(CNN) Trump finishes with worst first term approval rating ever
49
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Still to farking high.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He's setting all kinds of historic achievements

Lost House
Lost Senate
Never won popular vote
Impeached twice
Lowest approval rating ever at end of term
Killed 400,000 of his constituents
Created millions of unemployed
Crashed economy
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

When I said I wanted to witness interesting and historic times.  This wasn't what I had in mind.
 
Snarfangel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They just need to frame the question the right way.

"Do you approve of President Trump leaving office on January 20th?"
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The PGA Tour canceled on his golf course. That probably hurt the most.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lost social media access.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He still has a couple days to wrack up the score.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

That's an inconvenience and is a big deal to him to be sure but the PGA thing had to really get him where it hurts. Maybe second only to everyone finding out what a broke ass he is.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Now America knows what New York already knew
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Makin' democrats look good since ... whenever he switched sides.  Did he really switch sides, or ensure 59 years from now that we are run by thetans?
 
recombobulator
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You're all just saying that because you don't like him.
 
buntz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

May you live in interesting times
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Used his special speaking style to direct thousands to riot and assault the Capital and Congress.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
thatsashame.jpg.
 
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The worst records! Many people are saying!
 
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
But dat ass!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Charles of York: Now America knows what New York already knew


Everybody in the vicinity of Atlantic City knew it as well.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That has obviously eroded the base. So he finally crossed a line they couldn't abide.

Sexual assault
Paying for abortions
Cheating on wife
Racism
Grift
Separating kids from parents
Endless lying
______________________________

Inciting insurrection
Killing cops
 
GRCooper
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I blame the Fark mods. If we had been allowed to point out that he is an R-word, we might have avoided all of this
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: When I said I wanted to witness interesting and historic times. This wasn't what I had in mind.


I wanted to be present when interstellar aliens arrived in FTL ships and cured cancer or something.

Instead, all I got was this Trump moron.
 
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
recombobulator
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

GRCooper: I blame the Fark mods. If we had been allowed to point out that he is an R-word, we might have avoided all of this


He isn't really.  He used to pal around with the Clintons.  He's clearly a RINO.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Flincher: But dat ass![Fark user image image 425x421]


Dear God no!
 
undernova [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Who does this surprise? He's leaving with what he brought - a minority of the American populace that believe an irredeemable person of no value or expertise should run the most powerful nation on Earth for the lulz.
 
davynelson
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i should hope so, the guy has been a brainless hateful sociopath for four years
taken apart the country piece by piece so relentlessly that if he wasn't an actual russian stooge
he may as well have been

even as russia attacks US elections and electronic infrastructure and puts bounties on american heads
trump tosses billions of $ of intelligence agency work out the window by saying "putin din do nuffin"

so egregious, so traitorous from day one to any open eyeball

that mcconnell and company allowed it to continue for the last year
is as treasonous as the violent insurrection masterminded by trump and stone and flynn

the last two pardoned in time to commit conspiracy to sedition
as the country is devoured by a relentless disease

good lord, the word "approval" shouldn't even be on the survey
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

GRCooper: I blame the Fark mods. If we had been allowed to point out that he is an R-word, we might have avoided all of this


Trump is more unholy evil than mentally handicapped.  Handicaps aren't contagious.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He'll turn it around in his 2and term.

/s
 
stuffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
FAKE We all know he was the best president ever. He did the best job with Puerto Rico relief. He cured COVID-19. Your scientific poles are just liberal lies.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

stuffy: FAKE We all know he was the best president ever. He did the best job with Puerto Rico relief. He cured COVID-19. Your scientific poles are just liberal lies.


He did a way better job in Puerto Rico than Obama did with Katrina!!
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Incited a situation where 25,000 armed military need to run security for the transfer of power.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Usually one-term presidents see a rise in their approvals after losing the election, like a sympathy send-off.

Not this time. Eat shiat, filthy treasonous loser.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dead on the River: He'll turn it around in his 2and term.

/s


Can't wait for the next four years of his campaign after the Republicans refuse to convict him.  (That takes a 2/3 majority.)
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

First attempted US Coup.
 
soporific [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

We told you that you can't trust a Monkey's Paw! But did you listen?
 
Supadope
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Let's not forget the record breaking debt he put the country in. And thanks to his awesome tariffs, a trade deficit seen since just after 9/11!
 
lawd jesus its a fire
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
7%     ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Seriously, you still don't know?! FFS
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: He still has a couple days to wrack up the score.


I hope he's face down in a tub of KFC crying and screaming about how unfair the election was to people who are done with his shiat and watching the clock run down anxiously.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Worst. President. Ever.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's the best worst.  The greatest worst.  A most perfect worst.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Charles of York: Now America knows what New York already knew


Except for that "base". They still know nuthin'.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's fair, I think, to call him a failed wannabe dictator at this point.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dead on the River: He'll turn it around in his 2and term.

/s


The 2nd term is going to be a rebuilding term. It's the 3rd and 4th term where things will finally begin to shine.

All hail Emperor Trump!
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Don't forget fastest to 50%+ disapproval on *DAY 8* of his presidency. That's about 100x faster than anyone else.

/ you know what else he does 100x faster than anyone?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Charles of York: Now America knows what New York already knew

Everybody in the vicinity of Atlantic City knew it as well.


Probably Vegas, too. But his casino was so far off the strip no one went.
 
dopirt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Anyone thinks he's still taking dexamethasone?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: NeoCortex42: Charles of York: Now America knows what New York already knew

Everybody in the vicinity of Atlantic City knew it as well.

Probably Vegas, too. But his casino was so far off the strip no one went.


He doesn't have a casino in Vegas, just a tacky gaudy hotel that he positioned so it always shows up in photos of the Strip.

No farking way Nevada was going to give him a gaming license.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

aungen: It's fair, I think, to call him a failed wannabe dictator at this point.


leave Ken Watanabe out of this
 
blondambition [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Charles of York: Now America knows what New York already knew


And anybody in the fashion industry.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Yup. 'Special'. Like the having to take the wee bus to school.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Approval rating is meaningless. This is nothing to get excited about.
 
