(CNN)   That's an insane amount of money for a murder house. They may need to slash the price, like 40 times   (cnn.com) divider line
15
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's terrible.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yeah, that wacky!
 
Dennis_Moore
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Does it have purple drapes?
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Yeah, that wacky!


whack-y
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The butler did it.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
good job subby, guessed it before opening article.

3 stars, would click again
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It needs to be sold at a suspiciously low amount so an unsuspecting/skeptical family moves in and has a traditional haunting experience.
 
smunns
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Real estate agent says she has several interested buyers.......never heard that one one before.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Looks like a nice house. It probably needs better insulation, though. shiat being haunted isn't a real thing.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It would be a great place to buy, then run a scam about how you were "haunted" you parlay into a book and movie.

/worked for the Lutzes
 
lawboy87
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Perhaps even 41?
 
squidloe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
https://m.fark.com/comments/11086818?​f​rom_page=myrecent#new

Last week's headline was better
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
First I want to bring a priest to exercise the ghosts and demons in it....
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I asked for a block of flats
 
40 degree day
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'd buy it if I had the money and was stuck having my in-laws live with me. You know, to keep them in line.
 
