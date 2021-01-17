 Skip to content
(Onion AV Club)   Headlines that need no improvement: "The medieval Feast of the Ass isn't as filthy as it sounds"   (aux.avclub.com) divider line
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
However, it is anti-Semetic, so the Asinine tag would have been appropriate.
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djfitz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
However, the Eat a Bowl of Dicks Gala is exactly what you would expect.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Does it come with a tossed salad on the side?
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Such disappoint. Very wow. Sads.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just remember a few things to prepare for the feast of the ass.
Redd Foxx - Wash Your Ass
Youtube uldt6Y-CE3s
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It can be if you want it to be.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Chris Rock - Tossing Salads!
Youtube 5dwN9TsK4lo
/NSFW, obv
//when a man is eating ass, he knows it's ass
 
drewsclues
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jclark666
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Freaking gen Z.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, I don't know how YOU ass feast...
 
nytmare
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


a feast fit for a king
 
apathy2673
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

ASS
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Del tha funkee homosapien - If you must
Youtube o0xDGXotGIE
 
