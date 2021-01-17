 Skip to content
 
(The Smoking Gun)   Do As My T-Shirt Says, Not As I Do   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Williston, North Dakota, narcotics possession, Esequiel Robles, Criminal law, Williams County, North Dakota, Drug addiction, North Dakota, Cocaine  
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
                                      ​Truth In Advertising              
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Perhaps that was his idea of a cunning disguise.

'If I'm wearing a Don't Do Drugs shirt, they won't think I have drugs.  It's brilliant!'
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Where's the red hat?
 
ieerto
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He was charged with possession. He *could* be drug-abstinent.
 
