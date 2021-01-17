 Skip to content
 
(Hull Daily Mail)   Teachers: When sending out worksheets for children who are remote learning, check them before sending   (hulldailymail.co.uk) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's owling hilarious.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, teacher, you dun fukt up this one.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Okay, teacher, you dun fukt up this one.


Could've been worse.

waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lazy teaching? You get what you pay for noob.
 
Snarfangel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alan: Thanks, Jackie. Great idea. How to play the flute. (picking up a flute) Well here we are. You blow there and you move your fingers up and down here.
 
orbister
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
https://knowyourmeme.com/memes/how-to​-​draw-an-owl
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
But a dad, who did not wish to be named, said it was "lazy teaching." He said: "It's just lazy isn't it?

The sister of one of the pupils said many of the pupils found it "hilarious."

Kids have such a better attitude about these things.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
jjorsett
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The offensive word aside, what kind of lesson was this supposed to convey? Draw two circles then fill in the rest of the owl? In itself that's idiotic.
 
