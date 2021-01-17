 Skip to content
 
(CTV News)   Frozen pond: 1, Bulldozer: 0
13
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I was going to make a faildozer joke but.....
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Frozen lake wins, Bulldozer 5000000 loses!
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Somehow driving a bulldozer onto a frozen pond doesn't seem like a real good decision from the word go
 
Spectrum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Into a tailings pond? You don't want to survive that.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it weren't for global warming, the ice would have held.  This is clearly Obama's fault.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It is with great sadness and heavy hearts

They should probably not go out onto the ice either.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: [Fark user image image 212x212]


😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 my childhood ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is just a reminder that premier Jason Kenney recently rammed through Bill 47 that slashed occupational health and safety and worker's compensation rules in the name of "cutting red tape". His government also repealed several measure implemented by the last government (like requiring farmers to abide by OH&S laws.....also, did you know farmers don't have to abide by OH&S laws in Alberta?). 

fark Jason Kenney. fark the Conservatives. fark the resources sector in this province that has seen an absurd number of workers die in accidents and has the government scraping and begging at their feet.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It took several days to confirm that Poitras had died because according to a Suncor spokesperson, the dozer became partially submerged in the pond, and the material it was resting on was under ice.

It took several days to confirm the death of someone who fell through the ice of a frozen over pond? What else could he have been doing down there for several days other than being dead?
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

JK8Fan: It took several days to confirm that Poitras had died because according to a Suncor spokesperson, the dozer became partially submerged in the pond, and the material it was resting on was under ice.

It took several days to confirm the death of someone who fell through the ice of a frozen over pond? What else could he have been doing down there for several days other than being dead?


I guess he could have staged it? Perhaps nobody saw it happen.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"The worst part about what happened is that it was his last time out. He was planning on coming back real soon because he had applied for a few jobs here in New Brunswick," said St-Amand.

Once again, never do anything dangerous on your last day!
 
