 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Vaccine scams on the rise. Suspect seen on Vienna ferris wheel saying something about Switzerland and cuckoo clocks   (nbcnews.com) divider line
10
    More: Sick, NBC, NBC News, MSNBC, Nightly News, Biden chief of staff releases plan, NBC NEWS, NBC Universal, CNBC Europe  
•       •       •

123 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jan 2021 at 4:45 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I have no idea what you're talking about, subby.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
And yet...really, old subby.  Look down there.  If any of those patients on ventilators stopped moving forever, would you feel any pity?  If I offered you twenty thousand pounds for each patient that stopped moving, would you really, old subby, tell me to keep my money, or would you calculate how many patients you could afford to spare?
 
Diamond Joe Biden [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Why do I suddenly hear zither music?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

The Third Man: And yet...really, old subby.  Look down there.  If any of those patients on ventilators stopped moving forever, would you feel any pity?  If I offered you twenty thousand pounds for each patient that stopped moving, would you really, old subby, tell me to keep my money, or would you calculate how many patients you could afford to spare?


Diamond Joe Biden: Why do I suddenly hear zither music?


I have no earthly idea what's going on here, so I'm just going to smile and nod.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
One of the best ferris wheels I've ever been on, it has very solid wooden train-like box cars that creak like they'll fall apart at any moment.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: The Third Man: And yet...really, old subby.  Look down there.  If any of those patients on ventilators stopped moving forever, would you feel any pity?  If I offered you twenty thousand pounds for each patient that stopped moving, would you really, old subby, tell me to keep my money, or would you calculate how many patients you could afford to spare?

Diamond Joe Biden: Why do I suddenly hear zither music?

I have no earthly idea what's going on here, so I'm just going to smile and nod.


Let me introduce you to the movie that inspired my name, and the scene to which I was referring:

The Third Man 1949 Ferris Wheel Scene 3min
Youtube 21h0G_gU9Tw


/Why would the dots stop moving?  Vaccine scam.
 
JRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

The Third Man: And yet...really, old subby.  Look down there.  If any of those patients on ventilators stopped moving forever, would you feel any pity?  If I offered you twenty thousand pounds for each patient that stopped moving, would you really, old subby, tell me to keep my money, or would you calculate how many patients you could afford to spare?


whuh...? Seriously...did you self-subby just to fry my noggin?
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

JRB: The Third Man: And yet...really, old subby.  Look down there.  If any of those patients on ventilators stopped moving forever, would you feel any pity?  If I offered you twenty thousand pounds for each patient that stopped moving, would you really, old subby, tell me to keep my money, or would you calculate how many patients you could afford to spare?

whuh...? Seriously...did you self-subby just to fry my noggin?


Nope, I Beetlejuiced this thread
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: One of the best ferris wheels I've ever been on, it has very solid wooden train-like box cars that creak like they'll fall apart at any moment.


The original Ferris Wheel had was like that with 60-passenger cars.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


api.wbez.orgView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm only here for the Dutch angles.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.