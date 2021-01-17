 Skip to content
(AP News)   Megachurch pastor convicted for fraud scheme, rather creepy smile (pic in link)   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: Creepy, George W. Bush, Kirbyjon Caldwell, Kirbyjon H. Caldwell, Barack Obama, President of the United States, United Methodist Church, Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, United States  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Only how many more to go?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Megachurch pastor - fraud is a given.  Convicted of it, that's rare.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Heavenly Bank Account
Youtube -9NtdCoGxLU
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If he'd been white, it would have been probation.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Shouldn't ALL megachurch pastors be convicted of fraud?
 
ieerto
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The dupes: "Jeez if I'd just had more faith perhaps those historical Chinese bonds would have been recognized by the Commies."

In fairness, that had to be a hard sell. Props that he actually pulled it off.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Caldwell has a master's degree from the Wharton School of Business

Hmm, so it's a grifter factory.
 
