnance dropped across France and Germany during that time period is staggering.

Smithsonian magazine had an article many years ago about the French Deminers who go around dealing with that stuff. While it's all scary, the really upsetting stuff is the left over chemical munitions from WW I.


There are also several lost mine charges out there. Underground rooms filled with explosives. Lost, undetonated.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rusty Shackleford: Man with the Red Eyes: Man, when I was stationed over there, we couldn't go 3 days of field time without turning up some WW1 or WW2 UXO and having to call EOD.  The amount of ordnance dropped across France and Germany during that time period is staggering.

[Fark user image 850x690]


How come the '44 bomb totals is 1188577 tons and the '45 total is only 477051 tons but  the '45 bomb is so much bigger?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

rohar: NewportBarGuy: Back in the day these groups had brains and carried out multiple successful attacks. I went back to read about all those European groups of the 60's 70's and 80's... we're really lucky nothing that organized has formed here. Yet.

Having been in the proximity of three of their attacks, I don't miss them much.

/I was about 100 yards from the Rhein Main explosion in dad's office.
//was at the site of the Abrams attack 20 minutes before it happened
///farkers couldn't leave me alone, I was on leave for Christmas from the Navy when they blew up  the prison near Weiterstadt about a mile from my parents hous


You're a regular Tyrone Slothrop.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Rusty Shackleford: Man with the Red Eyes: Man, when I was stationed over there, we couldn't go 3 days of field time without turning up some WW1 or WW2 UXO and having to call EOD.  The amount of ordnance dropped across France and Germany during that time period is staggering.

[Fark user image 850x690]

How come the '44 bomb totals is 1188577 tons and the '45 total is only 477051 tons but  the '45 bomb is so much bigger?


Because it's more black.
 
Road_King
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: What about Asian Tony Orlando?


He left tire tracks on the lawn.
 
