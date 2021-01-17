 Skip to content
(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: Culture Shock (a/k/a "What in the world is going on here, and what are these people doing?")
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think I have two....

When I was little, our first new neighbors were Korean. Kids 1st generation, parents were immigrants. To this day I can perfectly remember the smell of drying cured (or whatever you want to call it) squid on the back porch. That and seeing Korean newspapers and realizing how different they did things are the main things I remember from then.

The other is the South in general. I've got family down there and so does my best friend, so I've been down a lot (and not just to touristy places, obviously). There's a lot they do that was unexpected, but the one that stands out to me was when I went in '08 to visit my cousins. We all went out for supper at a pizza place with an outdoor patio area at the end of a strip mall. We took over a couple of tables and we're sitting there when another table sits next to ours. We're carrying on, passing my cousin's granddaughter around....and then out of nowhere they let the new people, who were complete strangers, hold the baby for a little bit. I know I contained my "oh shiat" reaction well but...holy crap. Even 12 1/2 years ago, pre-Covid, that's not something I would ever do.

\most of my experiences down there are why I don't base my beliefs on an entire group of people
\\just the ignorant and assholish and, like, 90% of the politicians
\\\but I'm repeating myself on that last one
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The year is 1987. I'm fresh out of the Army, and with no real plans in mind other than to get as far away from Ft. Sill and the Oklahoma prairie as possible, I head south. Way south. As in, "drive through Florida until I can't drive any further". Which I almost did, but ended up stopping in Key Largo.

I coasted into a gas station, running on fumes (I had misjudged the distance) and was met with my first Keys culture shock: the Holiday Inn the gas station was next to had the African Queen sitting out front. Yes, the boat from the Humphrey Bogart / Katherine Hepburn movie that had nothing whatsoever to do with the Keys. It was sitting next to the Thayer II from On Golden Pond, another Katherine Hepburn movie.

When I asked the gas station clerk about it, he just shrugged and said the owner of the hotel really liked Katherine Hepburn. And boats, apparently.

But that was just the beginning of my culture shock. A SoCal city boy who just spent several years teaching recruits how to drive armored vehicles (drivers ed with cannons) was suddenly transported to a land that made about as much sense as Oz. And I didn't even have a dog, much less a wizard to consult.

I asked about a good place for lunch. They sent me down the road about a quarter mile to a small shack right up against the harbor. Rough wooden tables, vague attempts at nautical decorations, and a simple menu board that read, "Ask". That's it, just "Ask".

I asked.

The waitress/owner yelled to the cook, "What'd we got left?" He yelled back, "Shark." She turned back to me and said, "How about some shark?" I had never eaten shark. Up until that point, I didn't even know you could eat shark. City boy, remember? Turned out that this particular shark had apparently been a part of the ocean ecosystem until that very morning, when he was caught and sold to the restaurant.

As an aside, if you've never eaten at a seafood place where "catch of the day" is literal, you've never truly had seafood.

As I was eating, the Culture Shock Tour continued as the waitress/owner asked me if I was just visiting or planning on staying. I guess young guys with military haircuts traveling solo don't exactly shout "tourist". I told her where I had come from and said I hadn't really thought that far ahead. She told me to hold on and went behind the bar to make a couple phone calls.

When I was finishing my (excellent) shark sandwich, she came back and told me that if I was interested, "granny" (who really wasn't her granny, that's just what everyone called her) had a small trailer for rent cheap and the manager of the hardware store needed a forklift driver and figured if I could drive a 60-ton self-propelled howitzer, I could probably be trusted with a forklift, and if I was interested, the job started tomorrow morning.

Keep in mind, I had never even told any of these people my name.

But never one to look a gift house and job (well, trailer and job) in the mouth, I said thanks. She handed me a page from her order pad -- which I later learned she never once used to take orders with -- that had the address of Granny's spare trailer, and the name and phone number of the hardware store manager. Granny's son was going to meet me at the trailer and needed a $50 advance before I moved in. Oh, did I mention the rent on the trailer was just $200? A month? That was less than my car payment.

I drove over to the trailer, which was less than half a mile from the hardware store, meet Granny's son, handed him $50 in return for the keys to the trailer, and hauled my small pile of belonging into the (surprisingly) furnished trailer. Heck, there were even linens for the bed and towels in the bathroom. Granny's son said his mom had already called the power and water people to make sure everything was turned on, but if I wanted a phone, I'd have to call them myself. Apparently she had a long-standing disagreement with the phone company and was a wee bit stubborn about such things.

By the time the sun had set, which was an experience in the Keys unlike what I had been used to in Oklahoma and even back home in L.A., I figured it was time for some entertainment in my new home town. I hopped in my car, remembered I had seen a bar nearby, and drove up U.S. 1 a bit to a ramshackle little dive bar called the Caribbean Club.

Foreshadowing: at the time, Monroe County, Florida did not have any laws about when bars could be open. As in, they never had to close unless they wanted to. Which most of them didn't. Coming from a state which was afraid to even sell full-strength beer, this was something I not only didn't know, but couldn't imagine even being a real thing.

I walked in, failing to notice the front door not only didn't have any locks on it, but wasn't even a full door, saw several well-used pool tables, a small stage in the corner, and a nicely battered bar with a wide array of beer and booze bottles behind it, and a friendly bartender in front. As the evening progressed, I discovered three things, 1) the phrase "weak drink" was unknown in the place, 2) the local band was very, very good, and 3) the natives were very friendly and welcoming to a complete stranger.

What I didn't notice was the time.

I had figured I would stay until maybe last call, and then get a few hours sleep before heading to the hardware store for my first day on the job. I don't recall exactly when the band finished playing, but when I finally figured it was time to settle up, I couldn't find my bartender. There was someone else behind the bar who, when I asked, said my bartender had finished their shift and gone home. I was confused, but paid up my tab (the new bartender said he would make sure the previous one would get the tip), and headed outside.

To bright sunlight.

Oh crap.

I went back in the bar and asked if I could use the phone. I fished the note out of my pocket and called the hardware store. When the manager came on the line, I started to apologize profusely when he cut me off.

"Where are you at?"

"Um... the Caribbean Club."

"Still?"

"Yeah, um... I kinda lost track of time."

(chuckling) "Welcome to the Keys, son. Go get some sleep and I'll see you tomorrow morning."

So yeah... that was my introduction to the Keys of the 1980's. And that was just the beginning. But those stories are for another time and another CSB Sunday Morning.
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When I was in the navy I was stationed with a girl from NYC  She did not know how to drive a car
I had never met anyone that didnt drive and I spent most of a shift having her explain how she got around to do stuff
Most people I knew then had been driving since they were 13-14

Still befudles me from time to time
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I see you met the Mango Man. 

The Keys are truly Southeast of Disorder.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am American by birth, and Southern by the grace of God.  Georgia born, Georgia bred, and when I die, I'll be Georgia dead.  I know all things Southern.

Well, I thought I did.  In 2017, I was told I needed to go to Mississippi for a meeting.  I live in Atlanta, so of course, Delta is ready when I am.  Except, they don't have a single path to Tupelo.  I sat at the computer for about an hour, trying to find any way to Tupelo that didn't involve me driving across Alabama, and took less time than it would take me to drive.  I ended up driving a rental car to Tupelo and staying at some chain motel, that was the cheap sibling of some bigger name, like Hyatt or Hilton, right off the interstate.

My phone would only work in the immediate vicinity of the interstate.  There were no restaurants near the interstate.  The meeting place did not take credit or debit cards, in state checks only, and cash.  I spend more time driving back and forth, from the interstate to whatever location I need, just to get cell service and internet connectivity.  I have to track down an ATM that is network compatible with either my credit union, my bank, or my credit card.  Very few free standing ATMs anywhere, so now I need a branch location for Bank XYZ.  I finally get some funds, find a gas station that is set up for credit/debit at the pump, locate the retail/strip mall for fast food if the meeting place keeps disappointing me, etc.  I get back to the meeting hall, pay cash for entrance because the host has not paid enough in rental so that all the attendees are covered, and finally attend.

The whole time I'm there, I'm dressed in business casual, like I would be for any meeting in Georgia.  I'm seeing lots of others that I realize are my colleagues, but are dressed like they just rushed in from the fields.  I'm hearing accents just like mine, maybe somewhat more pronounced, but understandable.  However, I'm apparently speaking in tongues to them, because I'm constantly being asked to repeat myself, and speak slower so they can keep up.  This goes on for the rest of the four days.

The other thing that really struck me was that every morning, the first items on the agenda were the National Anthem, and the Pledge of Allegiance.  Not just the opening of the meeting, but every morning.  And not just the National Anthem, the National Anthem as sung by Elvis Presley, local boy done good.  The rest of the time, rebel flags, rather than the American flag, were the honored symbol and the casual acceptance of racial disharmony.  A group attending from another state may have been more diverse, and if so, they were expected to not sit so close to a group attending with less diverse attendees.  Or, if they couldn't help it, they were encouraged to keep the diverse members within their ranks, by having the more acceptable members sit on the extreme perimeters of their group.

Yes, the meeting place staff was going around and arranging seating that kept brown folks hemmed in and away from white folks.  If you had a high enough vantage point, you would see tight little knots of color, surrounded by large white spaces.   The Georgia group, led by the large ego of the management team, would pile into the center of their knot of diversity, so as to be the center of the entire subgroup.  Other leaders, if they wanted to talk to Georgia leaders, had to wade through, rather than just sort of mingle, and they didn't like it.

All this in 2017.   Damnedest thing I've ever seen, and I'm older than dirt.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Another Government Employee:see you met the Mango Man. The Keys are truly Southeast of Disorder.

So many characters, so many stories. Good times.
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was in China for one of the first time (I could already speak reasonable Chinese but hadn't lived there yet) I once noticed a taxi driver having a particular long nail on his pinky finger while all his other nails were cut. As I was studying Chinese culture and was eager to learn to learn a lot, I was wondering if this was some cultural or religious customs, one of the many things that brings good luck, so I asked him about it.

He explained it was just for cleaning his ears......
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I took my daughter to a local "History" park, to work on her tree identification homework.
Our "History Park" is where people pay money to plant trees with a brass plaque at the base identifying the donor and which ancestor they're so damn proud of.

As we're working our way, here come two guys flying Union Jacks on their bikes.
We struck up a conversation, and three hours later I invited them to come camp at the ranch.
Stephan, a history book editor from London, and  Bill a farm boy who looked like he knew how to handle the working end of a shovel had started on the East Coast and were on the tail-end of a six-month bike tour across the US.

They had met biking across England and struck up a fast friendship.
Stephen was all prep-school Oxford posh and Bill was Yorkshire born and bred who was interested in seeing a real "American Cowboy" and his Ranch.

When Bill met my Dad, he took a long look at him from the top of his Silver Beaver Stetson to the tips of his Tony Lamas--they immediately saddled up and went to run the fences and check on the cows.
I can still hear Bill telling my Dad, "This Yank saddle is hard on my bollocks!" as they left.

Meanwhile, Stephen and my Mom hit it off.
Mom lived through the depression, worked in government through WWII and had dinner at the Roosevelt White House. The history major looked like he had died and gone to heaven.

They stayed with us for three delightful months. We had so much fun together and by the time they left--my daughter was speaking with an accent which was an odd amalgamation of Oxford/Yorkshire.

I should look those boys up.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mrs Clam and I moved to Lubbock.

Everyone we met: Nice to meet you. Hey, y'all find a church yet?

Us: WTF?

Narrator: They never did find a church. They only lasted 17 months.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police don't routinely wear guns in my country so when I go to Australia or the United States it always takes me slightly aback to see them on their hips.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lubbock is truly the armpit of Texas. My bro-in-law lives there. When he comes to visit I always point out trees. "Hey <bro-in-law> that's a tree I know they don't have those in Lubbock so make sure to take pictures."
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do not send the Florida redneck boy to the rich kids summer camp in Malibu, Ca.

It isn't that I was shocked so much as I was doing the shocking.  Looking back, perhaps it wasn't such a good idea to suggest killin' and grillin'  the very large rattlesnake ....
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Try the I-90 through South Dakota. Treeless, flat.... If your dog ran away, you could watch it do so for the days. Birds only fly 2-3 feet off the ground.

For all people make fun of New Mexico and Arizona for being boring drives, neither holds a candle to that part of South Dakota.
 
KonaDude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first time I drove through Canada to Alaska I stayed in a really nice campground in BC. When the ranger came around to collect the site fee in the morning I paid with a 20 and she told me she had to go back to her car to get some Looney Tunes. I had no idea what the hell Bugs Bunny had to do with camping but I figured it was some weird Canadian thing or perhaps she'd taken a few hockey pucks to the head. She came back with a handful of coins and gave them to me.

That's all folks!
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
The first time I realized I had been living in a bubble. Science class, 7th grade on the first day of school. A kid next to me called someone a biatch.  I can still remember how much it stung that someone my age would utter a word I'd only heard a few times in movies I wasn't supposed to watch.

My dad was a pastor and then both parents missionaries. I had gone to a public school through the 2nd grade but in a tiny town where everyone else went to church. After that it was mostly homeschool and a brief time at an international school while we were in Tanzania.

The vast majority of my social interaction was with my immediate family, sprinkled in with limited time with other missionaries. To come to a big-to-me city, and find people who didn't to go church and kids that could watch rated-R movies was insane to me.  I didn't have that great of a 7th grade.

/ took me a few more years to understand "biatch" is just a word
// took me a few more to realize the science stuff was real, and very cool
/// took me about 20 to finally realize the religion itself was the problem
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Never been there but I've driving across parts of Kansas that could be described that way too.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

When I was a kid, my family went out west for a trip and we went through Muleshoe, 500 people, and 5000 cows.
 
Earl Green [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Winterlight: The year is 1987. I'm fresh out of the Army, and with no real plans in mind other than to get as far away from Ft. Sill and the Oklahoma prairie as possible, I head south. Way south. As in, "drive through Florida until I can't drive any further". Which I almost did, but ended up stopping in Key Largo.


Now that is a Cool Story, Bro.

I just returned from a Sunday morning shopping trip to the Wal Mart, so I can relate to the theme of this CSB thread.  Mini CSB
 
indy_kid
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: ....and then out of nowhere they let the new people, who were complete strangers, hold the baby for a little bit.


I did something similar on a flight back in the early 80s.  I had the window seat, and a visibly-tired couple with a toddler sat next to me.  You could hear the groans from everyone around us, expecting 3 hours of wailing toddler.

I asked the stewardess for a pillow, put it on my lap, then asked the parents if I could hold their kid.  They were more than happy to pass him over.  I propped him on the pillow so that he could see them, and talked with the parents for awhile using a very low, deep voice.

The kid was asleep before we took off, and stayed asleep the entire flight.  My legs were sore, as I hadn't moved the entire time so that I wouldn't disturb the kid.

Once we landed and began to deplane, passengers around us thanked me for making the flight a bit easier.  Parents were especially grateful for the short respite.

My biggest concern the entire time was that I was traveling in my Summer White uniform (US Navy), and had checked all my other clothes.  If the kid had puked on me, it wouldn't have been a good time for me!!!
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I rode the bus frequently in the L.A. area from 1980 to 1986 (when I finally got a car). I was used to waiting at the bus stop with a group of other people, and rushing to get on the bus when it finally arrived. Sometimes I was able to get on first, sometimes I wasn't, sometimes I wasn't able to get on the bus at all because it was too crowded. It all depended on where I was standing when the bus finally stopped. Sometimes I got pushed and shoved by people who were trying to get on the bus first.

On my first trip to England, I was surprised to see people lined up at a bus stop. I later learned that lining up there is called "queueing." No one "rushed the bus" when it arrived. No pushing and shoving when boarding it. I was impressed. I couldn't help thinking that the British are so much more civilized than Americans.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When I was young, my family lived overseas. When I was going into 5th grade, my family moved back to the 'States and I had my first experience with American public schools. When we started class, everyone stood up and put their hands over their hearts and started saying the "Pledge of Allegiance." WTF? I had no idea what was going on but I played along and mumbled through it. What a bizarre little ritual.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Big Sky country out west freaked me out because I was prone to kidney stone attacks, and I remember thinking, "If I had an attack out here, I'll have no choice but to endure it."  The nearest hospital is 40 miles away?  No thanks.

/44 stones and counting
//Drive myself to the hospital for most of them
///Pro-tip:  don't drive yourself.  The ER folks don't believe someone passing a stone can drive at the same time.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I was a military brat, and we moved from The Netherlands to Montgomery Alabama in the summer of 1985. In the MidAtlantic area, where I've lived the majority of my life, the common question when you first were someone is 'what do you do?' (Which I admit, isn't the best question), but it seemed like 'what church do you go to?' Is the get-to-know you question from the area

I think that was also the year when we stopped going to church

/has vowed to never go back to Alabama
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Same thing when I was in the Navy.  Had a guy from New York show me his newly minted California driver's license (the ship was home ported in Alameda -- yes, it is a nuclear wessel).  My reaction was non-plussed until he tells me, "I just went in, paid my money and *bam*, I get a license."  He then proceeds to tell me he's only driven a few times, so he wants me to teach him.

WHOA.  I'm a kid from the Midwest who learned how New York has an actual functioning public transit system.  I learned very quickly to choose my words carefully during our driving lessons.  At one point, I had instructed him to change lanes expecting him to check his mirrors, signal, and proceed.  Nope.  He immediately zipped right into the adjacent lane with me FREAKING THE fark OUT AT WHAT CARNAGE COULD HAVE RESULTED.

"DUDE!  You have to look first, signal, and then proceed ONLY IF IT'S CLEAR!"

He checks the rear view mirror and says, "Oops.  Sorry." as he waves in apology to the other car he just cut off.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Damn, that is a CSB.  Thanks for sharing!

/no snark
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
1970, age 14, living in Southern California, parents announce we're moving to Atlanta.  I'm crushed.  I had to sell my surfboard too.  Traded SC music for southern rock, oh, and it took awhile to get familiar with SC meaning South Carolina In that part of the country.  Grits and biscuits were nice though.  Graduated high school and college in Atlanta, then moved to Chicago for another round of culture shock.  Six winters later, including three of their worst of all time, I moved to the North Carolina coast, ending up on a barrier island.  More culture shock.  Kind of used to it now.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Earl Green: Now that is a Cool Story, Bro.


TheFoz: Damn, that is a CSB.  Thanks for sharing! 
/no snark


Thanks. Anyone who has ever lived on spent time in the Keys has plenty of stories like this. That place is just... different. In a weirdly wonderful way.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Same thing when I was in the Navy.  Had a guy from New York show me his newly minted California driver's license (the ship was home ported in Alameda -- yes, it is a nuclear wessel).  My reaction was non-plussed until he tells me, "I just went in, paid my money and *bam*, I get a license."  He then proceeds to tell me he's only driven a few times, so he wants me to teach him.

WHOA.  I'm a kid from the Midwest who learned how New York has an actual functioning public transit system.  I learned very quickly to choose my words carefully during our driving lessons.  At one point, I had instructed him to change lanes expecting him to check his mirrors, signal, and proceed.  Nope.  He immediately zipped right into the adjacent lane with me FREAKING THE fark OUT AT WHAT CARNAGE COULD HAVE RESULTED.

"DUDE!  You have to look first, signal, and then proceed ONLY IF IT'S CLEAR!"

He checks the rear view mirror and says, "Oops.  Sorry." as he waves in apology to the other car he just cut off.


My dad got his license about 60ish years ago in Connecticut. He said the instructor said he wouldn't have passed, but if he made sure to only drive with his dad for the next few months, he'll let him get his license

My dad agreed, seeing no need to mention that his father never learned to drive, having only moved to Bridgeport a year before after living in NYC for 15+ years and in Argentina and France before that
 
gregario
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ok ok ok
 
fireclown
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

My sadly-deceased grandmother kept her flag with 48 stars.  She (born and raised in Medicine Lodge KS) said that Hawaii and Alaska sounded interesting, but she didn't recognize Kansas Or Nebraska.  Said if you thought KS was boring, you should have been there in the 30's.  And if she didn't recognize them, they ain't states.  They're just territories of Colorado or sometihng.
 
Lamberts Ho Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The mention of "queueing" above reminded me of this one.

I had a TDY to Germany in December 1996.  First time ever in Europe.  Work stuff was about a week and I took another week or so for myself.

The Chriskindlemarts (sp?) were great, but I noticed that Germans don't line up for anything.  You want a gluhwein and a brat, you gotta just push your way up to the counter and get it ... don't mind the little old lady swinging elbows, she's just thirstier then you.

I drove down to Austria and found that the disdain for orderly lines extended to skiing as well.  Rather then the orderly, roped off lift lines I'm used to, everyone there just kind of mobs up to the lift.  If you're not willing to push a bit, you're not getting a ride!

As I'm taking this in, I find I'm not the only one a bit culture shocked.  Two guys standing nearby and one says to the other in a clearly frustrated British accent...

"Queue up damnit!  Why won't you bloody people queue up!?"
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: 1970, age 14, living in Southern California, parents announce we're moving to Atlanta.  I'm crushed.  I had to sell my surfboard too.  Traded SC music for southern rock, oh, and it took awhile to get familiar with SC meaning South Carolina In that part of the country.  Grits and biscuits were nice though.  Graduated high school and college in Atlanta, then moved to Chicago for another round of culture shock.  Six winters later, including three of their worst of all time, I moved to the North Carolina coast, ending up on a barrier island.  More culture shock.  Kind of used to it now.


Let me flip that one around.

Grew up in Atlanta, where pedestrians are considered to be game animals. I went to Newport Beach to visit a friend. I was shocked to find drivers actually stop for people in crosswalks.
 
