 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC 15)   We're number one   (abc15.com) divider line
12
    More: Sick, United States, Republic of Ireland, COVID-19 cases, COVID-19 UK variant, case numbers, Johns Hopkins University, Ireland's new COVID-19 infections, first instance  
•       •       •

951 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jan 2021 at 8:10 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
imauniter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Gentricide
 
siyuntz [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As one the the newly confirmed cases in California, ☹. However, I do count myself to be extremely fortunate to be damn near asymptomatic. Slightly weakened sense of smell has been my only symptom. It I didn't get tested once a week at work, I'd likely never have known I had it.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is Florida or Texas #2? Or Alabama or Tennessee?

//top of the charts ma! top of the charts!
 
Cythraul
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

siyuntz: As one the the newly confirmed cases in California, ☹. However, I do count myself to be extremely fortunate to be damn near asymptomatic. Slightly weakened sense of smell has been my only symptom. It I didn't get tested once a week at work, I'd likely never have known I had it.


Feel better.  Drink lots of fluids.  Thoughts and prayers.   Don't have any orgies.
 
anuran
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

siyuntz: As one the the newly confirmed cases in California, ☹. However, I do count myself to be extremely fortunate to be damn near asymptomatic. Slightly weakened sense of smell has been my only symptom. It I didn't get tested once a week at work, I'd likely never have known I had it.


here's hoping you stay a mild case and get through it with everything intact
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

siyuntz: As one the the newly confirmed cases in California, ☹. However, I do count myself to be extremely fortunate to be damn near asymptomatic. Slightly weakened sense of smell has been my only symptom. It I didn't get tested once a week at work, I'd likely never have known I had it.


Lucky, I'm just now coming out of it. Smell is completely gone but at least I have some energy now and not just flat on my ass.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
At least it's a dry stupid
 
jjorsett
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: At least it's a dry stupid


It's interesting how this disease has become a vehicle for moralizing. Got sick? You're a screwup and a failure.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The only good Republicans.....
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jjorsett: SpectroBoy: At least it's a dry stupid

It's interesting how this disease has become a vehicle for moralizing. Got sick? You're a screwup and a failure.


Now that's funny.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

siyuntz: As one the the newly confirmed cases in California, ☹. However, I do count myself to be extremely fortunate to be damn near asymptomatic. Slightly weakened sense of smell has been my only symptom. It I didn't get tested once a week at work, I'd likely never have known I had it.


Why didn't you wear your mask?
 
Mouser
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Everyone gets their turn in the barrel.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.